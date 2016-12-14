  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • British PM May’s Brexit plan: secret strategy or muddle?

World

British PM May’s Brexit plan: secret strategy or muddle?

Reuters |

British Prime Minister Theresa May. (AFP)

LONDON: If Prime Minister Theresa May has a detailed Brexit plan, it is very secret.
Since the June 23 referendum, May has been clear only that the United Kingdom will leave the European Union and that she will formally trigger exit talks by the end of March 2017. 
May says it would be foolish to reveal her cards before one of the most complicated negotiations in post-World War Two European history that could decide the fate of both her premiership and the world’s fifth largest economy.
“It is absolutely right that we do not set out at this stage every single detail of our proposed negotiating strategy, because that would be the best way to get the worst possible deal for Britain,” May told parliament when asked whether she had a coherent plan.
May attends an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday but she has not been invited to a dinner where leaders of the other 27 EU member states will discuss their approach to Brexit.
Britons’ vote to leave the bloc has opened a huge number of questions including whether exporters will keep tariff-free access to the single European market and British-based banks will still be able to serve continental clients, not to mention immigration and the future rights of the many EU citizens already living in the United Kingdom.
The absence of a specific government stand on these and many other issues has confused May’s allies and perturbed company bosses, while investors try to work out what Brexit might mean for the future of their businesses and for London, the only financial center to rival New York.
Brexiteers say there is little point laying out detailed demands as, with France and Germany due to hold elections next year and the future of a new Italian government uncertain, it is still unclear who will be in power in Paris, Berlin and Rome.
Another unknown is how Donald Trump, who once said Brexit was wonderful, could affect the divorce proceedings after he becomes US president next month.
Behind the secrecy, though, there are signs of muddle.
When May pushed for informal negotiations with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at a Nov. 18 meeting in Berlin, Europe’s most powerful leader blocked the attempt, according to people involved with the negotiations.
After months of refusing to speculate about Britain’s negotiating position, Brexit Secretary David Davis told parliament this month — almost in passing — that he would consider making payments to the EU to get access to markets, a move that sent sterling up almost 2 cents on the day.
The government fought and lost a legal challenge in the High Court over whether May could trigger Brexit without parliament’s approval. It then appealed to the Supreme Court. A decision is due next month.

“RED, WHITE AND BLUE BREXIT“
May has dismissed public discussion of different variants of Brexit, insisting that she will get the right deal for Britain. Speaking on the BBC this month, she said only that it would reflect the colors of the British flag.
“People talk about the sort of Brexit that there is going to be — is it hard or soft, is it grey or white? Actually we want a red, white and blue Brexit: that is the right Brexit for the UK, the right deal for the UK,” she said.
But some British officials talk privately of disarray in the civil service, admit there is little clarity on how Brexit will work and say May is hoarding decisions in Downing Street.
Giving few specifics on Brexit also helps keep her government and ruling Conservative Party together.
A memo by consultants Deloitte cast Britain’s leadership in a chaotic light. The leaked document suggested May was trying to control major Brexit questions, senior ministers were divided and the civil service was in turmoil. The government said the memo was wrong.
Another document, photographed by reporters as a Conservative Party official carried it into Downing Street, said: “What’s the model? Have cake and eat it.”
After so many leaks, the top civil servant sent a warning to officials threatening them with dismissal if they made sensitive Brexit details public. That memo was itself promptly leaked to the media.
At least five executives of major British companies told Reuters they had sought clarity but been given none by the government.

A GREAT CYNICAL STRATEGY?
Foreign diplomats say there is no unified British position on Brexit but rather a host of different utterances, both public and private, from various government ministers.
“I simply do not know what the Brits want: they seem to want access to the single market and limits to immigration,” a senior diplomat from an EU member said on condition of anonymity. “Beyond that, I am unsure. It is all unclear. Perhaps it is a great cynical strategy to be unclear but I am not convinced.”
One hedge fund manager who supported Brexit praised May’s strategy, saying Britain’s economic strength and integration into the EU’s economy would ensure a favorable deal.
“Just because we are loaded with aces, this should not stop us keeping a poker face,” said Savvas Savouri, a partner at Toscafund, which has 2 billion pounds under management. “Those ‘playing’ the game of Brexit against us will quickly fold.”
But a senior envoy from another EU country said it remained unclear how the Brexit negotiations would progress, though he believed a deal would ultimately be done.
“The trouble at the moment is that perceptions are so different between London and the rest of Europe’s capitals. I worry that there is plenty of room for misunderstanding,” said the diplomat. “The question is how costly getting that deal might be for the United Kingdom.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

France hits out at Trump’s bullish tone with China

PARIS France s top diplomat on Wednesday slammed the bullish tone taken by President elect Donald...

