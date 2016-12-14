Aleppo evacuation deal on hold: opposition, source close to regime

BEIRUT: A deal to evacuate civilians and opposition forces from opposition-held parts of Aleppo is on hold after objections from Syria’s regime, opposition and a source close to the regime said Wednesday.
Opposition said the regime and its ally Iran were blocking the deal’s implementation. The source close to the regime said the regime was objecting to the number of people that would be evacuated and demanding their names.
Buses which will be used to evacuate civilians leaving from opposition-held areas of Aleppo. (AFP)
