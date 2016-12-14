Duba customs foil smuggling of 872,784 Captagon pills

JEDDAH: Customs officials at Duba Port foiled an attempt to smuggle 872,784 Captagon pills that were hidden in a truck coming to the Kingdom.

Director General of Customs of Duba Port Ali Al-Atwi said that the drugs were found hidden in an artistic way inside sheet metal templates that were fixed to the car’s floor.

He noted that necessary measures were taken against those involved, noting that the pills were found in a “Barad” truck coming on one of the ferries entering the port.

He stressed the vital role carried out by Saudi Customs throughout all of its outlets across the land, air, and sea. “They are always alert for any attempt at smuggling, particularly when it comes to drugs, to protect the state and its citizens.”

It is noted that Duba Port Custom Police at the Red Sea have been successful in catching many smugglers, most notably their seizure of a large batch of Captagon pills that exceeded 1 million pills hidden in different shipments in September, seizing 16,000 Tramadol and 876,000 Captagon pills.