  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 15 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Exiled Abbas rival handed 3 years for corruption

Middle-East

Exiled Abbas rival handed 3 years for corruption

AFP |

Mohammed Dahlan. (AFP file photo)

RAMALLAH: An exiled rival to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was sentenced in absentia to three years in prison Wednesday on corruption charges, his lawyer said.
A lawyer for Mohammed Dahlan condemned the sentencing as part of Abbas’s attempts to sideline political rivals.
Dahlan 55, “was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay back $16 million (15 million euros),” lawyer Salameh Halaseh told AFP by phone.
Halaseh said the defense had only been informed of the hearing, held in an anti-corruption court in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, on Tuesday.
Dahlan was expelled from Abbas’s Fatah party in 2011 and now lives in exile in the UAE.
Sevag Torossian, another lawyer for Dahlan, called the conviction a “cleansing exercise” for Abbas, who has sought to sideline perceived rivals in Fatah. Dahlan, who has urged 81-year-old Abbas to step down, is believed to have the support of a number of Arab countries.
The conviction came two days after Abbas lifted the immunity of five members of the Palestinian Parliament, including Dahlan, opening them up to prosecution.
Torossian said the case had been going on for years but the charges were struck down in 2015 when a Palestinian court ruled he was immune from prosecution as a parliamentarian. But last month, the Palestinian Constitutional Court ruled that Abbas has the authority to revoke immunity without the consent of Parliament.
Palestinian shot dead
A Palestinian stabbed an Israeli policeman with a screwdriver, slightly wounding him, in East Jerusalem on Wednesday, and the assailant was shot and killed by police, Israeli and Palestinian officials said. The attack occurred inside the walled Old City in East Jerusalem. Police released a photo of a screwdriver.
“The terrorist was shot by police units that responded. The policeman was treated at the scene for minor injuries,” the spokesman said. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the assailant died in hospital.
Palestinians have accused Israeli police and soldiers of using excessive force against assailants, saying many could have been stopped or detained without being killed.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

UN: Aleppo assault likely a war crime

ALEPPO Plans to evacuate besieged opposition districts of Aleppo were under threat on Wednesday...

11 headless bodies found in Aden

ADEN Eleven headless bodies have been dumped in a nature reserve in the southern Yemeni port city...

Plan to take civilians to safety is delayed

ALEPPO BEIRUT Plans to evacuate opposition districts of Aleppo stalled on Wednesday as more...

A glimmer of hope, then back into the nightmare

ALEPPO In the last oppostion held pocket of Aleppo residents were bidding a tearful farewell to...

Qatar scraps National Day festivities ‘in solidarity’ with Aleppo

DOHA Qatar s ruler announced on Wednesday that the Gulf state will call off its National Day...

Worldwide protest against Russia, Syria over Aleppo

JEDDAH Thousands took to streets in Kuwait Turkey UK New York and several other cities across the...

Activists share tormented goodbyes online

BEIRUT First came the distress calls from doctors in underground shelters and morgues Then...

As battle ends, intimate film shows Syria in new light

DUBAI When a group of friends took their cameras to the streets of Damascus to document Syria s...

Eiffel Tower to go dark in solidarity with people of Aleppo

PARIS Paris will turn off the famed lights of the Eiffel Tower on Wednesday as a gesture of...

Deadly clashes hit Aleppo as evacuation deal on hold

ALEPPO SYRIA Shelling and air strikes sent terrified residents running through the streets of...

11 bodies found in Yemen’s Aden: police

ADEN Police in Yemen s second city Aden said on Wednesday that the bodies of 11 people with their...

Aleppo evacuation deal on hold: opposition, source close to regime

BEIRUT A deal to evacuate civilians and opposition forces from opposition held parts of Aleppo is...

Turkey’s Erdogan says to discuss Aleppo truce with Putin

ANKARA Turkey s president said Wednesday he would speak with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin...

Heavy clashes rage in Aleppo after truce deal stalls

BEIRUT Heavy clashes including shelling and gunfire raged in the Syrian city of Aleppo on...

History of Syrian opposition pullouts

Probably the most well known evacuation deal produced the 2014 withdrawal of fighters from the...

Escape from hell: Residents flee Aleppo as UN reports civilian slaughter

JEDDAH NEW YORK ALEPPO A Syrian regime s offensive in Aleppo backed by Russia and Iran was over...

Around Arab News

Exiled Abbas rival handed 3 years for corruption

RAMALLAH An exiled rival to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was sentenced in absentia to...

Prince Miteb launches King Abdullah Research Award

RIYADH Minister of the National Guard Prince Miteb bin Abdullah launched the King Abdullah...

Saudi Arabia and Harvard join forces to fight diabetes

RIYADH Harvard University will train Saudi health workers in the use of the latest method of...

OIC to draw up media strategy to counter Islamophobia

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia will host a conference of the information ministers of the Organization of...

New Saudi currency will go into circulation on Dec. 26

RIYADH The Kingdom s newly designed currency will go into circulation on Dec 26 in denominations...

King: Terror peddlers won’t be allowed to exploit youth

RIYADH In his annual speech at the opening ceremony of the Shoura Council Custodian of the Two...

UN: Aleppo assault likely a war crime

ALEPPO Plans to evacuate besieged opposition districts of Aleppo were under threat on Wednesday...

11 headless bodies found in Aden

ADEN Eleven headless bodies have been dumped in a nature reserve in the southern Yemeni port city...

Top innovators win Arab Creativity Awards

ABU DHABI The Arab Thought Foundation s annual conference FIKR15 wrapped up Tuesday its three...

Arab News editor among finalists for UK Alumni Awards 2017

JEDDAH The editor in chief of Arab News has been named a finalist for the Alumni Awards 2017 in...

Felicity Jones joins ranks of classic Star Wars heroines

SAN FRANCISCO Star Wars gets a bad rap for being a boy s club and sometimes rightfully so but the...

Kanye emerges from hospital to meet Trump

NEW YORK A newly blond Kanye West visited Donald Trump on Tuesday and Trump said later they...

Health Minister reviews proton nuclear accelerator for tumor therapy at KFMC

Minister of Health Tawfiq Al Rabiah visited the proton center at King Fahd Medical City KFMC and...

BMC holds workshop on teaching and assessment strategies

Batterjee Medical College BMC organized a workshop with the objective of developing teaching and...

Olivier Harnisch becomes new CEO of Emaar Hospitality Group

Emaar Properties PJSC Tuesday announced the appointment of Olivier Harnisch as the CEO of Emaar...