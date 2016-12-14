Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign anti-corruption MoU

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Indonesia on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance bilateral cooperation against corruption and develop, promote and increase their institutional capacity to this end, an Indonesian diplomat who attended the signing ceremony told Arab News.

“Under this MoU, the Saudi and Indonesian governments will jointly work to exchange research, studies and information on anti-corruption measures and criminal methods,” and “conduct relevant technical cooperation such as training and workshops, and provide technical assistance,” he added.

The Corruption Eradication Commission of the Republic of Indonesia (KPK) and the National Anti-Corruption Commission (Nazaha) signed the MoU in Riyadh at the Nazaha office.

It was signed by Nazaha President Khaled bin Abdulmohsen Al-Muhaisen and KPK Chairman Agus Rahardjo in the presence of Agus Maftuh Abegebriel, Indonesian ambassador in Riyadh, and senior officials from the KPK, Nazaha and the Indonesian embassy.

The Indonesian diplomat said his country recognized the Kingdom’s continued efforts to combat corruption, and looked forward to working jointly on this important issue.

Earlier, the Nazaha chief received the KPK chairman and his accompanying delegation at his office, and during the meeting reviewed joint efforts to promote transparency and fight corruption.