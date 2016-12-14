Kenya seeks Saudi expertise to combat terrorism

RIYADH: Kenya seeks to learn from Saudi Arabia’s experience in combating terrorism, Kenyan Ambassador Mohamed A. Mohamud told Arab News on Monday at a reception to mark Kenya’s 53rd independence anniversary, which was patronized by Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal Bin Bandar.

Mohamud said the two countries had been victims of terrorism in the past, and Kenya sought Saudi expertise and support because the Kingdom had been successful in combating terrorism.

“We stand with the Kingdom in protecting and defending its people from all acts of terrorism, radicalism, militancy and sabotage,” he said.

“We strongly condemn the attacks on Saudi soil by (Yemen’s) Houthi militia, especially the ones targeting the holy city of Makkah.”

Mohamud said Kenya rejected the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA) passed by the US Congress, adding: “To associate Saudi Arabia with the 9/11 terrorist attack in the US is unjustified and unfair.”

He said JASTA violated the principle of sovereign immunity enjoyed by all countries, adding: “Any breach of this rule would constitute a threat to world peace and security, including the US, therefore we urge the US Congress to … withdraw the act.”

Mohamud said Saudi Arabia remained a beacon of strength in the Middle East, and had earned respect within the international community for promoting global peace and stability.

He added that Kenya cherished the excellent relations it has had with Saudi Arabia since diplomatic ties were established four decades ago.

“Both countries are geographically well positioned to benefit from vast trade and investment opportunities that exist in our respective regions,” he said.