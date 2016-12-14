  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 44 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Fans keep faith as critics take sabres to Star Wars ‘Rogue One’

Offbeat

Fans keep faith as critics take sabres to Star Wars ‘Rogue One’

Agence France Presse |

Guests line up for photos as the Spaceship Earth is turned into the Death Star via projectors in advance of the release of the new Star Wars movie "Rogue One", at the Walt Disney World's Epcot Center in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, U.S. December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette

PARIS: Thousands of fans finally got to see the new Star Wars spin-off film on Wednesday as it opened across Europe, dividing critics.
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” has already notched up the highest first day pre-sales ever in the United States following last year’s record-breaking “The Force Awakens.”
But there was less enthusiasm on the other side of the Atlantic with the first screenings in Paris only three-quarters full.
And several critics took their light sabres to the plot with the French daily Liberation branding it “stutteringly cosmic” and The New York Times calling it a “thoroughly mediocre movie” that millions would sit through “and convince themselves that it’s perfectly delightful.”
But Sweden’s Svenska Dagbladet daily was won over, declaring that “despite some forced dialogue and wearying back and forths... ‘Rogue One’ is two hours and 13 minutes of hugely entertaining space action.”
Not that the faithful were put off.
Parisian product manager Catherine Jolivet, 35, who has grown up with the saga, said she was cheered by the fact that “female characters have become so important” as she queued up for her ticket.
Just like “The Force Awakens,” the grittier “Rogue One” has a female lead, with Felicity Jones starring as intergalactic bad girl Jyn Erso, recruited by the Rebel Alliance to destroy the Death Star, a planet-sized weapon of mass destruction.
In a typical Star Wars Oedipal twist, her father Galen, played by Mads Mikkelsen, is none other than the brilliant scientist gone bad who has designed the Death Star.
The story, about a maverick rebel force who mount an almost suicide mission to steal the plans for the imperial Death Star, is set just before the very first Star Wars epic, “A New Hope.”
Although it has only fleeting though spectacular appearances by Darth Vader and Princess Leia from the beloved 1977 movie, it has all the familiar ingredients including Stormtroopers, X-wing fighters and a cute robot character.
Nor has the hype quite reached the same pitch as last year’s “The Force Awakens” — which came a decade after the end of the last Star Wars trilogy.


“The Force Awakens” helped Disney to record $5 billion (4.7 billion euros) box office takings last year, and the studio has left nothing to chance as it rolled out the new film Wednesday across France, Belgium, Switzerland, The Netherlands and Scandinavia.
Audiences in North America will have to wait until Friday, while those in Britain and most of Asia will get to see it a day earlier. It will not open in China until January 12.
The studio has gone to extraordinary lengths to make sure no details of the plot have leaked out beyond the two trailers it posted in the run-up to the release.
Directed by the British-born maker of “Godzilla” Gareth Edwards, the movie is more of a war film than previous adventures with one sequence seen as a nod to Francis Ford Coppola’s 1979 classic “Apocalypse Now.”
Pundits expect “Rogue One” to open at $130-$150 million, some way behind the $248 million debut weekend for “The Force Awakens” and end up with a final global total of around $1.4 billion.
The spin-off is part of an attempt to revitalize the franchise since Disney bought Lucasfilm in 2012 when it was still reeling from grim reviews for the prequel trilogy.
The idea is to bring out a sequel trilogy with a movie every other year — starting with “The Force Awakens” in 2015 — and intersperse those releases with an “anthology trilogy” of one-off, standalone movies like “Rogue One.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Offbeat

Hollywood stars come out for DIFF charity gala

DUBAI Eva Longoria Bast n Melanie Griffith Will Poulter Luke Hemsworth Jeffrey Wright Anastacia...

Miss Universe in hot water for whale shark swim

MANILA Environmentalists have hit out at organizers of the Miss Universe beauty pageant in the...

Syrian child advocate walks star-studded red carpet at UNICEF event

NEW YORK Ishmael Beah David Beckham Orlando Bloom Millie Bobby Brown Jackie Chan Priyanka Chopra...

Wonder Woman loses UN job after protests

NEW YORK Wonder Woman s reign as a United Nations honorary ambassador comes to an end this week...

