Judge disappears in mysterious circumstances in Qatif

JEDDAH: Security authorities in the Eastern Province are investigating the mysterious disappearance of endowments and inheritance department judge in Qatif, Sheikh Mohammed Al-Jirani, from his home in Tarut Island.

Preliminary findings point to kidnapping, but there has been no statement from the security agencies so far.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Justice Mansoor Al-Qafari said that the minister of justice, head of the Supreme Judicial Council, Walid Al-Samaani, is closely following the case.

He asked the director of the ministry’s branch in the Eastern Province to stay in constant contact with the judge's family and with the concerned authorities until he returns to his family safe and sound.

He also stressed that the security agencies are fully capable of dealing with the case.

Sheikh Al-Jirani’s properties were attacked several times and unknown assailants attempted to burn his house.

Unknown persons tried to break into his house, in Al-Rabiaah district, in October 2012, after having smashed the outside glass door.

Unknown assailants had also set fire to the judge's house and car, causing suffocations to some members of his family and injuries to two of his sons.