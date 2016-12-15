  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 23 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • King: Terror peddlers won’t be allowed to exploit youth

Saudi Arabia

King: Terror peddlers won’t be allowed to exploit youth

Mohammed Al-Sulami |

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman at the opening of the Shoura Council in Riyadh on Wednesday.

RIYADH: In his annual speech at the opening ceremony of the Shoura Council, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman said the government would not allow terrorist organizations, or supporters of such groups, “to take advantage of our people and achieve dubious objectives in our country or in the Arab and Islamic worlds.”
He added: “Despite the fact that the Arab region suffers from tragedies, killing and displacement, I am optimistic for a better tomorrow, God willing.”
The king stressed that Saudi Arabia would continue to cooperate with the international community to achieve global peace, and enhance interaction with other countries to strengthen tolerance and coexistence.
He also stressed that political solutions to international crises are the best option if governments wish to meet the aspirations of the people to have peace and achieve development.
Acknowledging that the economic restructuring measures adopted in response to the sharp drop in oil prices were painful, King Salman said they were necessary to avoid long-term damage to the country.
“The state has sought to deal with these changes through a variety of measures to restructure the economy, some of which may be painful in the short run but ultimately aim to protect the economy of your country from worse problems,” he said.
He added that the country passed through similar circumstances, “forcing the state to cut its expenses, but it emerged from them with a strong economy and continuous and increasing growth.”
He said: “During the last three decades we faced those conditions with economic measures and structural reforms whereby we redistributed resources in fair manner that provides an opportunity for economic growth and job creation. The Kingdom's Vision 2030 comes in this context in order to raise the performance of state institutions … and to achieve a decent living for our children.”
Regarding Yemen, King Salman said: “We, in Saudi Arabia, believe that the security of neighboring Yemen is the security of the Kingdom, and will not accept any interference in its internal affairs or that it become a base or a point of passage for whatever state or party to menace the security or the stability of the Kingdom and of the region.”
He expressed hope that the UN efforts to reach a political solution in Yemen, according to UN Security Council Resolution 2216, the Gulf initiative and the results of the national dialogue conference, will be successful.
On the country’s foreign policy, the king said: “We will continue cooperating with the international community to achieve world peace, and promote interaction with nations to consolidate the values of tolerance and coexistence.”
Opening the Shoura Council session, King Salman asked “God Almighty to guide us to serve religion, the homeland and the citizens,” adding that today the country is “adapting to the new developments and dealing with the challenges with a solid will to maintain the achievements and the position of the Kingdom among nations, in addition to its active role regionally and internationally.”
“Your state is the state of Islam, the sound religion that descended on the Prophet of humanity, Muhammad (peace be upon him), the religion of moderation and tolerance. We work with it and we seek to apply it according to what it was during the days of the Messenger of Allah and Caliphs after him (God bless them). He is our example. We will face all those who call for the extremism and fanaticism,” knowing that the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) said, “O people, beware of extremism in religion for those who came before you were only destroyed because of extremism”, King Salman added.
The country’s domestic policy is to maintain security and achieve stability and prosperity in our country, to diversify sources of income and raise the productivity of the citizens in order to achieve development and meet the needs of the present and future generations, said the king.
King Salman stressed that international crises can only be solved through political solutions that meet the aspirations of the people to live in peace and open the way for achieving development.
“The first Saudi state was established 300 years ago, followed by the second and then the third, nearly a hundred years ago, by King Abdulaziz (may God have mercy on him). It experienced difficult circumstances and challenges, but it always emerged stronger thanks to the grace of God and the hard determination of its people,” said the king.
The current circumstances are not more difficult than those experienced before, said the king, expressing optimism in the future and vowing not to allow terrorist organizations or those supporting them “to take advantage of our people to achieve dubious objectives in our country or in the Arab and Islamic worlds.”
Addressing Shoura members, the king said: “Your esteemed council has a great responsibility toward the nation. I ask you all to put the interests of the homeland and citizens above all, to hold consultations with officials who must cooperate with the council and provide it with all the information it needs. I wish you success in your work.”
The king was received at the Shoura Council by Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar, Minister of National Guard Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Adviser to the minister of the interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif, and chairman of Shoura Council Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh.
Al-Asheikh welcomed the King saying: “With feelings of joy and pleasure, and amid renewed hopes for a bright future, the Shoura Council is honored today to start a new phase in its life, under your auspices, God bless you, working to contribute to the development process under your precious guidance and sound instructions.”
The Shoura Council chairman reviewed the work done by the Council over the last year, including the issuing of draft laws, regulations, conventions, reports and plans, adding that during the last 66 sessions, 186 decisions were taken.
Of these, 20 concerned rules and regulations, 67 were related to annual reports and 85 concerned agreements and memorandums of understanding.
Al-Asheikh pointed out that the council worked to keep pace with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in an effort to achieve its comprehensive development goals.
To that end, the council amended and updated its specialized committees to make them compatible with the ambitious vision.
The Shoura chief also said that the council was keen to continue its diplomatic and parliamentary work that, over the past years, succeeded in consolidating relations with similar councils in friendly countries, as well as with regional and international organizations.
The council also participated in various parliamentary forums and worked through several channels to stress the seriousness of the JASTA Act issued by the US Congress, which is incompatible with international law, particularly the principle of sovereign immunity enjoyed by all states, said Al-Asheikh.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Saudi women in municipal councils: One year on

JEDDAH A year ago more than 130 000 Saudi women out of 1 48 million eligible citizens registered...

