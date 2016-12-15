  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia and Harvard join forces to fight diabetes

Mohammed Rasooldeen

The Joslin Diabetes Center affiliated with Harvard Medical School is one of the most prestigious diabetes centers in the world.

RIYADH: Harvard University will train Saudi health workers in the use of the latest method of treatment of diabetics.
Last week, the Ministry of Health (MoH) signed an agreement with the Joslin Diabetes Center (JDC) affiliated with Harvard Medical School at Harvard University in the US to improve the performance of the diabetes centers of the ministry, in line with international standards and hone the skills of workers in such centers through education programs.
Mohammed Al-Harbi, director of the Diabetes Center in the Kingdom, told Arab News that the agreement includes the implementation of a diploma program for female educators and specialists in diabetes, and the preparation of a training bag for those working in the field of diabetes in all health sectors, in addition to the preparation of qualified and certified trainers in this field.
The agreement was signed by Tareef Yousef Al-Aama, deputy minister of health for therapeutic services, with the JDC.
The official said the agreement will contribute to increasing the number of those specialized in diabetes therapy at MoH’s hospitals, including physicians, nurses, and therapeutic nutrition specialists. "This will help provide optimal health care to diabetics, improve lifestyle, and decrease diseases and their complications, in a manner that is commensurate with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030,” he added.
He said the MoH is interested in developing the management of diabetes centers and units and improving the performance of these centers across the Kingdom’s regions by developing uniform policies and guidelines on the provision of health services to diabetics.
It also shows interest in improving the skills of workers at these centers by means of continuing education and training. Such agreements with specialized centers are considered a tool to improve the performance of the diabetes centers.
Established in 1898, the JDC is now one of the largest and most prestigious diabetes centers in the world. It is concerned with the provision of health services to diabetics and training workers in the field of diabetes therapy, in addition to scientific research in the same domain.
Meanwhile, the ministry has allocated a clinic for its employees with diabetes working at the ministry’s headquarters.
The clinic is located at the MoH’s emergency clinics, under the supervision of an endocrinologist and diabetes consultant. It will be linked to the Diabetes Center of King Salman Hospital in Riyadh, and patients will be referred there when there is need for other services related to heart, eye and diabetic foot care to provide integrated health care services.
Wednesdays have been allocated to receive employees with diabetes, following up on their conditions and serving them at the ministry’s headquarters instead of in hospitals.

