‘Colors of Saudi Arabia’ forum opens

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson with SCTNH President Prince Sultan bin Salman at the Colors of Saudi Arabia forum in Riyadh. (SPA)

RIYADH: Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTNH) President Prince Sultan bin Salman inaugurated here on Sunday the sixth edition of the Colors of Saudi Arabia forum, the largest event in the Kingdom for photography and short films in tourism, culture and heritage.

Over 100 organizations from both the government and private sectors are participating in the forum, which runs through Dec. 17.

Expressing his delight over the heavy visitor turnout, Prince Sultan said: “The huge number of visitors tonight enhances the significance of this forum.”

He hoped the event would encourage residents “to visit the wonderful tourist attractions in the Kingdom and see them from different perspectives.”

Prince Sultan added that “coming here for a visit is a big win for everybody,” referring to the fact that it would boost local tourism while foreign visitors would be further enlightened on Saudi life and culture. Earlier, he toured different stalls at the exhibition.

Amani Aldosari, a student at the King Saud University (KSU) in Jeddah, said she flew all the way to the Saudi capital to attend the forum’s opening day.

“Aside from doing my share to promote domestic tourism, attending the forum’s opening day is also a learning experience for me,” she said.

Earlier, winners in the short film category were announced. They include Ataba Rayyis (first), Ahmed Al-Sufayani (second), Hassan Al-Otaibi (third), Hashim Najdi (fourth) and Yusuf Al-Ghamdi (fifth).

Saudi Tour Guides Association (SCTG) won in the documentary film category while winners in the business sector were Saudi Telecom Co. (first), Al-Siyahi Tours (second) and Narcissus Hotel (third).