King administers oath to Shoura members

RIYADH Members of Saudi Arabia s Majlis Al Shura Shoura Council including Speaker Abdullah bin...

Judge disappears in mysterious circumstances in Qatif

JEDDAH Security authorities in the Eastern Province are investigating the mysterious...

Kenya seeks Saudi expertise to combat terrorism

RIYADH Kenya seeks to learn from Saudi Arabia s experience in combating terrorism Kenyan...

MiSK Foundation receives Arab Social Media Influencers prize

RIYADH The Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Foundation MiSK Foundation won the Arab Social...

US military sees greater transparency from Saudi-led coalition

MANAMA There has been progress regarding the Saudi led coalition s transparency and investigation...

ArabNet opens in Riyadh — more than 1,400 delegates attend

RIYADH Young Saudis are showing interest in entrepreneurship Dr Ghassan Al Sulaiman governor of...

Duba customs foil smuggling of 872,784 Captagon pills

JEDDAH Customs officials at Duba Port foiled an attempt to smuggle 872 784 Captagon pills that...

Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign anti-corruption MoU

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Indonesia on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding MoU to enhance...

Saudi Arabia launches new banknotes

RIYADH New Saudi banknotes and coins to commemorate the era of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques...

Saudi scholars slam 'criminal massacres' by Assad regime

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s senior ulema panel on Tuesday said it s time for world action against the...

Islamic artist showcases her solo work at Jeddah gallery

JEDDAH The Italian Senegal multimedia artist Ma mouna Guerresi comes for the first time to Saudi...

‘Colors of Saudi Arabia’ forum opens

RIYADH Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH President Prince Sultan bin...

E-audit system to be inaugurated today

JEDDAH Hussam bin Abdulmohsen Al Anqari president of the General Auditing Bureau will inaugurate...

‘FIKR15’ conference to discuss Arab refugee issue

JEDDAH The Arab Thought Foundation ATF annual conference FIKR15 was inaugurated Sunday by Prince...

Riyadh demands urgent UN session on Syria crisis

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has renewed calls for an emergency special session of the 193 member UN...

Around Arab News

King: Terror peddlers won’t be allowed to exploit youth

RIYADH In his annual speech at the opening ceremony of the Shoura Council Custodian of the Two...

UN: Aleppo assault likely a war crime

ALEPPO Plans to evacuate besieged opposition districts of Aleppo were under threat on Wednesday...

11 headless bodies found in Aden

ADEN Eleven headless bodies have been dumped in a nature reserve in the southern Yemeni port city...

Top innovators win Arab Creativity Awards

ABU DHABI The Arab Thought Foundation s annual conference FIKR15 wrapped up Tuesday its three...

Arab News editor among finalists for UK Alumni Awards 2017

JEDDAH The editor in chief of Arab News has been named a finalist for the Alumni Awards 2017 in...

Felicity Jones joins ranks of classic Star Wars heroines

SAN FRANCISCO Star Wars gets a bad rap for being a boy s club and sometimes rightfully so but the...

Kanye emerges from hospital to meet Trump

NEW YORK A newly blond Kanye West visited Donald Trump on Tuesday and Trump said later they...

Health Minister reviews proton nuclear accelerator for tumor therapy at KFMC

Minister of Health Tawfiq Al Rabiah visited the proton center at King Fahd Medical City KFMC and...

BMC holds workshop on teaching and assessment strategies

Batterjee Medical College BMC organized a workshop with the objective of developing teaching and...

Olivier Harnisch becomes new CEO of Emaar Hospitality Group

Emaar Properties PJSC Tuesday announced the appointment of Olivier Harnisch as the CEO of Emaar...

ZTE’s latest smartphones boast esthetic and technological features

ZTE unveiled its new advanced smartphones with AXON MINI as the company s flagship at a ceremony...

Aldar extends West Yas development ownership to all nationalities

Aldar Properties PJSC Aldar Abu Dhabi s major listed property development investment and...

Jeddah Motor Show displays latest cars from world manufacturers

The annual Saudi International Motor Show which opened in Jeddah on Sunday showcases new cars...

Saudi women in municipal councils: One year on

JEDDAH A year ago more than 130 000 Saudi women out of 1 48 million eligible citizens registered...

Plan to take civilians to safety is delayed

ALEPPO BEIRUT Plans to evacuate opposition districts of Aleppo stalled on Wednesday as more...