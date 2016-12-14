Heavy clashes rage in Aleppo after truce deal stalls

BEIRUT: Heavy clashes including shelling and gunfire raged in the Syrian city of Aleppo on Wednesday after a truce deal meant to halt fighting between regime forces and oppositions stalled, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

“The clashes are violent and bombardment is very heavy ... it seems as though everything (the cease-fire) is finished,” Rami Abdulrahman, director of the British-based monitoring group, said.