  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan bag shirt boy meets his idol Messi

Sports

Afghan bag shirt boy meets his idol Messi

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

FC Barcelona Lionel Messi talks to Afghan boy Murtaza Ahmadi on the pitch before the start of a friendly football match against Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli FC in Doha on Tuesday.(AFP)

DOHA: An Afghan boy who became an Internet sensation after pictures of him wearing an improvised Lionel Messi football shirt went viral finally got to meet his superstar idol on Tuesday.
Murtaza Ahmadi met the Barcelona forward in Doha, where the Spanish league champions played a friendly match against Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli .
Six-year-old Murtaza, from the rural Ghazni Province southwest of Kabul, is also due to walk out onto the pitch with the Argentinian at Doha’s Al-Gharrafa stadium.
“The image the world wanted to see,” tweeted Qatar’s 2022 World Cup organizers, who brought the pair together.
“The six-year-old boy who dreamed of meeting his hero, Messi, finally comes true.”
A delighted Murtaza said: “I’m very happy to have met my hero. It is a dream for me,” according to a statement released by Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the committee overseeing organization of the 2022 tournament.
Murtaza became a worldwide online hit earlier this year after he was pictured wearing his hero’s shirt, made out of a plastic bag, with the name Messi and the famous No. 10 written on it in marker pen.
The shirt was made by his teenage brother Homayoun after his neighbor threw away grocery bags.
“I love Messi, he plays really well, and I love the shirt my brother made for me,” he said at the time.
His family could not afford to buy him a replica kit.
Pictures of Murtaza playing football in his improvised kit were first posted on Facebook.
After the pictures went viral, Murtaza received a real shirt from his hero.
His father, Mohammad Arif Ahmadi, said at the time: “I want my son to become the Messi of Afghanistan.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Afghan bag shirt boy meets his hero Messi

DOHA An Afghan boy who became an Internet sensation after pictures of him wearing an improvised...

Ronaldo crowns dream year with fourth Ballon d’Or

PARIS Cristiano Ronaldo won his fourth Ballon d Or on Monday to get one over his nemesis Lionel...

Manslaughter conviction caps trial of ex-NFL star’s killer

NEW ORLEANS The man who fatally shot retired New Orleans Saints defensive leader Will Smith was...

Giants corral Cowboys, Broncos’ playoff hopes suffer blow

NEW YORK The New York Giants rallied to sneak past Dallas 10 7 in a defensive battle on Sunday...

Team Abu Dhabi looks to end season in style at Grand Prix of Sharjah

SHARJAH Team Abu Dhabi will be aiming to round off another successful season in world power...

Schenn, Stolarz steer Flyers to victory over Red Wings

DETROIT Brayden Schenn scored 2 44 into overtime and Anthony Stolarz got his first shutout in his...

Duval, stepson Karavites win Father/Son Challenge

ORLANDO Fla David Duval and stepson Nick Karavites shot a 10 under 62 on Sunday to win the PNC...

Heavyweight champion Joshua back at Wembley for defining fight

MANCHESTER England Anthony Joshua was making his way through the heavyweight ranks establishing a...

Kyrgios calls 2016 season a successful one

SYDNEY Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios says he regards his 2016 season as a successful one...

Westbrook triple-double streak ends but Thunder triumph vs. Celtics

OKLAHOMA CITY Russell Westbrook s triple double streak ended at seven games but he scored 23 of...

De Villiers steps down as Proteas Test captain

JOHANNESBURG Star batsman AB de Villiers confirmed Monday he has stepped down as captain of the...

McLaren report a ‘political act’ — Isinbayeva

PARIS The McLaren report reveals the rot in Russian sport but smacks of a political attack...

US Supreme Court ends fight over $1 billion NFL concussion deal

WASHINGTON The US Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for the National Football League s...

Saudi champions Al-Ahli to face Barcelona in friendly on Tuesday

DOHA Saudi Arabia s Premier League champions Al Ahli will take on Spanish giants Barcelona in a...

Arsenal gets Bayern again; Barca to meet PSG in Champions League last 16

NYON Switzerland Arsenal were once again drawn against Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the UEFA...

Pogbas to clash as Man Utd draws Saint-Etienne

NYON Switzerland Manchester United will take on Saint Etienne in the last 32 of the Europa League...

Around Arab News

Afghan bag shirt boy meets his idol Messi

DOHA An Afghan boy who became an Internet sensation after pictures of him wearing an improvised...

Germany, France plan fund for start-ups in digital offensive

BERLIN France and Germany said on Tuesday they planned to set up a 1 billion euro fund to support...

New Snapchat ‘Groups’ allow chats with up to 16 users

WASHINGTON Snapchat rolled out a feature Tuesday for group chats with up to 16 people as the fast...

Afghan bag shirt boy meets his hero Messi

DOHA An Afghan boy who became an Internet sensation after pictures of him wearing an improvised...

Syrian army, Iraqi militia accused of “slaughter” of civilians in Aleppo

GENEVA The United Nations said on Tuesday it had reports that Syrian regime troops and an allied...

Russia’s Putin: ready to meet Trump any moment but better after he forms his administration

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to meet US president elect Donald Trump any...

Ministry to write Myanmar’s ‘true history’ without Rohingya

YANGON Myanmar s religious affairs ministry plans to write a book to prove the Rohingya are not...

Nigerians vent frustrations on President Buhari as costs soar

LAGOS With Christmas just weeks away Dolapo Beckley was among a throng of shoppers haggling at a...

Cyclone kills 10 in south India’s tech hub

CHENNAI INDIA At least 10 people were killed when Cyclone Vardah slammed into the southern Indian...

Pakistan International Airlines chairman resigns days after plane crash

ISLAMABAD Pakistan International Airlines PIA Chairman Azam Saigol has resigned citing personal...

Russia says wants peace deal with Japan but sees no quick fix

MOSCOW Russia wants to boost bilateral ties with Japan on all fronts and hopes to reach a peace...

Turkey detains 2 pro-Kurdish party MPs

ANKARA Turkish police detained two more pro Kurdish lawmakers hours after arresting over 200...

Many Aleppo children trapped in building under attack — UNICEF

GENEVA Many unaccompanied children possibly more than 100 are trapped in a building that is under...

Trump picks Exxon chief Tillerson as secretary of state

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump announced Exxon Mobil Corp s Rex Tillerson as his choice...

Trump to name ex-Texas governor Rick Perry as energy secretary: US media

WASHINGTON Rick Perry the former governor of oil rich Texas who once vowed to eradicate the...

Merkel says sanctions against Russia over Ukraine must be extended

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday sanctions against Russia over the crisis...