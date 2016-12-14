King administers oath to Shoura members

RIYADH: Members of Saudi Arabia’s Majlis Al-Shura (Shoura Council), including Speaker Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, on Tuesday took the oath of office before Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman at the Royal Court in Riyadh.

The ceremony started with a recitation of verses of the Holy Qur’an.

Each Majlis Al-Shura member said: “I swear in the name of Allah the Almighty to be sincere to my religion, king and nation, not to divulge any state secrets and to maintain its interests and rules, and to fulfil my work with the utmost credibility, sincerity and fairness.”

Thanking and addressing the members, King Salman said: “Your opinions, proposals and what you will be doing in this council will receive the careful attention of your government, fellow citizens and myself personally.”

He added: “You are not serving a particular class, party or individual; you are serving the interests of the homeland, an honor for which many envy you.

“The Majlis Al-Shura, the Cabinet and other public and private departments compliment one another’s work for the public good.

“I implore you to follow faithfully, privately and publicly, Allah’s teachings and serve the interests of the homeland and citizens. These must always be your foremost concern. With Allah’s grace, I wish you all success.”