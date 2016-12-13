  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Trump to name ex-Texas governor Rick Perry as energy secretary: US media

World

Trump to name ex-Texas governor Rick Perry as energy secretary: US media

Agence France Presse |

Former Texas Governor Rick Perry. (Reuters)

WASHINGTON: Rick Perry, the former governor of oil-rich Texas who once vowed to eradicate the Energy Department if elected president, is Donald Trump’s pick for energy secretary, US media reported.
The Texas native, who participated in the Republican primary but was crushed by President-elect Trump early on, was seen Monday afternoon entering and exiting Trump Tower in Manhattan.
Perry once assailed Trump as a “cancer on conservatism” and threw his support behind Texas Senator Ted Cruz after dropping out of the race in September 2015, but he has long been rumored to be one of Trump’s main contenders for the energy post.
NBC and CBS news both reported late Monday that Trump had chosen Perry for the job, citing two sources familiar with the transition process.
The 66-year-old former governor, who also ran for the Republican party’s 2012 nomination, famously fumbled a debate when he vowed to abolish three US departments — but could only remember the names of two.
“The third agency of government I would do away with — the education, the commerce. And let’s see. I can’t. The third one I can’t. Sorry. Ooops,” he told a tittering crowd in 2011, only to remember later in the debate that it was the Energy Department.
The longest-serving governor in Texas history, Perry was the first casualty in a crowded battle for the Republican Party nomination in 2016.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Merkel says sanctions against Russia over Ukraine must be extended

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday sanctions against Russia over the crisis...

Russia’s opposition leader Navalny plans to run for president in 2018

MOSCOW Russia s opposition leader Alexei Navalny plans to run for president in 2018 he said in a...

China offers Philippines weapons for drug war

MANILA China is ready to give the Philippines weapons to help President Rodrigo Duterte wage his...

India arrests 20 over failure to stand for anthem

NEW DELHI Around 20 people have been arrested in India accused of failing to stand for the...

Serbian suspects appear at Srebrenica massacre trial

BELGRADE Eight Serbian men appeared Monday before a Belgrade court over their alleged role in the...

Portugal’s Guterres sworn in as next UN secretary-general

UNITED NATIONS Former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres was sworn in on Monday as the...

China says Trump’s Taiwan comments cause ‘serious concern’

BEIJING China said Monday that it had serious concern about President elect Donald Trump s most...

Britain to adopt new anti-Semitism definition to fight hate crime

LONDON Britain said on Monday it would become one of the first countries to adopt an...

IMF chief Lagarde on trial in France over tycoon case

PARIS IMF chief Christine Lagarde went on trial in France on Monday over a massive state payout...

Pakistan names new military intelligence chief

ISLAMABAD Pakistan has named a new head of its powerful military Inter Services Intelligence...

Cyclone batters south India coast killing two

CHENNAI India A cyclone barrelled into the southeast coast of India on Monday killing at least...

Demolition in Delhi leaves hundreds of shanty dwellers in cold

MUMBAI City officials in New Delhi have demolished hundreds of shanties in the past week leaving...

White House backs Russia probe against defiant Trump

WASHINGTON The White House and leading senators lined up against President elect Donald Trump...

Portugal’s Guterres sworn in as next UN secretary-general

UNITED NATIONS Former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres was sworn in on Monday as the...

Pakistan grounds ATR planes after fatal crash

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s national carrier Monday grounded its 10 ATR turboprop planes after a crash...

Police arrest 33 in Iran-UK migrant smuggling probe

LONDON Thirty three people have been arrested as part of a Europe wide investigation into the...

Around Arab News

Trump to name ex-Texas governor Rick Perry as energy secretary: US media

WASHINGTON Rick Perry the former governor of oil rich Texas who once vowed to eradicate the...

Merkel says sanctions against Russia over Ukraine must be extended

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday sanctions against Russia over the crisis...

Russia’s opposition leader Navalny plans to run for president in 2018

MOSCOW Russia s opposition leader Alexei Navalny plans to run for president in 2018 he said in a...

China offers Philippines weapons for drug war

MANILA China is ready to give the Philippines weapons to help President Rodrigo Duterte wage his...

Turkish military strikes Daesh targets in northern Syria — army

ANKARA Turkish warplanes pounded 28 Daesh targets in northern Syria while another 157 targets...

Syrian regime killed at least 82 Aleppo civilians in recent days: UN

GENEVA Syrian pro regime forces have carried out at least 82 execution style killings of...

Turkey says will step up talks with Russia on Aleppo cease-fire

ANKARA Turkey will intensify talks with Russia and other countries for a cease fire and a...

British inflation jumps to 1.2%

LONDON British annual inflation jumped in November to the highest level in more than two years as...

India arrests 20 over failure to stand for anthem

NEW DELHI Around 20 people have been arrested in India accused of failing to stand for the...

Serbian suspects appear at Srebrenica massacre trial

BELGRADE Eight Serbian men appeared Monday before a Belgrade court over their alleged role in the...

Islamic artist showcases her solo work at Jeddah gallery

JEDDAH The Italian Senegal multimedia artist Ma mouna Guerresi comes for the first time to Saudi...

‘Colors of Saudi Arabia’ forum opens

RIYADH Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH President Prince Sultan bin...

E-audit system to be inaugurated today

JEDDAH Hussam bin Abdulmohsen Al Anqari president of the General Auditing Bureau will inaugurate...

‘FIKR15’ conference to discuss Arab refugee issue

JEDDAH The Arab Thought Foundation ATF annual conference FIKR15 was inaugurated Sunday by Prince...

Kremlin blames lack of US cooperation for Palmyra blow

MOSCOW The Kremlin on Monday deplored the lack of cooperation with the United States in Syria s...

Iraq faces bigger terror threat after Mosul: Allawi

MANAMA Iraqi Vice President and former Prime Minister Iyad Allawi said his country might fall...