Middle-East

Eiffel Tower to go dark in solidarity with people of Aleppo

Reuters |

Eiffel Tower (AFP)

PARIS: Paris will turn off the famed lights of the Eiffel Tower on Wednesday as a gesture of solidarity with the citizens of the Syrian city of Aleppo, hit by a humanitarian crisis as residents flee heavy fighting.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said the Eiffel Tower, typically illuminated by thousands of sparkling lights every night, will go dark as of 8 p.m. (1900 GMT).
“This symbolic measure at a building known worldwide will aim to once again alert the international community to the need for urgent action,” Hidalgo’s office said in a statement. 
Fighting intensified in Aleppo over the last month which has led to concerns around the world over the plight of its citizens, with Syrian President Bashar Assad moving to take full control of the city.
The Eiffel Tower was also closed to visitors on Wednesday, due to a strike by staff.

