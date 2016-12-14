  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 18 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • History of Syrian opposition pullouts

Middle-East

History of Syrian opposition pullouts

AFP |

Fighters of the Free Syrian Army fire an anti-aircraft weapon in the rebel-held Mashhad area in southeastern Aleppo, on Monday, as they battle Syrian government forces during an operation to retake the embattled city. (AFP)

• Probably the most well-known evacuation deal produced the 2014 withdrawal of fighters from the Old City of Homs after a two-year government siege. Homs was dubbed the “capital of the revolution” after vast protests there early in the uprising. Assad’s forces later blockaded and bombarded insurgents holed up in the historic quarter. Most were finally evacuated in May 2014 under a deal involving a major opposition coalition and regime backer Iran. But the regime continued to besiege Waer, the last remaining opposition-held district in Homs, until a local deal was agreed in December 2015. Over the next several months, hundreds of fighters and their families were bussed out of Waer and taken to rural areas of Homs province.

• Last August, all fighters and civilians from Daraya near Damascus were evacuated under a local agreement that followed a four-year government siege.
The opposition fighters and their families were given safe passage to opposition-held Idlib in the northwest, and regime troops moved back into the town, once a symbol of Syria’s peaceful uprising. In September, a further 300 Syrians living in opposition-held Moadimayet Al-Sham near Damascus were evacuated under the same accord.
Opposition fighters said they were forced to accept the deal, as a blockade and constant bombardment by the army had made the humanitarian situation untenable.

• A UN-backed agreement saw hundreds of people evacuated from the government-controlled towns of Fuaa and Kafraya and opposition-held Zabadani in December 2015. Fuaa and Kafraya, in northwestern Idlib province, are Shiite towns besieged by hard-line Muslims. And Zabadani, along with Madaya, are two opposition-held towns near Damascus that are surrounded by government forces. The elaborate deal involving Lebanon and Turkey as transit countries has also led to humanitarian deliveries to both opposition and regime areas, most recently in September 2016.

• Remaining fighters in east Aleppo appear to have little leverage to force regime concessions, and even though the agreement has been reached, there is no guarantee an evacuation will go ahead. Russia previously announced several “humanitarian corridors” that would allow safe passage for fighters and civilians out of the city, but few took advantage of them. In October, the UN and key medical groups held days of talks to try to secure safe passage out of Aleppo for the sick and wounded, but the effort collapsed when fighting resumed.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Escape from hell

JEDDAH NEW YORK ALEPPO A Syrian regime s offensive in Aleppo backed by Russia and Iran was over...

Experts warn of jeopardy to Iran nuclear deal

WASHINGTON D C In what has become a tit for tat between Washington and Tehran Iranian President...

Kuwait MPs urge GCC to expel Russian envoys over Aleppo

LONDON ANKARA KUWAIT CITY Opposition MPs in Kuwait urged Gulf Cooperation Council nations on...

Press groups urge safe passage for Aleppo media workers

BEIRUT Press freedom groups called on Tuesday for safe passage for media workers trapped inside a...

EU to Syria: No aid unless opposition is given space

BRUSSELS The European Union will not pay toward rebuilding post war Syria if Moscow and Damascus...

Analysis: The lessons of Aleppo’s long, pointless siege

In its 7 000 years of existence Aleppo has been fought over by Babylonians Greeks and Romans The...

War leaves famed Old City ‘unrecognizable’

ALEPPO Once renowned for its bustling souks grand citadel and historic gates Aleppo s Old City...

Iran to work on nuclear-powered vessels after US 'violation' of deal

BEIRUT VIENNA Iran ordered its scientists on Tuesday to start developing systems for nuclear...

UN: 2.2m Yemen children acutely malnourished

SANAA Nearly 2 2 million Yemeni children are acutely malnourished victims of the near collapse of...

Turkey detains pro-Kurdish MPs

ANKARA Turkish police detained two female pro Kurdish lawmakers Tuesday as a crackdown...

Israel officials snub Swedish minister after row

JERUSALEM No Israeli officials will meet Sweden s foreign minister during her trip to the region...

Daesh claims Cairo cathedral bombing, threatens more attacks

CAIRO The Daesh group claimed responsibility on Tuesday for a suicide bombing at Cairo s main...

US strike kills Daesh militants linked to Paris attacks

WASHINGTON A US drone strike in Syria last week killed two Daesh leaders linked to the Nov 13...

Syrian army, Iraqi militia accused of “slaughter” of civilians in Aleppo

GENEVA The United Nations said on Tuesday it had reports that Syrian regime troops and an allied...

Turkey detains 2 pro-Kurdish party MPs

ANKARA Turkish police detained two more pro Kurdish lawmakers hours after arresting over 200...

Many Aleppo children trapped in building under attack — UNICEF

GENEVA Many unaccompanied children possibly more than 100 are trapped in a building that is under...

Around Arab News

History of Syrian opposition pullouts

Probably the most well known evacuation deal produced the 2014 withdrawal of fighters from the...

Empowering the Egyptian youth is a necessity, not a favor

Sadly on the matter of dealing with its youth the Egyptian government is obsessed with the 1960s...

Toward a Rust Belt powerhouse

A few days ago US President elect Donald Trump took to Twitter his medium of choice to declare...

Will Trump get trumped?

As the US Congress heads home for the holidays there is a sense that something ominous lies over...

Rethinking the Russian Revolution

We have imagined how things would have been at that time if there was an Internet and people...

Escape from hell

JEDDAH NEW YORK ALEPPO A Syrian regime s offensive in Aleppo backed by Russia and Iran was over...

Experts warn of jeopardy to Iran nuclear deal

WASHINGTON D C In what has become a tit for tat between Washington and Tehran Iranian President...

Kuwait MPs urge GCC to expel Russian envoys over Aleppo

LONDON ANKARA KUWAIT CITY Opposition MPs in Kuwait urged Gulf Cooperation Council nations on...

Press groups urge safe passage for Aleppo media workers

BEIRUT Press freedom groups called on Tuesday for safe passage for media workers trapped inside a...

EU to Syria: No aid unless opposition is given space

BRUSSELS The European Union will not pay toward rebuilding post war Syria if Moscow and Damascus...

Analysis: The lessons of Aleppo’s long, pointless siege

In its 7 000 years of existence Aleppo has been fought over by Babylonians Greeks and Romans The...

War leaves famed Old City ‘unrecognizable’

ALEPPO Once renowned for its bustling souks grand citadel and historic gates Aleppo s Old City...

Excellent editorial

Our thanks to Arab News for responding so strongly in its front page editorial to the bombing of...

Unmitigated disaster

I enjoyed reading Shashi Tharoor s article on India s demonetization disaster Dec 13 He is...

Mobily presents Ranan Mega Campaign’s first batch of prizes

Mobily held a drawing for the first batch of winners of its ongoing Ranan Mega Campaign and...

Jeddah to host hospitality show with Stone and Surface expo

Two major events focused on the development of the Saudi hospitality industry will be held...