Merkel says sanctions against Russia over Ukraine must be extended

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday sanctions against Russia over the crisis in eastern Ukraine would have to be extended because of a lack of progress in implementing the Minsk cease-fire agreement.
“It will be necessary to extend the sanctions against Russia again — although we would have wished for better progress in the implementation of this process,” Merkel told reporters before talks with French President Francois Hollande in Berlin.
French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel make a statement to the media at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. (Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch)
BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday sanctions against Russia over the crisis in eastern Ukraine would have to be extended because of a lack of progress in implementing the Minsk cease-fire agreement.