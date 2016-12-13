  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 4 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey detains Kurds, hits militants after twin blasts

Middle-East

Turkey detains Kurds, hits militants after twin blasts

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

People react as they visit the site of Saturday's blasts, in Istanbul on Monday. The banner reads: "Sovereignty belongs to the nation". (Reuters)

ANKARA: Turkey detained over 200 people including dozens of officials from pro-Kurdish parties and struck Kurdish militants in Iraq Monday in response to this weekend’s twin bombings claimed by a radical Kurd separatist group.
The toll from Saturday’s attacks near an Istanbul football stadium and an adjacent park rose to 44 Monday, Health Minister Recep Akdag said. Most of the dead were police officers.
Turkish jets, meanwhile pounded targets in northern Iraq, with the military saying it had hit “separatist terrorist organization members,” referring to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).
The targets were in Iraq’s Zap region and militant headquarters as well as nearby shelters and gun positions were destroyed, it said.
In total, 235 people were detained in operations in 11 Turkish cities accused of acting on behalf of the PKK or producing propaganda for the group, some via social media, the Interior Ministry said.
The ministry did not give specific numbers of how many pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) officials and its sister Democratic Regions Party (DBP) were held in the early morning raids.
But a HDP official told said that 291 of its members had been detained since Sunday night.
The actions are likely to raise fears Ankara is going further in its crackdown and acting out of revenge against pro-Kurdish politicians who stand accused of links to the PKK — a charge that the HDP denies.
After the news of the arrests, German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Turkey to ensure it acted within “the rule of law and to respect the principle of proportionality” in comments likely to annoy the Turkish government.
The weekend’s bloodshed was claimed by the Kurdistan Freedom Falcons (TAK), seen as a radical offshoot of the PKK which is itself regarded as a terrorist group by the European Union and the United States.
TAK has claimed three major strikes this year in Istanbul and Ankara, killing a total of at least 73 people.
In the aftermath of the attacks, a defiant President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised to fight terror “to the end.”
Since the collapse of a cease-fire in July last year, Ankara has vowed to wipe out the PKK and conducted several military operations against the group.
There have also been frequent attacks on security forces by PKK militants in the southeast.
On Monday, Erdogan attended the funerals of some of the slain police officers.
Earlier, senior diplomats from several European countries paid their respects outside the Besiktas stadium, laying wreaths that added to the sea of flowers left by mourners.
Most of those killed by the car bomb outside the stadium were officers who had been policing a top flight Besiktas game against Bursaspor.
Minutes after the car bomb, a suicide bomber blew himself up by a group of police at a nearby park.
Along with the 44 dead, 166 people were wounded in the two blasts.
As a tribute, Besiktas Munipality Chief Murat Hazinedar said Beles Hill where the attacks took place would be renamed “Martyr’s Hill.”
And Besiktas General Secretary Ahmet Urkmezgil said ticket proceeds from what is likely to be an emotionally-charged match at the club’s stadium against Kayserispor on Wednesday would go to the families of terror victims.
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu vowed Sunday Turkey would have its revenge in remarks, which drew criticism.
The party claimed that during Monday’s police operations, “we came, you weren’t here” was sprayed on the wall of its Istanbul headquarters, along with the Turkish flag’s crescent and star in black.
Bilgen also shared a picture on Twitter of a room in the headquarters with papers, books and boxes strewn everywhere and a desk on its side.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

El-Sisi says suicide bomber behind church attack in Egypt

CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Monday a suicide bomber carried out the...

Bahrain upholds jail sentence for Ali Salman

DUBAI Bahrain s appeals court on Monday upheld a nine year jail sentence against opposition chief...

Western modernity ‘not best’ for Muslim women: Azhar head

ABU DHABI The head of Al Azhar Egypt s top Sunni authority said on Monday that the Western...

Egypt arrests four over deadly church bombing

CAIRO Egypt said Monday it had arrested four people suspected of involvement in a devastating...

Syrian opposition says won’t make concessions despite Aleppo’s fall

PARIS Syria s chief opposition coordinator Riad Hijab said on Monday that defeat in Aleppo would...

