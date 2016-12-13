  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 min 9 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Cyclone kills 10 in south India’s tech hub

Cyclone kills 10 in south India’s tech hub

Agence France Presse |

A shipping container lies in a street after falling from the walls around a harbour in Chennai. (AFP)

CHENNAI, INDIA: At least 10 people were killed when Cyclone Vardah slammed into the southern Indian tech hub of Chennai, bringing down houses and cutting off the electricity supply, authorities said Tuesday.
Most were crushed by trees uprooted in winds of up to 140 kilometers (87 miles) per hour, which also cut power across large swathes of southern India on Monday.
India’s meteorological department said Vardah, which forced the evacuation of 18,000 people, was the worst cyclonic storm to hit the capital of Tamil Nadu state in more than two decades.
“So far 10 people are confirmed dead. We will get reports from rural areas as the day progresses, but the worst is over,” said Abhishek Shandiyal, spokesman for the National Diaster Management Authority.
The cyclone was weakening as it moved inland, he added.
Television footage from Chennai, where huge floods last year killed at least 250 people, showed cars overturned by the strong winds and heavy rain.
The city is a center for auto manufacturing and IT outsourcing.
It is also scheduled to host the fifth Test match between England and India starting Friday, now in doubt after the storm.
Team India said no decision had yet been taken about moving the Test.
Chennai international airport was shut for almost 12 hours but resumed operations on Tuesday, an airport official said. Train services have also partially resumed.
India’s eastern coast and neighboring Bangladesh are routinely hit by severe storms between April and December that cause deaths and widespread property damage.
In 1999, more than 8,000 people were killed when a cyclone battered the eastern state of Orissa.
str-ja/cc/mtp

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Around Arab News

Cyclone kills 10 in south India’s tech hub

CHENNAI INDIA At least 10 people were killed when Cyclone Vardah slammed into the southern Indian...

Pakistan International Airlines chairman resigns days after plane crash

ISLAMABAD Pakistan International Airlines PIA Chairman Azam Saigol has resigned citing personal...

Russia says wants peace deal with Japan but sees no quick fix

MOSCOW Russia wants to boost bilateral ties with Japan on all fronts and hopes to reach a peace...

Turkey detains 2 pro-Kurdish party MPs

ANKARA Turkish police detained two more pro Kurdish lawmakers hours after arresting over 200...

Many Aleppo children trapped in building under attack — UNICEF

GENEVA Many unaccompanied children possibly more than 100 are trapped in a building that is under...

Trump picks Exxon chief Tillerson as secretary of state

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump announced Exxon Mobil Corp s Rex Tillerson as his choice...

Trump to name ex-Texas governor Rick Perry as energy secretary: US media

WASHINGTON Rick Perry the former governor of oil rich Texas who once vowed to eradicate the...

Merkel says sanctions against Russia over Ukraine must be extended

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday sanctions against Russia over the crisis...

Russia’s opposition leader Navalny plans to run for president in 2018

MOSCOW Russia s opposition leader Alexei Navalny plans to run for president in 2018 he said in a...

China offers Philippines weapons for drug war

MANILA China is ready to give the Philippines weapons to help President Rodrigo Duterte wage his...

Turkish military strikes Daesh targets in northern Syria — army

ANKARA Turkish warplanes pounded 28 Daesh targets in northern Syria while another 157 targets...

Syrian regime killed at least 82 Aleppo civilians in recent days: UN

GENEVA Syrian pro regime forces have carried out at least 82 execution style killings of...

Turkey says will step up talks with Russia on Aleppo cease-fire

ANKARA Turkey will intensify talks with Russia and other countries for a cease fire and a...

British inflation jumps to 1.2%

LONDON British annual inflation jumped in November to the highest level in more than two years as...

India arrests 20 over failure to stand for anthem

NEW DELHI Around 20 people have been arrested in India accused of failing to stand for the...

Serbian suspects appear at Srebrenica massacre trial

BELGRADE Eight Serbian men appeared Monday before a Belgrade court over their alleged role in the...