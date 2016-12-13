  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 30 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Nigerians vent frustrations on President Buhari as costs soar

World

Nigerians vent frustrations on President Buhari as costs soar

Reuters |

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari. (Reuters)

LAGOS: With Christmas just weeks away, Dolapo Beckley was among a throng of shoppers haggling at a market in Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos, where the prices of some goods have doubled in the last year.
Beckley voted for President Muhammadu Buhari in the election that swept him to power last year on promises to fix endemic mismanagement and corruption.
But 19 months into his term, public support is crumbling as people like the 34-year-old baker blame Buhari for Nigeria’s first recession in 25 years and a rise in inflation to an 11-year high of 18.3 percent.
“I do regret voting for Buhari. We wanted a better economy and things are turning upside down, even worse than the way it was before,” said Beckley, who was at the Lagos Island market to buy gifts for her children.
Buhari’s aides say the woes of Africa’s biggest economy stem from the previous government’s failure to set money aside in the years when Nigeria’s crude oil fetched over $100 a barrel, before the price plunged in late 2014. It now stands around $56.
The OPEC member relies on oil sales for two-thirds of state revenue, and Buhari has said his government is working to diversify the economy by boosting manufacturing and farming. On Wednesday he will submit a record budget worth 7.2 trillion naira ($23.6 billion) to lawmakers, drawing partly on foreign borrowing to pay for a boost in capital spending.
But in a country where the UN estimates that 70 percent of the 180 million inhabitants live on a dollar a day, anger at the state of the economy is tangible.
“We are no longer asking President Buhari to develop Nigeria,” states a message shared widely on social media. “At this point, we are only asking him to return Nigeria to the state it was before he became president.”
Despite a 40 percent devaluation of the naira currency in June, a shortage of dollars persists, and they fetch a premium of up to 40 percent on the black market. In Nigeria’s import-driven economy, this has pushed up the cost of everything from rice to spare machine parts.
“Everything has skyrocketed. It’s just too expensive for the masses,” said Victor Adinye, a civil servant at the Lagos market.
Surrounded by makeshift stalls, some adorned with tinsel, Beckley said she could only afford one piece of clothing to give each of her two children for Christmas. Last year they got four items each.
Even the Buhari government’s successes against the Islamist militants of Boko Haram have come at a cost. Its advances have revealed mass hunger in liberated areas, which the UN said could see 75,000 children starve to death in the coming months.
And a wave of arrests of former officials, part of a promised anti-corruption drive, has yet to yield any convictions.
“This is not the change we bargained for,” said Beckley.
Fellow shopper Ayo Omope, a 27-year-old make-up artist, said she was contemplating joining the thousands of Africans who leave each year to seek a better life in the United States or Europe because “there is no hope any more” in Nigeria.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Pakistan International Airlines chairman resigns days after plane crash

ISLAMABAD Pakistan International Airlines PIA Chairman Azam Saigol has resigned citing personal...

Russia says wants peace deal with Japan but sees no quick fix

MOSCOW Russia wants to boost bilateral ties with Japan on all fronts and hopes to reach a peace...

Trump picks Exxon chief Tillerson as secretary of state

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump announced Exxon Mobil Corp s Rex Tillerson as his choice...

Trump to name ex-Texas governor Rick Perry as energy secretary: US media

WASHINGTON Rick Perry the former governor of oil rich Texas who once vowed to eradicate the...

Merkel says sanctions against Russia over Ukraine must be extended

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday sanctions against Russia over the crisis...

Russia’s opposition leader Navalny plans to run for president in 2018

MOSCOW Russia s opposition leader Alexei Navalny plans to run for president in 2018 he said in a...

China offers Philippines weapons for drug war

MANILA China is ready to give the Philippines weapons to help President Rodrigo Duterte wage his...

India arrests 20 over failure to stand for anthem

NEW DELHI Around 20 people have been arrested in India accused of failing to stand for the...

Serbian suspects appear at Srebrenica massacre trial

BELGRADE Eight Serbian men appeared Monday before a Belgrade court over their alleged role in the...

Portugal’s Guterres sworn in as next UN secretary-general

UNITED NATIONS Former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres was sworn in on Monday as the...

China says Trump’s Taiwan comments cause ‘serious concern’

BEIJING China said Monday that it had serious concern about President elect Donald Trump s most...

Britain to adopt new anti-Semitism definition to fight hate crime

LONDON Britain said on Monday it would become one of the first countries to adopt an...

IMF chief Lagarde on trial in France over tycoon case

PARIS IMF chief Christine Lagarde went on trial in France on Monday over a massive state payout...

Pakistan names new military intelligence chief

ISLAMABAD Pakistan has named a new head of its powerful military Inter Services Intelligence...

Cyclone batters south India coast killing two

CHENNAI India A cyclone barrelled into the southeast coast of India on Monday killing at least...

Demolition in Delhi leaves hundreds of shanty dwellers in cold

MUMBAI City officials in New Delhi have demolished hundreds of shanties in the past week leaving...

Around Arab News

Nigerians vent frustrations on President Buhari as costs soar

LAGOS With Christmas just weeks away Dolapo Beckley was among a throng of shoppers haggling at a...

Cyclone kills 10 in south India’s tech hub

CHENNAI INDIA At least 10 people were killed when Cyclone Vardah slammed into the southern Indian...

Pakistan International Airlines chairman resigns days after plane crash

ISLAMABAD Pakistan International Airlines PIA Chairman Azam Saigol has resigned citing personal...

Russia says wants peace deal with Japan but sees no quick fix

MOSCOW Russia wants to boost bilateral ties with Japan on all fronts and hopes to reach a peace...

Turkey detains 2 pro-Kurdish party MPs

ANKARA Turkish police detained two more pro Kurdish lawmakers hours after arresting over 200...

Many Aleppo children trapped in building under attack — UNICEF

GENEVA Many unaccompanied children possibly more than 100 are trapped in a building that is under...

Trump picks Exxon chief Tillerson as secretary of state

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump announced Exxon Mobil Corp s Rex Tillerson as his choice...

Trump to name ex-Texas governor Rick Perry as energy secretary: US media

WASHINGTON Rick Perry the former governor of oil rich Texas who once vowed to eradicate the...

Merkel says sanctions against Russia over Ukraine must be extended

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday sanctions against Russia over the crisis...

Russia’s opposition leader Navalny plans to run for president in 2018

MOSCOW Russia s opposition leader Alexei Navalny plans to run for president in 2018 he said in a...

China offers Philippines weapons for drug war

MANILA China is ready to give the Philippines weapons to help President Rodrigo Duterte wage his...

Turkish military strikes Daesh targets in northern Syria — army

ANKARA Turkish warplanes pounded 28 Daesh targets in northern Syria while another 157 targets...

Syrian regime killed at least 82 Aleppo civilians in recent days: UN

GENEVA Syrian pro regime forces have carried out at least 82 execution style killings of...

Turkey says will step up talks with Russia on Aleppo cease-fire

ANKARA Turkey will intensify talks with Russia and other countries for a cease fire and a...

British inflation jumps to 1.2%

LONDON British annual inflation jumped in November to the highest level in more than two years as...

India arrests 20 over failure to stand for anthem

NEW DELHI Around 20 people have been arrested in India accused of failing to stand for the...