‘Solitaire’ tries to kindle love between Syrian, Lebanese societies

DUBAI Therese is a Lebanese mother keen to meet her daughter s groom to be but she gets the shock...

Musical ‘La La Land’ leads Golden Globe nominations

LOS ANGELES La La Land Damien Chazelle s tribute to the Golden Age of American musicals led the...

Affleck, Portman take top Critics’ Choice Awards

LOS ANGELES La La Land a musical love story of two struggling artists set in Los Angeles on...

Andie MacDowell talks life, career at DIFF

DUBAI Hollywood actress Andie MacDowell shared insights into her movie career at the Dubai...

Gigi reveals battle with thyroid disease

LOS ANGELES Recently it was revealed to the world that model Gigi Hadid has been battling with...

China takes top honors as Marrakech festival wraps up

MARRAKECH Morocco Kidney organ donation drama The Donor topped the 16th Marrakech Film Festival...

’Rogue One’ premiere brings the Force back to Hollywood

LOS ANGELES Fans cheered wildly Saturday as the star studded world premiere of the hotly...

After ‘Dishoom’, Varun’s ‘Judwaa 2’ to be shot in Abu Dhabi

MUMBAI Varun Dhawan is high on winning the first award for this season in the category of Best...

Russia snubs Japan’s dog diplomacy ahead of Putin visit

TOKYO Russia has turned down Tokyo s latest attempt at dog diplomacy ahead of a summit between...

George-Amal’s ‘$300m divorce’ under scanner

LOS ANGELES George Clooney is not getting divorced from Amal Clooney despite a new tabloid cover...

Prince Andrew: End false stories about daughters

LONDON Britain s Prince Andrew wants the media to leave his daughters alone The prince issued a...

Motherhood biggest challenge for ‘Woman of the Year’ Madonna

NEW YORK Madonna was presented on Friday with Billboard magazine s Woman of the Year award but...

Around Arab News

Fans keep faith as critics take sabres to Star Wars ‘Rogue One’

PARIS Thousands of fans finally got to see the new Star Wars spin off film on Wednesday as it...

Turkey’s Erdogan says to discuss Aleppo truce with Putin

ANKARA Turkey s president said Wednesday he would speak with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin...

China to fine US automaker: China Daily

BEIJING China will slap fines on an unnamed US carmaker for monopoliztic behavior the state run...

Man City, Chelsea fined combined $170,000 for melee

LONDON Manchester City and Chelsea have been fined a combined 135 000 pounds 170 000 by the...

Philippines’ Duterte says he personally killed people

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said he personally killed suspected criminals...

China says damage to “one China” principle would impact peace

BEIJING TAIPEI China warned on Wednesday that any interference with or damage to the one China...

Heavy clashes rage in Aleppo after truce deal stalls

BEIRUT Heavy clashes including shelling and gunfire raged in the Syrian city of Aleppo on...

Aleppo evacuation deal on hold: oppositions, source close to regime

BEIRUT A deal to evacuate civilians and oppositions from opposition held parts of Aleppo is on...

King administers oath to Shoura members

RIYADH Members of Saudi Arabia s Majlis Al Shura Shoura Council including Speaker Abdullah bin...

Judge disappears in mysterious circumstances in Qatif

JEDDAH Security authorities in the Eastern Province are investigating the mysterious...

Kenya seeks Saudi expertise to combat terrorism

RIYADH Kenya seeks to learn from Saudi Arabia s experience in combating terrorism Kenyan...

MiSK Foundation receives Arab Social Media Influencers prize

RIYADH The Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Foundation MiSK Foundation won the Arab Social...

US military sees greater transparency from Saudi-led coalition

MANAMA There has been progress regarding the Saudi led coalition s transparency and investigation...

ArabNet opens in Riyadh — more than 1,400 delegates attend

RIYADH Young Saudis are showing interest in entrepreneurship Dr Ghassan Al Sulaiman governor of...

Duba customs foil smuggling of 872,784 Captagon pills

JEDDAH Customs officials at Duba Port foiled an attempt to smuggle 872 784 Captagon pills that...

Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign anti-corruption MoU

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Indonesia on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding MoU to enhance...