  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Colors of Saudi Arabia’ forum opens

Saudi Arabia

‘Colors of Saudi Arabia’ forum opens

Rodolfo C. Estimo Jr. | Arab News Staff

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson with SCTNH President Prince Sultan bin Salman at the Colors of Saudi Arabia forum in Riyadh. (SPA)

RIYADH: Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTNH) President Prince Sultan bin Salman inaugurated here on Sunday the sixth edition of the Colors of Saudi Arabia forum, the largest event in the Kingdom for photography and short films in tourism, culture and heritage.

Over 100 organizations from both the government and private sectors are participating in the forum, which runs through Dec. 17.

Expressing his delight over the heavy visitor turnout, Prince Sultan said: “The huge number of visitors tonight enhances the significance of this forum.”

He hoped the event would encourage residents “to visit the wonderful tourist attractions in the Kingdom and see them from different perspectives.”

Prince Sultan added that “coming here for a visit is a big win for everybody,” referring to the fact that it would boost local tourism while foreign visitors would be further enlightened on Saudi life and culture. Earlier, he toured different stalls at the exhibition.

Amani Aldosari, a student at the King Saud University (KSU) in Jeddah, said she flew all the way to the Saudi capital to attend the forum’s opening day.
“Aside from doing my share to promote domestic tourism, attending the forum’s opening day is also a learning experience for me,” she said.

Earlier, winners in the short film category were announced. They include Ataba Rayyis (first), Ahmed Al-Sufayani (second), Hassan Al-Otaibi (third), Hashim Najdi (fourth) and Yusuf Al-Ghamdi (fifth).
Saudi Tour Guides Association (SCTG) won in the documentary film category while winners in the business sector were Saudi Telecom Co. (first), Al-Siyahi Tours (second) and Narcissus Hotel (third).

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Islamic artist showcases her solo work at Jeddah gallery

JEDDAH The Italian Senegal multimedia artist Ma mouna Guerresi comes for the first time to Saudi...

E-audit system to be inaugurated today

JEDDAH Hussam bin Abdulmohsen Al Anqari president of the General Auditing Bureau will inaugurate...

‘FIKR15’ conference to discuss Arab refugee issue

JEDDAH The Arab Thought Foundation ATF annual conference FIKR15 was inaugurated Sunday by Prince...

Riyadh demands urgent UN session on Syria crisis

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has renewed calls for an emergency special session of the 193 member UN...

New currency marks King Salman’s era

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman received the first number of all categories...

Police detain Saudi woman who violated ‘general morals’

JEDDAH Police in the Saudi capital said on Monday they had arrested a woman for taking off her...

Arab Parliament speaker thanks KSA for election

JEDDAH Meshaal bin Faham Al Sulami has extended thanks to the Saudi leadership for its support...

3,000 participants attend KACST’s ‘Launch Your Project 3’ initiative

RIYADH King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology KACST organized and hosted the Launch Your...

Free training courses to empower Saudi women

JEDDAH The Technical and Vocational Training Corporation TVTC on Sunday announced free training...

It’s time to talk about positive things: Johnson

RIYADH British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Sunday reiterated the UK s historic ties with...

Saudi social media help Nazaha fight corruption

ALKHOBAR Khaled bin Abdulmohsen Al Muhaisen president of Nazaha the anti corruption organization...

Mobile pink caravan launched for early detection of breast cancer

RIYADH As part of its breast cancer awareness campaign the Ministry of Health launched a new...

Cancellation of Riyadh show leaves some Saudis jubilant, many others upset

JEDDAH A performance by US stand up comedian and actor Mike Epps in Saudi Arabia was canceled by...

Security forces repel Houthi attack on the border

JEDDAH Saudi armed forces guarding on the southern border thwarted an attack by the Yemeni Houthi...

King, crown prince receive British foreign secretary

RIYADH British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson met with Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King...

UK defense minister backs KSA's efforts to bring about Yemen settlement

LONDON British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon on Sunday said Saudi Arabia is entitled to bring...

Around Arab News

Serbian suspects appear at Srebrenica massacre trial

BELGRADE Eight Serbian men appeared Monday before a Belgrade court over their alleged role in the...

Islamic artist showcases her solo work at Jeddah gallery

JEDDAH The Italian Senegal multimedia artist Ma mouna Guerresi comes for the first time to Saudi...

‘Colors of Saudi Arabia’ forum opens

RIYADH Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH President Prince Sultan bin...

E-audit system to be inaugurated today

JEDDAH Hussam bin Abdulmohsen Al Anqari president of the General Auditing Bureau will inaugurate...

‘FIKR15’ conference to discuss Arab refugee issue

JEDDAH The Arab Thought Foundation ATF annual conference FIKR15 was inaugurated Sunday by Prince...

Kremlin blames lack of US cooperation for Palmyra blow

MOSCOW The Kremlin on Monday deplored the lack of cooperation with the United States in Syria s...

Iraq faces bigger terror threat after Mosul: Allawi

MANAMA Iraqi Vice President and former Prime Minister Iyad Allawi said his country might fall...

Turkish Army urges Syrians to seek safety as fighters push on Al-Bab

ANKARA ISTANBUL The Turkish Army has dropped leaflets on the Daesh held city of Al Bab in Syria...

Iraqi police ‘ready’ to join east Mosul assault

BAGHDAD Several thousand Iraqi federal police are ready to join the assault against Daesh in east...

Riyadh demands urgent UN session on Syria crisis

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has renewed calls for an emergency special session of the 193 member UN...

Qatar abolishes ‘kafala’ labor system

DOHA Qatar on Monday formally announced the end of its controversial kafala system arguably the...

New currency marks King Salman’s era

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman received the first number of all categories...

Eastern Aleppo about to fall: Syrian regime

ALEPPO A Syrian regime source claimed on Monday that their army was on the verge of announcing...

Oil hits highest since mid-2015

LONDON NEW YORK Oil rose by as much as 6 5 percent on Monday to an 18 month high after OPEC and...

Global interest seen in Taif airport project: GACA

JEDDAH Taif international airport will be set up under a built operate and transfer BOT contract...

Saudi stock market slips in heaviest volume since April

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Tadawul All Share Index slipped 0 5 percent on Monday in the heaviest trade...