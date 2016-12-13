  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • New Snapchat ‘Groups’ allow chats with up to 16 users

Science & Technology

New Snapchat ‘Groups’ allow chats with up to 16 users

AFP |

Snapchat now allows group chats with up to 16 people. (AFP)

WASHINGTON: Snapchat rolled out a feature Tuesday for group chats with up to 16 people as the fast-growing social network sought to broaden its services ahead of an expected share offering.
“The holidays are a great time to hang out with friends and spend time with family — it’s always better together! We couldn’t think of a better time to announce Groups, a new way to communicate with up to 16 friends on Snapchat,” said a blog post from the California-based platform known for its disappearing messages. 
Chats sent to a group are deleted by default after 24 hours, and can be opened and replayed just once by each recipient.
If unopened, the chat is deleted after 24 hours, just like other messages.
The move comes after reports that Snapchat parent firm Snap Inc. filed confidentially for a public share offering valuing the disappearing messaging platform at more than $20 billion.
The initial public offering (IPO) would be among the biggest in the tech sector in recent years and shine a light on the fast-growing platform used by more than 100 million people.
It is one of the sector’s most prominent “unicorns” — a term used for venture-backed firms with valuations over $1 billion — along with Uber and Airbnb.
The company has declined to comment on reports of the IPO, which would likely be the largest since China’s Alibaba hit the market in 2014.
While its finances are not public, the research firm eMarketer has estimated that Snapchat would generate nearly a billion dollars next year from advertising.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Science & Technology

All-American John Glenn: Astronaut, fighter pilot, senator

WASHINGTON John Glenn was the ultimate all American hero He was the first American to orbit the...

Swiss unveil stratospheric solar plane

PAYERNE Switzerland Just months after two Swiss pilots completed a historic round the world trip...

Asian countries dominate, science teaching criticized in PISA survey

PARIS Asian countries dominated the top places in the latest PISA survey that measures skills...

Amazon testing cashier-free retail store

SAN FRANCISCO Amazon on Monday unveiled a new kind of retail store with no cashiers In the...

Thousands displaced for China’s huge telescope

PINGTANG China Humanity s best bet at detecting aliens is a giant silver Chinese dish the size of...

Overheated Arctic sign of climate change ‘vicious circle’

PARIS France Freakishly high temperatures in the Arctic driven by heat packed oceans and...

Computer glitch blamed for European Mars lander crash

PARIS A tiny lander that crashed on Mars last month flew into the Red Planet at 540 kilometers...

Twitter accidentally suspends CEO Jack Dorsey’s account

SAN FRANCISCO Twitter CEO and co founder Jack Dorsey says the social media platform accidentally...

Chinese astronauts return to Earth after longest mission

BEIJING China s Shenzhou 11 spacecraft returned to Earth Friday bringing home two astronauts from...

Underground ocean found on Pluto, likely slushy with ice

HOUSTON United States Scientists have found evidence that tiny distant Pluto harbors a hidden...

Google teaches machines to become more fluent translators

SAN FRANCISCO Google is promising that its widely used translation service is now even more...

Facebook’s WhatsApp adds secure video calling amid privacy concerns

SAN FRANCISCO United States One of the world s most popular means of communication Facebook s...

Impact of social media influencers on food, fashion and beauty

Seven out of 10 UAE residents aged 18 40 are happy to take advice online before making a purchase...

VR vs AR: The battle for tech’s love

It seems only a month ago virtual reality or VR had the tech world in its pocket positioning...

2016 on track for hottest year on record

MARRAKECH Morocco The UN weather agency says 2016 is set to break the record for the hottest year...

Double tectonic shifts may have teamed in New Zealand quake — experts

SYDNEY Australia The powerful earthquake that struck New Zealand was unusual in that a big event...

Around Arab News

New Snapchat ‘Groups’ allow chats with up to 16 users

WASHINGTON Snapchat rolled out a feature Tuesday for group chats with up to 16 people as the fast...

Afghan bag shirt boy meets his hero Messi

DOHA An Afghan boy who became an Internet sensation after pictures of him wearing an improvised...

Syrian army, Iraqi militia accused of “slaughter” of civilians in Aleppo

GENEVA The United Nations said on Tuesday it had reports that Syrian regime troops and an allied...

Russia’s Putin: ready to meet Trump any moment but better after he forms his administration

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to meet US president elect Donald Trump any...

Ministry to write Myanmar’s ‘true history’ without Rohingya

YANGON Myanmar s religious affairs ministry plans to write a book to prove the Rohingya are not...

Nigerians vent frustrations on President Buhari as costs soar

LAGOS With Christmas just weeks away Dolapo Beckley was among a throng of shoppers haggling at a...

Cyclone kills 10 in south India’s tech hub

CHENNAI INDIA At least 10 people were killed when Cyclone Vardah slammed into the southern Indian...

Pakistan International Airlines chairman resigns days after plane crash

ISLAMABAD Pakistan International Airlines PIA Chairman Azam Saigol has resigned citing personal...

Russia says wants peace deal with Japan but sees no quick fix

MOSCOW Russia wants to boost bilateral ties with Japan on all fronts and hopes to reach a peace...

Turkey detains 2 pro-Kurdish party MPs

ANKARA Turkish police detained two more pro Kurdish lawmakers hours after arresting over 200...

Many Aleppo children trapped in building under attack — UNICEF

GENEVA Many unaccompanied children possibly more than 100 are trapped in a building that is under...

Trump picks Exxon chief Tillerson as secretary of state

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump announced Exxon Mobil Corp s Rex Tillerson as his choice...

Trump to name ex-Texas governor Rick Perry as energy secretary: US media

WASHINGTON Rick Perry the former governor of oil rich Texas who once vowed to eradicate the...

Merkel says sanctions against Russia over Ukraine must be extended

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday sanctions against Russia over the crisis...

Russia’s opposition leader Navalny plans to run for president in 2018

MOSCOW Russia s opposition leader Alexei Navalny plans to run for president in 2018 he said in a...

China offers Philippines weapons for drug war

MANILA China is ready to give the Philippines weapons to help President Rodrigo Duterte wage his...