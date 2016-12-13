  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • China offers Philippines weapons for drug war

World

China offers Philippines weapons for drug war

Agence France Presse |

An empty shell of a pistol lies near the body of a woman in poor aneighborhood in Manila, Philippines. (AP)

MANILA: China is ready to give the Philippines weapons to help President Rodrigo Duterte wage his controversial war on drugs which has claimed over 5,000 lives, the Chinese ambassador to Manila said.
Beijing has previously said it supports Duterte’s bloody crime war, which has been slammed by the United Nations and human rights watchdogs over alleged extrajudicial killings.
Beijing and Manila have experienced a rapprochement since Duterte’s election in May, despite their conflicting territorial claims to the South China Sea.
Ambassador Zhao Jianhua, in remarks late Monday, confirmed China was ready to supply the Philippines with weapons.
“We’re exploring the possibilities of providing arms, light arms,” Zhao told reporters.
“Arms for fighting against terrorism, (for the) anti-drug campaign.”
The ambassador said talks were still in the initial stages, adding there was no agreement on price or the specific type of weapons, though they would most likely be rifles.
Duterte, 71, won elections in a landslide on a pledge to kill tens of thousands of criminals to fight narco-politics in the Philippines. Since he took office the crackdown has claimed over 5,000 lives.
The firebrand leader has also distanced the Philippines from longtime ally Washington, announcing his country’s “separation” from the United States on a visit to the Chinese capital in October.
The Chinese ambassador noted bilateral relations were “good” and were “going to be better” still, “because your president paid a very fruitful and historic state visit to China.”
Duterte has also hit out at US President Barack Obama and the State Department for criticism of his drug war.
However, according to Manila, incoming US leader Donald Trump has taken a different tact from Obama, apparently praising the crackdown when he spoke to Duterte by phone this month.
On Sunday, Duterte said China was ready to supply the Philippines with arms under generous terms.
“It is a grant payable in 25 years so it is practically giving,” Duterte said in a speech.
He recently canceled an order of about 27,000 assault rifles from the US after media reports that human rights concerns over his crime war would affect the delivery of the weapons.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

India arrests 20 over failure to stand for anthem

NEW DELHI Around 20 people have been arrested in India accused of failing to stand for the...

Russia’s opposition leader Navalny plans to run for president in 2018

MOSCOW Russia s opposition leader Alexei Navalny plans to run for president in 2018 he said in a...

Serbian suspects appear at Srebrenica massacre trial

BELGRADE Eight Serbian men appeared Monday before a Belgrade court over their alleged role in the...

Portugal’s Guterres sworn in as next UN secretary-general

UNITED NATIONS Former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres was sworn in on Monday as the...

China says Trump’s Taiwan comments cause ‘serious concern’

BEIJING China said Monday that it had serious concern about President elect Donald Trump s most...

Britain to adopt new anti-Semitism definition to fight hate crime

LONDON Britain said on Monday it would become one of the first countries to adopt an...

IMF chief Lagarde on trial in France over tycoon case

PARIS IMF chief Christine Lagarde went on trial in France on Monday over a massive state payout...

Pakistan names new military intelligence chief

ISLAMABAD Pakistan has named a new head of its powerful military Inter Services Intelligence...

Cyclone batters south India coast killing two

CHENNAI India A cyclone barrelled into the southeast coast of India on Monday killing at least...

Demolition in Delhi leaves hundreds of shanty dwellers in cold

MUMBAI City officials in New Delhi have demolished hundreds of shanties in the past week leaving...

White House backs Russia probe against defiant Trump

WASHINGTON The White House and leading senators lined up against President elect Donald Trump...

Portugal’s Guterres sworn in as next UN secretary-general

UNITED NATIONS Former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres was sworn in on Monday as the...

Pakistan grounds ATR planes after fatal crash

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s national carrier Monday grounded its 10 ATR turboprop planes after a crash...

Police arrest 33 in Iran-UK migrant smuggling probe

LONDON Thirty three people have been arrested as part of a Europe wide investigation into the...

Robbers make off with gold in French security van heist

PARIS Four men armed with assault rifles escaped with gold worth 2 5 million euros 2 65 million...

Brazil prosecutor brings new graft charges against Senate head

SAO PAULO Brazil s top prosecutor brought new charges against Senate President Renan Calheiros on...

Around Arab News

China offers Philippines weapons for drug war

MANILA China is ready to give the Philippines weapons to help President Rodrigo Duterte wage his...

Turkish military strikes Islamic State targets in northern Syria — army

ANKARA Turkish warplanes pounded 28 Daesh targets in northern Syria while another 157 targets...

Syrian regime killed at least 82 Aleppo civilians in recent days: UN

GENEVA Syrian pro regime forces have carried out at least 82 execution style killings of...

Turkey says will step up talks with Russia on Aleppo cease-fire

ANKARA Turkey will intensify talks with Russia and other countries for a cease fire and a...

British inflation jumps to 1.2%

LONDON British annual inflation jumped in November to the highest level in more than two years as...

India arrests 20 over failure to stand for anthem

NEW DELHI Around 20 people have been arrested in India accused of failing to stand for the...

Russia’s opposition leader Navalny plans to run for president in 2018

MOSCOW Russia s opposition leader Alexei Navalny plans to run for president in 2018 he said in a...

Serbian suspects appear at Srebrenica massacre trial

BELGRADE Eight Serbian men appeared Monday before a Belgrade court over their alleged role in the...

Islamic artist showcases her solo work at Jeddah gallery

JEDDAH The Italian Senegal multimedia artist Ma mouna Guerresi comes for the first time to Saudi...

‘Colors of Saudi Arabia’ forum opens

RIYADH Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH President Prince Sultan bin...

E-audit system to be inaugurated today

JEDDAH Hussam bin Abdulmohsen Al Anqari president of the General Auditing Bureau will inaugurate...

‘FIKR15’ conference to discuss Arab refugee issue

JEDDAH The Arab Thought Foundation ATF annual conference FIKR15 was inaugurated Sunday by Prince...

Kremlin blames lack of US cooperation for Palmyra blow

MOSCOW The Kremlin on Monday deplored the lack of cooperation with the United States in Syria s...

Iraq faces bigger terror threat after Mosul: Allawi

MANAMA Iraqi Vice President and former Prime Minister Iyad Allawi said his country might fall...

Turkish Army urges Syrians to seek safety as fighters push on Al-Bab

ANKARA ISTANBUL The Turkish Army has dropped leaflets on the Daesh held city of Al Bab in Syria...

Iraqi police ‘ready’ to join east Mosul assault

BAGHDAD Several thousand Iraqi federal police are ready to join the assault against Daesh in east...