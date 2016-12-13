  • Search form

E-audit system to be inaugurated today

Arab News

Hussam bin Abdulmohsen Al-Anqari.

JEDDAH: Hussam bin Abdulmohsen Al-Anqari, president of the General Auditing Bureau, will inaugurate Tuesday “Shamel,” the e-audit system that covers all basic activities of the General Auditing Bureau and governmental bodies that are included in auditing.

This national project comes as part of the bureau’s plan for the transformation to an e-government as the project was designed and implemented using several solutions, including EverSuite Case, EverSuite Documents and EverSuite Capture, in addition to being integrated with Yesser through the Government Secure Network (GSN) and Government Service Bus.

The Shamel project provides an electronic, interactive, fast, and secure environment for exchanging data and information, in addition to communicating audit results and receiving automated responses from audited parties through the GSN.

Among the procedures that the bureau can perform are final statements, contracts, issuance of payment on authority of copies of the originals, discharge of debt certificates for government employees dealing with public money, preparing annual plans, field and office missions, managerial and financial systems and issuing accomplishment, statistical and qualitative reports.

The bureau formed the electronic connection with a number of governmental bodies: the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, the Institute of Public Administration, the Ministry of Economy and Planning, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and the Ministry of Finance.

Coordination is still ongoing between the bureau and the Ministry of Interior (the presidency of the general staff), the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, General Intelligence, to continue the automated connection over the next period.

