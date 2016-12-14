  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 19 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Judge disappears in mysterious circumstances in Qatif

Saudi Arabia

Judge disappears in mysterious circumstances in Qatif

Mohammed Al-Sulami |

Sheikh Mohammed Al-Jirani

JEDDAH: Security authorities in the Eastern Province are investigating the mysterious disappearance of endowments and inheritance department judge in Qatif, Sheikh Mohammed Al-Jirani, from his home in Tarut Island.
Preliminary findings point to kidnapping, but there has been no statement from the security agencies so far.
Spokesman for the Ministry of Justice Mansoor Al-Qafari said that the minister of justice, head of the Supreme Judicial Council, Walid Al-Samaani, is closely following the case.
He asked the director of the ministry’s branch in the Eastern Province to stay in constant contact with the judge's family and with the concerned authorities until he returns to his family safe and sound.
He also stressed that the security agencies are fully capable of dealing with the case.
Sheikh Al-Jirani’s properties were attacked several times and unknown assailants attempted to burn his house.
Unknown persons tried to break into his house, in Al-Rabiaah district, in October 2012, after having smashed the outside glass door.
Unknown assailants had also set fire to the judge's house and car, causing suffocations to some members of his family and injuries to two of his sons.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

ArabNet opens in Riyadh — more than 1,400 delegates attend

RIYADH Young Saudis are showing interest in entrepreneurship Dr Ghassan Al Sulaiman governor of...

Duba customs foil smuggling of 872,784 Captagon pills

JEDDAH Customs officials at Duba Port foiled an attempt to smuggle 872 784 Captagon pills that...

Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign anti-corruption MoU

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Indonesia on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding MoU to enhance...

Kenya seeks Saudi expertise to combat terrorism

RIYADH Kenya seeks to learn from Saudi Arabia s experience in combating terrorism Kenyan...

Saudi Arabia launches new banknotes

RIYADH New Saudi banknotes and coins to commemorate the era of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques...

Saudi scholars slam 'criminal massacres' by Assad regime

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s senior ulema panel on Tuesday said it s time for world action against the...

Islamic artist showcases her solo work at Jeddah gallery

JEDDAH The Italian Senegal multimedia artist Ma mouna Guerresi comes for the first time to Saudi...

‘Colors of Saudi Arabia’ forum opens

RIYADH Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH President Prince Sultan bin...

E-audit system to be inaugurated today

JEDDAH Hussam bin Abdulmohsen Al Anqari president of the General Auditing Bureau will inaugurate...

‘FIKR15’ conference to discuss Arab refugee issue

JEDDAH The Arab Thought Foundation ATF annual conference FIKR15 was inaugurated Sunday by Prince...

Riyadh demands urgent UN session on Syria crisis

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has renewed calls for an emergency special session of the 193 member UN...

New currency marks King Salman’s era

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman received the first number of all categories...

Police detain Saudi woman who violated ‘general morals’

JEDDAH Police in the Saudi capital said on Monday they had arrested a woman for taking off her...

Arab Parliament speaker thanks KSA for election

JEDDAH Meshaal bin Faham Al Sulami has extended thanks to the Saudi leadership for its support...

3,000 participants attend KACST’s ‘Launch Your Project 3’ initiative

RIYADH King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology KACST organized and hosted the Launch Your...

Free training courses to empower Saudi women

JEDDAH The Technical and Vocational Training Corporation TVTC on Sunday announced free training...

Around Arab News

ArabNet opens in Riyadh — more than 1,400 delegates attend

RIYADH Young Saudis are showing interest in entrepreneurship Dr Ghassan Al Sulaiman governor of...

Duba customs foil smuggling of 872,784 Captagon pills

JEDDAH Customs officials at Duba Port foiled an attempt to smuggle 872 784 Captagon pills that...

Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign anti-corruption MoU

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Indonesia on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding MoU to enhance...

Judge disappears in mysterious circumstances in Qatif

JEDDAH Security authorities in the Eastern Province are investigating the mysterious...

Kenya seeks Saudi expertise to combat terrorism

RIYADH Kenya seeks to learn from Saudi Arabia s experience in combating terrorism Kenyan...

History of Syrian opposition pullouts

Probably the most well known evacuation deal produced the 2014 withdrawal of fighters from the...

Empowering the Egyptian youth is a necessity, not a favor

Sadly on the matter of dealing with its youth the Egyptian government is obsessed with the 1960s...

Toward a Rust Belt powerhouse

A few days ago US President elect Donald Trump took to Twitter his medium of choice to declare...

Will Trump get trumped?

As the US Congress heads home for the holidays there is a sense that something ominous lies over...

Rethinking the Russian Revolution

We have imagined how things would have been at that time if there was an Internet and people...

Escape from hell: Residents flee Aleppo as UN reports civilian slaughter

JEDDAH NEW YORK ALEPPO A Syrian regime s offensive in Aleppo backed by Russia and Iran was over...

Experts warn of jeopardy to Iran nuclear deal

WASHINGTON D C In what has become a tit for tat between Washington and Tehran Iranian President...

Kuwait MPs urge GCC to expel Russian envoys over Aleppo

LONDON ANKARA KUWAIT CITY Opposition MPs in Kuwait urged Gulf Cooperation Council nations on...

Press groups urge safe passage for Aleppo media workers

BEIRUT Press freedom groups called on Tuesday for safe passage for media workers trapped inside a...

EU to Syria: No aid unless opposition is given space

BRUSSELS The European Union will not pay toward rebuilding post war Syria if Moscow and Damascus...

Analysis: The lessons of Aleppo’s long, pointless siege

In its 7 000 years of existence Aleppo has been fought over by Babylonians Greeks and Romans The...