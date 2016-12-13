Syrian regime killed at least 82 Aleppo civilians in recent days: UN

GENEVA: Syrian pro-regime forces have carried out at least 82 execution-style killings of civilians in recent days, including women and children, the UN said Tuesday, citing credible reports from the ground.

The United Nations human rights office said it had received reports of “pro-regime forces killing at least 82 civilians including 11 women and 13 children in four different neighborhoods in eastern Aleppo,” spokesman Rupert Colville told reporters in Geneva.

He said the atrocities were committed in recent days, “most likely” in the last 48 hours, and that his office had the names of the victims.