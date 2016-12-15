  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 27 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Prince Miteb launches King Abdullah Research Award

Saudi Arabia

Prince Miteb launches King Abdullah Research Award

Rodolfo C. Estimo Jr. |

Prince Miteb bin Abdullah launches the website, which will accept the nominations for the research award. (SPA)

RIYADH: Minister of the National Guard Prince Miteb bin Abdullah launched the King Abdullah Research Award during the 7th Forum for Medical Research on Tuesday in the Saudi capital.
The winning researcher, who will come from the ranks of biomedical researchers in the Kingdom, will receive SR1 million ($266,635) next year.
Thirty-one speakers have been invited to address the forum at the Convention Center at the King Saud bin Abdul Aziz University for Health Sciences.
Topics to be addressed include strengthening medical biotechnology development, measuring the impact of research, achieving higher standards of publications and improving health through science.
Speaking on the occasion, Prince Miteb expressed his support for the researchers. He also launched the website which will accept the nominations for the research award “in support of science and development and health in general.”
The forum is through today in collaboration with the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST).
Ahmed Al-Askar, executive director of the King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC), said that “at KAIMRC, we’re investing in people’s minds through the performance of innovative research.”
“We have aligned with Vision 2030 and developed a focused strategy addressing the most prevalent diseases in the country, aiming to positively impact the health of the population and the national economy,” he said.
He added that “despite our young age, our great ambition has led us to accomplish the establishment of the largest biobank in the region … as well as the Saudi Stem Cell Donor Registry with close to 40,000 volunteer donors so far.”
At least nine people have availed themselves of the Saudi Stem Cell Donor Registry (SSCDR) and are living normal and happy lives.
The SSCDR saves patients with blood cancer or inherited immunodeficiency disease or hematological malignancy.
He added that in collaboration with the University of Oxford, “our scientists have completed working in Oxford to develop a vaccine against MERS-CoV which will soon be tried in the Kingdom in collaboration with the Ministry of Water, Environment and Agriculture to test out in camels.”
He added that the KAIMRC has also synthesized new molecules which are still in the lab phase, and developed new nanotechnology to enhance the delivery or the duration effects of anti-cancerous medications.
“Our publications have surged to 540 this year, which is up 40 percent from last year, and 99 patent applications have been received with 5 patents issued so far,” he said.
The KAIMRC is also working to establish a biotechnology park to incubate, produce, commercialize and collaborate on research projects.
The forum is hosted by the Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs and organized by the KAIMRC.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia and Harvard join forces to fight diabetes

RIYADH Harvard University will train Saudi health workers in the use of the latest method of...

OIC to draw up media strategy to counter Islamophobia

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia will host a conference of the information ministers of the Organization of...

New Saudi currency will go into circulation on Dec. 26

RIYADH The Kingdom s newly designed currency will go into circulation on Dec 26 in denominations...

King: Terror peddlers won’t be allowed to exploit youth

RIYADH In his annual speech at the opening ceremony of the Shoura Council Custodian of the Two...

Saudi women in municipal councils: One year on

JEDDAH A year ago more than 130 000 Saudi women out of 1 48 million eligible citizens registered...

King administers oath to Shoura members

RIYADH Members of Saudi Arabia s Majlis Al Shura Shoura Council including Speaker Abdullah bin...

Judge disappears in mysterious circumstances in Qatif

JEDDAH Security authorities in the Eastern Province are investigating the mysterious...

Kenya seeks Saudi expertise to combat terrorism

RIYADH Kenya seeks to learn from Saudi Arabia s experience in combating terrorism Kenyan...

MiSK Foundation receives Arab Social Media Influencers prize

RIYADH The Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Foundation MiSK Foundation won the Arab Social...

US military sees greater transparency from Saudi-led coalition

MANAMA There has been progress regarding the Saudi led coalition s transparency and investigation...

ArabNet opens in Riyadh — more than 1,400 delegates attend

RIYADH Young Saudis are showing interest in entrepreneurship Dr Ghassan Al Sulaiman governor of...

Duba customs foil smuggling of 872,784 Captagon pills

JEDDAH Customs officials at Duba Port foiled an attempt to smuggle 872 784 Captagon pills that...

Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign anti-corruption MoU

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Indonesia on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding MoU to enhance...

Saudi Arabia launches new banknotes

RIYADH New Saudi banknotes and coins to commemorate the era of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques...

Saudi scholars slam 'criminal massacres' by Assad regime

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s senior ulema panel on Tuesday said it s time for world action against the...

Islamic artist showcases her solo work at Jeddah gallery

JEDDAH The Italian Senegal multimedia artist Ma mouna Guerresi comes for the first time to Saudi...

Around Arab News

Prince Miteb launches King Abdullah Research Award

RIYADH Minister of the National Guard Prince Miteb bin Abdullah launched the King Abdullah...

Saudi Arabia and Harvard join forces to fight diabetes

RIYADH Harvard University will train Saudi health workers in the use of the latest method of...

OIC to draw up media strategy to counter Islamophobia

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia will host a conference of the information ministers of the Organization of...

New Saudi currency will go into circulation on Dec. 26

RIYADH The Kingdom s newly designed currency will go into circulation on Dec 26 in denominations...

King: Terror peddlers won’t be allowed to exploit youth

RIYADH In his annual speech at the opening ceremony of the Shoura Council Custodian of the Two...

UN: Aleppo assault likely a war crime

ALEPPO Plans to evacuate besieged opposition districts of Aleppo were under threat on Wednesday...

11 headless bodies found in Aden

ADEN Eleven headless bodies have been dumped in a nature reserve in the southern Yemeni port city...

Top innovators win Arab Creativity Awards

ABU DHABI The Arab Thought Foundation s annual conference FIKR15 wrapped up Tuesday its three...

Arab News editor among finalists for UK Alumni Awards 2017

JEDDAH The editor in chief of Arab News has been named a finalist for the Alumni Awards 2017 in...

Felicity Jones joins ranks of classic Star Wars heroines

SAN FRANCISCO Star Wars gets a bad rap for being a boy s club and sometimes rightfully so but the...

Kanye emerges from hospital to meet Trump

NEW YORK A newly blond Kanye West visited Donald Trump on Tuesday and Trump said later they...

Health Minister reviews proton nuclear accelerator for tumor therapy at KFMC

Minister of Health Tawfiq Al Rabiah visited the proton center at King Fahd Medical City KFMC and...

BMC holds workshop on teaching and assessment strategies

Batterjee Medical College BMC organized a workshop with the objective of developing teaching and...

Olivier Harnisch becomes new CEO of Emaar Hospitality Group

Emaar Properties PJSC Tuesday announced the appointment of Olivier Harnisch as the CEO of Emaar...

ZTE’s latest smartphones boast esthetic and technological features

ZTE unveiled its new advanced smartphones with AXON MINI as the company s flagship at a ceremony...