Crimea treasures must be returned to Ukraine: Dutch court

THE HAGUE A Dutch court ruled Wednesday that priceless Crimean art treasures loaned to an...

Trump taps ex-Texas governor Perry as energy secretary

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump tapped former Texas governor Rick Perry who once famously...

Strike keeps Eiffel Tower shut for a second day

PARIS Striking workers kept the Eiffel Tower shut for a second day Wednesday in protest over an...

Russian dissident’s UK trial halted over health problems

LONDON The trial of Soviet era dissident Vladimir Bukovsky on charges of making and possessing...

Popular Chinese Muslim website shuttered after Xi Jinping petition

BEIJING One of China s most popular online communities for Muslims has been shuttered after...

UN finds bodies in South Sudan showing signs of execution

KOBOKO Uganda Internal United Nations reports obtained by The Associated Press say UN officials...

Philippines’ Duterte says he personally killed people

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said he personally killed suspected criminals...

China says damage to “one China” principle would impact peace

BEIJING TAIPEI China warned on Wednesday that any interference with or damage to the one China...

Experts warn of jeopardy to Iran nuclear deal

WASHINGTON D C In what has become a tit for tat between Washington and Tehran Iranian President...

Merkel, Hollande back extended Russia sanctions over Ukraine

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande said Tuesday they...

Former anti-ETA militant turned Daesh backer held in Spain

MADRID A former member of Spain s GAL death squads which targeted ETA separatists in the 1980s...

EU Parliament’s Brexit negotiator warns against return to violence in Northern Ireland

STRASBOURG The European Parliament s negotiator on Britain s divorce from the European Union...

UK-funded anti-migrant wall completed in Calais

PARIS A wall funded by Britain to try and stop migrants from the former Calais jungle camp...

Famine may have killed 2,000 people in parts of Nigeria cut off from aid by Boko Haram

DAKAR More than 2 000 people may have died of famine this year in parts of northeast Nigeria...

Italy court jails migrant shipwreck captain for 18 years

CATANIA Italy An Italian court ruled Tuesday that the captain of a migrant boat that sank in 2015...

Around Arab News

British PM May’s Brexit plan: secret strategy or muddle?

LONDON If Prime Minister Theresa May has a detailed Brexit plan it is very secret Since the June...

France hits out at Trump’s bullish tone with China

PARIS France s top diplomat on Wednesday slammed the bullish tone taken by President elect Donald...

Crimea treasures must be returned to Ukraine: Dutch court

THE HAGUE A Dutch court ruled Wednesday that priceless Crimean art treasures loaned to an...

US retail sales growth slows in November

WASHINGTON US retail sales edged upwards as the holiday season approached in November but were...

Trump taps ex-Texas governor Perry as energy secretary

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump tapped former Texas governor Rick Perry who once famously...

Strike keeps Eiffel Tower shut for a second day

PARIS Striking workers kept the Eiffel Tower shut for a second day Wednesday in protest over an...

11 bodies found in Yemen’s Aden: police

ADEN Police in Yemen s second city Aden said on Wednesday that the bodies of 11 people with their...

Google’s self-driving car project gets a new name: Waymo

SAN FRANCISCO The self driving car project that Google started seven years ago has grown into a...

European stocks deflate before Fed decision

LONDON European equities retreated Wednesday shrugging off earlier gains in Asia as investors...

Russian dissident’s UK trial halted over health problems

LONDON The trial of Soviet era dissident Vladimir Bukovsky on charges of making and possessing...

Popular Chinese Muslim website shuttered after Xi Jinping petition

BEIJING One of China s most popular online communities for Muslims has been shuttered after...

Ronaldo a rare breed, says Zidane before Japan clash

JAPAN Cristiano Ronaldo is itching to prove just why he deserved the Ballon d Or by leading Real...

UN finds bodies in South Sudan showing signs of execution

KOBOKO Uganda Internal United Nations reports obtained by The Associated Press say UN officials...

Aleppo evacuation deal on hold: opposition, source close to regime

BEIRUT A deal to evacuate civilians and opposition forces from opposition held parts of Aleppo is...

Fans keep faith as critics take sabres to Star Wars ‘Rogue One’

PARIS Thousands of fans finally got to see the new Star Wars spin off film on Wednesday as it...

Turkey’s Erdogan says to discuss Aleppo truce with Putin

ANKARA Turkey s president said Wednesday he would speak with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin...