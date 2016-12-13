  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 27 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • British inflation jumps to 1.2%

Business & Economy

British inflation jumps to 1.2%

Agence France Presse |

Shoppers are reflected in a shop window as they walk along Oxford Street in London. (Reuters)

LONDON: British annual inflation jumped in November to the highest level in more than two years as a slide in sterling since the Brexit vote lifted fuel costs, data showed Tuesday.
The 12-month inflation rate hit 1.2 percent compared with 0.9 percent in October, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.
Analysts’ consensus forecast had been for a gain to 1.1 percent.
“The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 1.2 percent in the year to November 2016, compared with a 0.9 percent rise in the year to October. The rate in November was the highest since October 2014, when it was 1.3 percent,” the ONS said in a statement.
It added that rises in the prices of clothing and motor fuels contributed to the increase, offsetting falls in the cost of air and sea travel.
“Fuel prices tend to reflect movements in oil prices and part of the increase in oil prices during 2016 to date can be explained by depreciation of sterling against the US dollar,” the ONS said.
The British pound has faced heavy pressure since Britain voted in June to exit the European Union, resulting in higher import costs.
“Sterling weakness continues to raise the cost of inputs for UK businesses, and there are signs these cost increases are slowly being passed on to consumers,” noted Ben Brettell, senior economist at Hargreaves Lansdown stockbrokers.
“This in turn could hit consumer spending, which has so far held up well despite Brexit-related uncertainty.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

Oil hits highest since mid-2015

LONDON NEW YORK Oil rose by as much as 6 5 percent on Monday to an 18 month high after OPEC and...

Global interest seen in Taif airport project: GACA

JEDDAH Taif international airport will be set up under a built operate and transfer BOT contract...

Saudi stock market slips in heaviest volume since April

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Tadawul All Share Index slipped 0 5 percent on Monday in the heaviest trade...

Eni sells 30% stake in Egypt’s Zohr gas field to Rosneft

MILAN Italian energy company Eni will sell a 30 percent stake in its giant Egyptian offshore gas...

REITs to boost Saudi capital markets: Jadwa

JEDDAH Real estate investment traded funds REITs in Saudi Arabia will benefit the Kingdom s...

Sadara signs partnership deal with RCC

Sadara Chemical Company Sadara and Rufayah Chemicals Company RCC a Saudi downstream company...

National Bonds initiates Prestige wealth management program

National Bonds Corporation National Bonds a Shariah compliant savings and investments company in...

Alshaya puts up logistics hub at KAEC Industrial Valley

King Abdullah Economic City KAEC described as the largest privately funded new city development...

Lexus ranks highest in vehicle dependability for 2016

The latest J D Power study on product quality has ranked Lexus the highest in vehicle...

Castrol Vecton debuts across KSA

Over 70 customers and a dozen Castrol sales team members participated in the launch of Castrol...

Central banks taking ‘back seat’ in crisis response, says BIS

ZURICH In the aftermath of this quarter s market rattling events such as Donald Trump s election...

China launches WTO complaint against US and EU over dumping rules

BEIJING China said on Monday it had launched a complaint at the World Trade Organization over the...

Energy innovation is focus of Gates-led $1bn fund

MIAMI Bill Gates is leading a coalition of powerful investors committing more than one billion...

Abu Dhabi signs agreement on futuristic transport system

DUBAI Abu Dhabi has signed the United Arab Emirates UAE second hyperloop feasibility study to...

KNPC mandates banks for club loan

DUBAI Kuwait National Petroleum Co KNPC has selected 10 international banks to provide a loan...

British Chambers of Commerce nudges up 2017 growth forecast

LONDON The British Chambers of Commerce nudged up its forecast for economic growth next year but...

Around Arab News

British inflation jumps to 1.2%

LONDON British annual inflation jumped in November to the highest level in more than two years as...

India arrests 20 over failure to stand for anthem

NEW DELHI Around 20 people have been arrested in India accused of failing to stand for the...

Russia’s opposition leader Navalny plans to run for president in 2018

MOSCOW Russia s opposition leader Alexei Navalny plans to run for president in 2018 he said in a...

Serbian suspects appear at Srebrenica massacre trial

BELGRADE Eight Serbian men appeared Monday before a Belgrade court over their alleged role in the...

Islamic artist showcases her solo work at Jeddah gallery

JEDDAH The Italian Senegal multimedia artist Ma mouna Guerresi comes for the first time to Saudi...

‘Colors of Saudi Arabia’ forum opens

RIYADH Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH President Prince Sultan bin...

E-audit system to be inaugurated today

JEDDAH Hussam bin Abdulmohsen Al Anqari president of the General Auditing Bureau will inaugurate...

‘FIKR15’ conference to discuss Arab refugee issue

JEDDAH The Arab Thought Foundation ATF annual conference FIKR15 was inaugurated Sunday by Prince...

Kremlin blames lack of US cooperation for Palmyra blow

MOSCOW The Kremlin on Monday deplored the lack of cooperation with the United States in Syria s...

Iraq faces bigger terror threat after Mosul: Allawi

MANAMA Iraqi Vice President and former Prime Minister Iyad Allawi said his country might fall...

Turkish Army urges Syrians to seek safety as fighters push on Al-Bab

ANKARA ISTANBUL The Turkish Army has dropped leaflets on the Daesh held city of Al Bab in Syria...

Iraqi police ‘ready’ to join east Mosul assault

BAGHDAD Several thousand Iraqi federal police are ready to join the assault against Daesh in east...

Riyadh demands urgent UN session on Syria crisis

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has renewed calls for an emergency special session of the 193 member UN...

Qatar abolishes ‘kafala’ labor system

DOHA Qatar on Monday formally announced the end of its controversial kafala system arguably the...

New currency marks King Salman’s era

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman received the first number of all categories...

Eastern Aleppo about to fall: Syrian regime

ALEPPO A Syrian regime source claimed on Monday that their army was on the verge of announcing...