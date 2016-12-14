  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 36 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • US retail sales growth slows in November

Business & Economy

US retail sales growth slows in November

Agence France Presse |

Shoppers stand in a checkout line in Culver City, California. (Reuters)

WASHINGTON: US retail sales edged upwards as the holiday season approached in November but were significantly slower than in prior month, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, sales for stood at $465.5 billion, an increase of 0.1 percent over October, a somewhat disappointing result as analysts had expected a 0.3 percent increase.
The result was still 3.8 percent above the same month last year.
Excluding cars and auto parts, sales posted a slightly stronger 0.2 percent gain for the month.
Restaurants saw strong gains, rising 0.8 percent, and sales were also up at stores for home furnishings, food and beverage stores and gas stations.
Sales of auto parts, however, fell 0.5 percent.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

European stocks deflate before Fed decision

LONDON European equities retreated Wednesday shrugging off earlier gains in Asia as investors...

China to fine US automaker: China Daily

BEIJING China will slap fines on an unnamed US carmaker for monopoliztic behavior the state run...

Mobily presents Ranan Mega Campaign’s first batch of prizes

Mobily held a drawing for the first batch of winners of its ongoing Ranan Mega Campaign and...

Jeddah to host hospitality show with Stone and Surface expo

Two major events focused on the development of the Saudi hospitality industry will be held...

Marriott International boosts career opportunities for Saudi youth

Marriott International in cooperation with DUR Hospitality has launched Tahseen a hospitality...

Rosewood Jeddah unveils new Executive Lounge

The five star Rosewood Jeddah on the Corniche has unveiled a new Executive Lounge Extensive...

ACTS wins material testing bid for Riyadh Metro Project

Advanced Construction Technology Services ACTS a consulting organization in the field of...

Countdown to Lufthansa’s new A350-900 service begins

The countdown to the delivery of the most modern long haul aircraft and the newest addition to...

Gulf energy firms to cut production

DOHA Oil companies in Qatar and Kuwait have announced that they will reduce production levels...

Saudi budget to target higher growth

RIYADH Saudi Arabia s 2017 state budget is likely to show Riyadh has shrunk a huge deficit caused...

OPEC’s strategy boosts industry sentiment

LONDON Saudi Arabia has transformed sentiment in the oil market by assembling an unprecedented...

IEA: Oil pact could quickly sop up market glut

PARIS A pact by leading producers to cut output could quickly begin sopping up the glut on the...

2016 worst year for GCC project activity since 2004, says study

DUBAI The GCC projects market is expected to record at best 120 billion worth of contract awards...

Gulf sovereign fund to invest $10bn in US infrastructure

DOHA The head of Qatar s sovereign wealth fund has told US officials it will invest 10 billion in...

Gazprom Neft, Iran’s NIOC agree oil field studies

TEHRAN MOSCOW Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft and National Iranian Oil Company NIOC have agreed...

IranAir hopes to finalize Airbus deal in two weeks

BEIRUT European planemaker Airbus and IranAir will finalize a deal to buy aircraft in two weeks...

Around Arab News

Crimea treasures must be returned to Ukraine: Dutch court

THE HAGUE A Dutch court ruled Wednesday that priceless Crimean art treasures loaned to an...

US retail sales growth slows in November

WASHINGTON US retail sales edged upwards as the holiday season approached in November but were...

Trump taps ex-Texas governor Perry as energy secretary

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump tapped former Texas governor Rick Perry who once famously...

Strike keeps Eiffel Tower shut for a second day

PARIS Striking workers kept the Eiffel Tower shut for a second day Wednesday in protest over an...

11 bodies found in Yemen’s Aden: police

ADEN Police in Yemen s second city Aden said on Wednesday that the bodies of 11 people with their...

Google’s self-driving car project gets a new name: Waymo

SAN FRANCISCO The self driving car project that Google started seven years ago has grown into a...

European stocks deflate before Fed decision

LONDON European equities retreated Wednesday shrugging off earlier gains in Asia as investors...

Russian dissident’s UK trial halted over health problems

LONDON The trial of Soviet era dissident Vladimir Bukovsky on charges of making and possessing...

Popular Chinese Muslim website shuttered after Xi Jinping petition

BEIJING One of China s most popular online communities for Muslims has been shuttered after...

Ronaldo a rare breed, says Zidane before Japan clash

JAPAN Cristiano Ronaldo is itching to prove just why he deserved the Ballon d Or by leading Real...

UN finds bodies in South Sudan showing signs of execution

KOBOKO Uganda Internal United Nations reports obtained by The Associated Press say UN officials...

Aleppo evacuation deal on hold: opposition, source close to regime

BEIRUT A deal to evacuate civilians and opposition forces from opposition held parts of Aleppo is...

Fans keep faith as critics take sabres to Star Wars ‘Rogue One’

PARIS Thousands of fans finally got to see the new Star Wars spin off film on Wednesday as it...

Turkey’s Erdogan says to discuss Aleppo truce with Putin

ANKARA Turkey s president said Wednesday he would speak with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin...

China to fine US automaker: China Daily

BEIJING China will slap fines on an unnamed US carmaker for monopoliztic behavior the state run...

Philippines’ Duterte says he personally killed people

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said he personally killed suspected criminals...