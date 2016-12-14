  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 25 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Crimea treasures must be returned to Ukraine: Dutch court

World

Crimea treasures must be returned to Ukraine: Dutch court

Agence France Presse |

Jewellery in the shape of a deer. (Allard Pierson Museum via AP)

THE HAGUE: A Dutch court ruled Wednesday that priceless Crimean art treasures loaned to an Amsterdam museum shortly before Russia annexed the peninsula in 2014 should go back to Ukraine.
Four Crimean museums launched a joint legal bid in November 2014 to force the Allard Pierson Museum to return the historic collection of archaeological artefacts, displayed in an exhibition titled: “The Crimea: Gold and Secrets from the Black Sea.”
Kiev also demanded their return, and the Dutch judges ruled “that the objects must go to Ukraine, the artefacts’ country of origin and cultural heritage,” the court said in a statement posted online.
“The claim by Crimean museums that the artefacts are Crimean heritage, or belong to the Autonomous Republic of Crimea was not accepted by the judges, because neither are sovereign states,” the Amsterdam regional court added.
The judges however “made no ruling as to the rightful owner of the collection,” saying it was a question for Ukrainian courts once the artefacts had been returned.
The parties in the case now have three months to appeal, with the treasures remaining at the Allard Pierson Museum, the judges said.
Ukraine was ordered to pay the Allard Pierson 111,000 euros ($118,000) in temporary storage costs.


Crimea was at the crossroads of ancient trade routes and the rich collection of items spanning the second century BC to the late medieval era was loaned to the Amsterdam museum less than a month before Russia annexed Crimea in March 2014.
Kiev says Russia illegally annexed the Black Sea territory, a month after Ukraine’s Moscow-backed president was ousted in a pro-EU revolt.
It also accuses Moscow of backing the pro-Russian insurgency in Ukraine’s industrial east in a conflict that has claimed nearly 10,000 lives since April 2014.
Ukranian officials welcomed the ruling, which they hailed as a wider victory.
“The decision of the Amsterdam district court means that not only Scythian gold is Ukrainian. Crimea is also Ukrainian,” President Petro Poroshenko said on his Facebook page.
“Crimea is ours, period. This follows the decision of a European country’s court. We look forward to other positive news from The Netherlands,” he said.
“Scythian Gold is coming back home — to Ukraine. I’m sure, it will also return to Ukrainian Crimea. Grateful to all members of our team,” tweeted Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin.
But Moscow reacted with outrage.
“Unfortunately this decision is an example of the violation of the rights of cultural institutions and the destruction of the unity of museum collections,” the Russian Culture Ministry said.
“It goes against not only the contracts’ provisions but also blatantly violates the principles of inter-museum exchanges and the right of the people of Crimea to their own cultural heritage,” it said in a statement on its website.
It said the Dutch court “ignored the principle of conservation of archaeological finds in close connection with the history and culture of the place they come from,” saying “the museum items must return to Crimea where they were found and where they were kept for decades and studied by archaeologists.”
Earlier this week both German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande said they favored extending EU sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine conflict.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Trump taps ex-Texas governor Perry as energy secretary

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump tapped former Texas governor Rick Perry who once famously...

Strike keeps Eiffel Tower shut for a second day

PARIS Striking workers kept the Eiffel Tower shut for a second day Wednesday in protest over an...

Russian dissident’s UK trial halted over health problems

LONDON The trial of Soviet era dissident Vladimir Bukovsky on charges of making and possessing...

Popular Chinese Muslim website shuttered after Xi Jinping petition

BEIJING One of China s most popular online communities for Muslims has been shuttered after...

UN finds bodies in South Sudan showing signs of execution

KOBOKO Uganda Internal United Nations reports obtained by The Associated Press say UN officials...

Philippines’ Duterte says he personally killed people

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said he personally killed suspected criminals...

China says damage to “one China” principle would impact peace

BEIJING TAIPEI China warned on Wednesday that any interference with or damage to the one China...

Experts warn of jeopardy to Iran nuclear deal

WASHINGTON D C In what has become a tit for tat between Washington and Tehran Iranian President...

Merkel, Hollande back extended Russia sanctions over Ukraine

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande said Tuesday they...

Former anti-ETA militant turned Daesh backer held in Spain

MADRID A former member of Spain s GAL death squads which targeted ETA separatists in the 1980s...

EU Parliament’s Brexit negotiator warns against return to violence in Northern Ireland

STRASBOURG The European Parliament s negotiator on Britain s divorce from the European Union...

UK-funded anti-migrant wall completed in Calais

PARIS A wall funded by Britain to try and stop migrants from the former Calais jungle camp...

Famine may have killed 2,000 people in parts of Nigeria cut off from aid by Boko Haram

DAKAR More than 2 000 people may have died of famine this year in parts of northeast Nigeria...

Italy court jails migrant shipwreck captain for 18 years

CATANIA Italy An Italian court ruled Tuesday that the captain of a migrant boat that sank in 2015...

Trump picks former Texas Governor Perry as energy secretary

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump has chosen former Texas Gov Rick Perry to head the US...

Russia’s Putin: ready to meet Trump any moment but better after he forms his administration

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to meet US president elect Donald Trump any...

Around Arab News

Crimea treasures must be returned to Ukraine: Dutch court

THE HAGUE A Dutch court ruled Wednesday that priceless Crimean art treasures loaned to an...

US retail sales growth slows in November

WASHINGTON US retail sales edged upwards as the holiday season approached in November but were...

Trump taps ex-Texas governor Perry as energy secretary

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump tapped former Texas governor Rick Perry who once famously...

Strike keeps Eiffel Tower shut for a second day

PARIS Striking workers kept the Eiffel Tower shut for a second day Wednesday in protest over an...

11 bodies found in Yemen’s Aden: police

ADEN Police in Yemen s second city Aden said on Wednesday that the bodies of 11 people with their...

Google’s self-driving car project gets a new name: Waymo

SAN FRANCISCO The self driving car project that Google started seven years ago has grown into a...

European stocks deflate before Fed decision

LONDON European equities retreated Wednesday shrugging off earlier gains in Asia as investors...

Russian dissident’s UK trial halted over health problems

LONDON The trial of Soviet era dissident Vladimir Bukovsky on charges of making and possessing...

Popular Chinese Muslim website shuttered after Xi Jinping petition

BEIJING One of China s most popular online communities for Muslims has been shuttered after...

Ronaldo a rare breed, says Zidane before Japan clash

JAPAN Cristiano Ronaldo is itching to prove just why he deserved the Ballon d Or by leading Real...

UN finds bodies in South Sudan showing signs of execution

KOBOKO Uganda Internal United Nations reports obtained by The Associated Press say UN officials...

Aleppo evacuation deal on hold: opposition, source close to regime

BEIRUT A deal to evacuate civilians and opposition forces from opposition held parts of Aleppo is...

Fans keep faith as critics take sabres to Star Wars ‘Rogue One’

PARIS Thousands of fans finally got to see the new Star Wars spin off film on Wednesday as it...

Turkey’s Erdogan says to discuss Aleppo truce with Putin

ANKARA Turkey s president said Wednesday he would speak with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin...

China to fine US automaker: China Daily

BEIJING China will slap fines on an unnamed US carmaker for monopoliztic behavior the state run...

Philippines’ Duterte says he personally killed people

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said he personally killed suspected criminals...