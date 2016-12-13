‘FIKR15’ conference to discuss Arab refugee issue

JEDDAH: The Arab Thought Foundation (ATF) annual conference, “FIKR15,” was inaugurated Sunday by Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, governor of Makkah and chairman of the ATF, in Abu Dhabi.

The three-day conference titled “Arab Integration: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)” is being held under the sponsorship of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates, and in partnership with the Arab League. It coincides with the 35th anniversary of the GCC and the 45th anniversary of the UAE.

Prince Khaled expressed his joy at opening of the “FIKR15” conference, a platform for discussing the issue of Arab integration, the progress of the Muslim Ummah and Arab world and to remove the misconceptions about Islam and Arab refugee issue.

He said he wants the world to know the truth about Islam. He emphasized Islamic unity and advised the Muslim Ummah and Arab world not to split into groups, but strive for unity.

He also advised all to have patience and handle problems with intelligence and to think wisely and recommended tackling problems with knowledge, better solutions and new approaches by sharing experiences of each other’s successes and discussions, and writing new success stories of Arab countries.

Speaking on behalf of Sheikh Khalifa, Henry Awit, director general of the ATF, stressed support for the Arab Thought Foundation for the development of the Arab world, under the leadership of Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, to discuss the issue of Arab integration with comprehensive study and research of unique and detailed experiences of the GCC and the UAE.

He also explained that Arab integration is a strategic cultural goal that the ATF seeks to spread and establish in light of the risks and divisions, crucial challenges and threats to the unity and identity facing the Arab world.

The conference focused on major challenges facing the Arab world. On Tuesday it will discuss integration in economic, cultural, developmental and security areas, followed by a plenary session on the Gulf Cooperation Council experience. The ATF will also commemorate the 10th anniversary of its Arab Creativity Award in the evening.

FIKR15 will wrap up Wednesday with conclusions and recommendations.

The Arab Thought Foundation is an international independent nongovernmental organization that brings together intellectuals, decision makers, thinkers, researchers, youths and representatives of the private sector to discuss the most pressing issues facing the Arab world.