Syria army takes Aleppo district, battle in ‘final phase’

ALEPPO SYRIA The Syrian army recaptured a major district of Aleppo on Monday leaving opposition...

Death toll in Istanbul bombings rises to 44 — health minister

ISTANBUL Dec 12 The death toll from Saturday night s twin bombings in Istanbul has risen to 44 of...

Russia says 728 rebels surrendered in Aleppo over past 24 hours

MOSCOW Russia s Defense Ministry said on Monday that 728 Syrian rebels laid down their weapons...

Turkish police detain dozens of pro-Kurdish party officials: media

ISTANBUL Turkish police have detained 45 provincial officials from the pro Kurdish Peoples...

US defense chief in Iraq to review Mosul operation

BAGHDAD TIKRITUS Defense Secretary Ashton Carter held talks in Baghdad on Sunday to discuss the...

‘All children’ in Syria’s Aleppo suffering trauma: UNICEF

ALEPPO All children in Syria s battered Aleppo are suffering from trauma after enduring some of...

Cairo church attack kills 25

JEDDAH The bombing of Cairo s largest Coptic cathedral the deadliest attack on Egypt s Christian...

No deal on safe exit for Aleppo opposition: Russia

BEIRUT The United States and Russia on Sunday tabled a proposal to fighters in Aleppo that would...

Turkey defiant as Kurdish militants claim Istanbul carnage

ISTANBUL A defiant President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday vowed to fight terror to the end as a...

Kurdish militant group claims Istanbul attacks

DIYARBAKIR Turkey A Kurdish militant group on Sunday claimed responsibility for twin attacks that...

Daesh militants retake Palmyra again from Assad forces

BEIRUT ALEPPO LONDON The Daesh recaptured Palmyra on Sunday after Syrian armed forces pulled out...

Around Arab News

El-Sisi says suicide bomber behind church attack in Egypt

CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Monday a suicide bomber carried out the...

Turkey detains Kurds, hits militants after twin blasts

ANKARA Turkey detained over 200 people including dozens of officials from pro Kurdish parties and...

Portugal’s Guterres sworn in as next UN secretary-general

UNITED NATIONS Former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres was sworn in on Monday as the...

Bahrain upholds jail sentence for Ali Salman

DUBAI Bahrain s appeals court on Monday upheld a nine year jail sentence against opposition chief...

$50k for a few hours’ work? Backlash begins against ‘greedy’ Gulf influencers

LONDON Taghreed Oraibi could not quite believe it when she received a quote from a social media...

Journalist makes new headlines on refugee crisis

BRASILIA Kety Shapazian a 49 year old Brazilian journalist and mother of a 17 year old daughter...

Ronaldo crowns dream year with fourth Ballon d’Or

PARIS Cristiano Ronaldo won his fourth Ballon d Or on Monday to get one over his nemesis Lionel...

Sadara signs partnership deal with RCC

Sadara Chemical Company Sadara and Rufayah Chemicals Company RCC a Saudi downstream company...

National Bonds initiates Prestige wealth management program

National Bonds Corporation National Bonds a Shariah compliant savings and investments company in...

Alshaya puts up logistics hub at KAEC Industrial Valley

King Abdullah Economic City KAEC described as the largest privately funded new city development...

Lexus ranks highest in vehicle dependability for 2016

The latest J D Power study on product quality has ranked Lexus the highest in vehicle...

Castrol Vecton debuts across KSA

Over 70 customers and a dozen Castrol sales team members participated in the launch of Castrol...

‘Solitaire’ tries to kindle love between Syrian, Lebanese societies

DUBAI Therese is a Lebanese mother keen to meet her daughter s groom to be but she gets the shock...

Musical ‘La La Land’ leads Golden Globe nominations

LOS ANGELES La La Land Damien Chazelle s tribute to the Golden Age of American musicals led the...

Affleck, Portman take top Critics’ Choice Awards

LOS ANGELES La La Land a musical love story of two struggling artists set in Los Angeles on...

Andie MacDowell talks life, career at DIFF

DUBAI Hollywood actress Andie MacDowell shared insights into her movie career at the Dubai...