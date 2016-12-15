Prince Miteb launches King Abdullah Research Award

RIYADH: Minister of the National Guard Prince Miteb bin Abdullah launched the King Abdullah Research Award during the 7th Forum for Medical Research on Tuesday in the Saudi capital.

The winning researcher, who will come from the ranks of biomedical researchers in the Kingdom, will receive SR1 million ($266,635) next year.

Thirty-one speakers have been invited to address the forum at the Convention Center at the King Saud bin Abdul Aziz University for Health Sciences.

Topics to be addressed include strengthening medical biotechnology development, measuring the impact of research, achieving higher standards of publications and improving health through science.

Speaking on the occasion, Prince Miteb expressed his support for the researchers. He also launched the website which will accept the nominations for the research award “in support of science and development and health in general.”

The forum is through today in collaboration with the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST).

Ahmed Al-Askar, executive director of the King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC), said that “at KAIMRC, we’re investing in people’s minds through the performance of innovative research.”

“We have aligned with Vision 2030 and developed a focused strategy addressing the most prevalent diseases in the country, aiming to positively impact the health of the population and the national economy,” he said.

He added that “despite our young age, our great ambition has led us to accomplish the establishment of the largest biobank in the region … as well as the Saudi Stem Cell Donor Registry with close to 40,000 volunteer donors so far.”

At least nine people have availed themselves of the Saudi Stem Cell Donor Registry (SSCDR) and are living normal and happy lives.

The SSCDR saves patients with blood cancer or inherited immunodeficiency disease or hematological malignancy.

He added that in collaboration with the University of Oxford, “our scientists have completed working in Oxford to develop a vaccine against MERS-CoV which will soon be tried in the Kingdom in collaboration with the Ministry of Water, Environment and Agriculture to test out in camels.”

He added that the KAIMRC has also synthesized new molecules which are still in the lab phase, and developed new nanotechnology to enhance the delivery or the duration effects of anti-cancerous medications.

“Our publications have surged to 540 this year, which is up 40 percent from last year, and 99 patent applications have been received with 5 patents issued so far,” he said.

The KAIMRC is also working to establish a biotechnology park to incubate, produce, commercialize and collaborate on research projects.

The forum is hosted by the Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs and organized by the KAIMRC.