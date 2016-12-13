  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 14 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq faces bigger terror threat after Mosul: Allawi

Middle-East

Iraq faces bigger terror threat after Mosul: Allawi

Arab News |

Iyad Allawi

MANAMA: Iraqi Vice President and former Prime Minister Iyad Allawi said his country might fall prey to a “most dangerous and most brutal” kind of terrorism if sectarian strife in the country is not addressed following the battle of Mosul.
In an interview with CNN Arabic, Allawi said that the presence of the commander of Iran’s Al Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, in Iraq is dangerous because there is no formal agreement between Baghdad and Tehran that regulates his presence, although he indicated that Iran has ties with Sunni politicians as well.
“There is no Sunni or Shiite attitudes,” Allawi said. “Those Sunnis (in touch with Soleimani) are working in the current government ... I speak quite frankly. There are millions of inter-marriages, Sunnis married to Shiites. There are Iraqi tribes and all tribes contain Sunnis and Shiites, without differentiating between them, so it is those elites and political groups that plunge the country into sectarianism, for otherwise the problem would not have existed in Iraq.”
He added that “from this point of view, I do not think it is the issue of Soleimani that could significantly provoke Shiites more than the Sunnis because the Shiites are patriots and leaders of Arabism in Iraq ... The Shiites were the leaders against the British in the 1920 Iraqi revolt. When the revolution triumphed, the Shiites, and not others, went to Hijaz and chose a Sunni Hijazi king to rule Iraq, namely Faisal I of Iraq.”
Allawi also said: “We welcome Qassem Soleimani for any assistance provided to Iraq, but to come to roam in areas of conflict, this is unacceptable, to the Shiites before the Sunnis. I am a Shiite. But I never visited Iran. Meanwhile, Sunni leaders have gone to Iran several times and Shiite leaders as well.”
He also said that Russia has diverse interests in the region.
“Russia has a very important role in Syria in particular,” Allawi said. “Russia has three considerations: First is that it understands that the region affects its position when it splits along geopolitical lines; second, it had a negative experience with Islamists, with the Taliban in Afghanistan and in Chechnya as well; third, it has historic ties with the region so it cannot leave it.
“I said this to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and to all the countries of the alliance: the Russians are clinging to Bashar Assad based on these three above-mentioned issues. This is the Syrian-Russian reality.
“Russia, like it or not, is an important country that wants to interfere in international politics as a result of the vacuum, crises and wavering international resolution.”
Regarding a possible “roadmap” for Iraq after the battle for Mosul, one that could guarantee that the country does not go back to sectarian fighting, Allawi said the displaced people must be allowed to return and be compensated for their losses before reconstruction begins.
He also said that it is important to deploy special military units in Mosul to prevent acts of revenge and work toward ethnic and religious integration in the city.
In an interview with CNN Arabic service at the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain, Allawi said it’s important is to forge “real national reconciliation.” He warned that if a political solution fails, the country would witness more brutal terrorism.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Kremlin blames lack of US cooperation for Palmyra blow

MOSCOW The Kremlin on Monday deplored the lack of cooperation with the United States in Syria s...

Turkish Army urges Syrians to seek safety as fighters push on Al-Bab

ANKARA ISTANBUL The Turkish Army has dropped leaflets on the Daesh held city of Al Bab in Syria...

Iraqi police ‘ready’ to join east Mosul assault

BAGHDAD Several thousand Iraqi federal police are ready to join the assault against Daesh in east...

Qatar abolishes ‘kafala’ labor system

DOHA Qatar on Monday formally announced the end of its controversial kafala system arguably the...

Eastern Aleppo about to fall: Syrian regime

ALEPPO A Syrian regime source claimed on Monday that their army was on the verge of announcing...

El-Sisi says suicide bomber behind church attack in Egypt

CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Monday a suicide bomber carried out the...

Turkey detains Kurds, hits militants after twin blasts

ANKARA Turkey detained over 200 people including dozens of officials from pro Kurdish parties and...

Bahrain upholds jail sentence for Ali Salman

DUBAI Bahrain s appeals court on Monday upheld a nine year jail sentence against opposition chief...

Western modernity ‘not best’ for Muslim women: Azhar head

ABU DHABI The head of Al Azhar Egypt s top Sunni authority said on Monday that the Western...

Egypt arrests four over deadly church bombing

CAIRO Egypt said Monday it had arrested four people suspected of involvement in a devastating...

Syrian opposition says won’t make concessions despite Aleppo’s fall

PARIS Syria s chief opposition coordinator Riad Hijab said on Monday that defeat in Aleppo would...

Syria army takes Aleppo district, battle in ‘final phase’

ALEPPO SYRIA The Syrian army recaptured a major district of Aleppo on Monday leaving opposition...

Death toll in Istanbul bombings rises to 44 — health minister

ISTANBUL Dec 12 The death toll from Saturday night s twin bombings in Istanbul has risen to 44 of...

Russia says 728 rebels surrendered in Aleppo over past 24 hours

MOSCOW Russia s Defense Ministry said on Monday that 728 Syrian rebels laid down their weapons...

Turkish police detain dozens of pro-Kurdish party officials: media

ISTANBUL Turkish police have detained 45 provincial officials from the pro Kurdish Peoples...

US defense chief in Iraq to review Mosul operation

BAGHDAD TIKRITUS Defense Secretary Ashton Carter held talks in Baghdad on Sunday to discuss the...

Around Arab News

Kremlin blames lack of US cooperation for Palmyra blow

MOSCOW The Kremlin on Monday deplored the lack of cooperation with the United States in Syria s...

Iraq faces bigger terror threat after Mosul: Allawi

MANAMA Iraqi Vice President and former Prime Minister Iyad Allawi said his country might fall...

Turkish Army urges Syrians to seek safety as fighters push on Al-Bab

ANKARA ISTANBUL The Turkish Army has dropped leaflets on the Daesh held city of Al Bab in Syria...

Iraqi police ‘ready’ to join east Mosul assault

BAGHDAD Several thousand Iraqi federal police are ready to join the assault against Daesh in east...

Riyadh demands urgent UN session on Syria crisis

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has renewed calls for an emergency special session of the 193 member UN...

Qatar abolishes ‘kafala’ labor system

DOHA Qatar on Monday formally announced the end of its controversial kafala system arguably the...

New currency marks King Salman’s era

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman received the first number of all categories...

Eastern Aleppo about to fall: Syrian regime

ALEPPO A Syrian regime source claimed on Monday that their army was on the verge of announcing...

Oil hits highest since mid-2015

LONDON NEW YORK Oil rose by as much as 6 5 percent on Monday to an 18 month high after OPEC and...

Global interest seen in Taif airport project: GACA

JEDDAH Taif international airport will be set up under a built operate and transfer BOT contract...

Saudi stock market slips in heaviest volume since April

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Tadawul All Share Index slipped 0 5 percent on Monday in the heaviest trade...

Eni sells 30% stake in Egypt’s Zohr gas field to Rosneft

MILAN Italian energy company Eni will sell a 30 percent stake in its giant Egyptian offshore gas...

REITs to boost Saudi capital markets: Jadwa

JEDDAH Real estate investment traded funds REITs in Saudi Arabia will benefit the Kingdom s...

El-Sisi says suicide bomber behind church attack in Egypt

CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Monday a suicide bomber carried out the...

Turkey detains Kurds, hits militants after twin blasts

ANKARA Turkey detained over 200 people including dozens of officials from pro Kurdish parties and...

Portugal’s Guterres sworn in as next UN secretary-general

UNITED NATIONS Former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres was sworn in on Monday as the...