Riyadh demands urgent UN session on Syria crisis

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has renewed calls for an emergency special session of the 193-member UN General Assembly (UNGA) to discuss the worsening crisis in Syria.

A Cabinet session chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Monday said the horrific humanitarian situation in Syria warranted calls for an emergency UN session to ensure immediate relief and protection of civilians.

The Kingdom and its allies are pushing the UNGA to hold the rare emergency session because of deadlock in the UN Security Council.

The Saudi Cabinet called on the UNGA “to assume responsibility for protecting peace and security in Syria … as Syrian people are exposed to mass killings, displacement, siege and other crimes.”

Meanwhile, the Cabinet granted formal permission to the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi — Japan’s largest bank and the eighth largest in the world — to open a branch in Saudi Arabia.

The Cabinet authorized the finance minister to decide at a later stage on the opening of more branches of the bank in the Kingdom.

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) will coordinate with the Japanese bank to complete the necessary procedures. Briefing Cabinet members on his visit to the Gulf states, King Salman expressed his thanks to the leaders of the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar for the warm reception accorded to him and the accompanying Saudi delegation.

He also expressed appreciation to Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa of Bahrain for hosting the 37th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Manama.

The Cabinet welcomed the final communique of the GCC Summit with British Prime Minister Theresa May, notably the launching of a strategic partnership between the GCC and the UK in all areas.

The Cabinet commended the reelection of the Kingdom for a fourth term in the UN Human Rights Council, saying: “It embodies its efforts in consolidating justice, equality, protection and promotion of human rights at the domestic and international levels, in addition to its leading role in the service of Arab and Islamic nations.”

The Cabinet highlighted the Kingdom’s human rights record, saying: “Saudi Arabia continues its efforts in issuing new regulations and legislation aimed at protecting and promoting human rights.”

The Cabinet condemned deadly terrorist attacks in Egypt, Turkey and Somalia, saying: “These terrorist acts are rejected by the Islamic religion and other religions, and are inconsistent with humanitarian values and principles, as well as international norms and conventions.”

The Cabinet expressed satisfaction over the decision taken by OPEC and non-OPEC members in Vienna to reduce oil production in a manner that contributes to market stability for the benefit of oil-producing countries, the petroleum industry and the global economy.

The Cabinet authorized the minister of health, or whomever he authorizes, to discuss with Mauritania a draft MoU in the field of health between the two countries.

The Cabinet also approved an MoU to promote the development of the “silk route,” which will eventually connect Saudi Arabia and China.

The Cabinet also approved an agreement on the formation of a high-level joint committee between the Saudi and Chinese governments.

The Cabinet authorized the minister of labor and social development, or whomever he authorizes, to discuss with Algeria a draft MoU in the area of labor between the two countries.

The Cabinet also appointed five members of the board of directors of the General Authority for Entertainment.