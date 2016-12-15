  • Search form

  • UN livid as Israel implies school glorifies ‘terror’

Middle-East

UN livid as Israel implies school glorifies ‘terror’

AGENCIES |

Palestinian students attend a lesson at a computer laboratory at a UN-run school that reopens after recontruction work as it was damaged during the war between Israel and Hamas militants on March 22, 2015 in the village of Khuzaa, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. AFP PHOTO / SAID KHATIB

JERUSALEM: UN officials reacted furiously on Wednesday after a spokesman for Israel’s prime minister implied a new United Nations-financed school in the Gaza Strip was being used to “glorify terrorism.”
Ofir Gendelman, a spokesman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, last week tweeted three photos of children carrying what appeared to be fake guns as part of an exercise in an apparent school playground.
He also tweeted another photo of a sign launching the new UN-financed Jamal Abdel Nasser School in Gaza.
“This school was built by @UNDP and @UNICEF. The message is clear: the kids glorify terrorism,” he tweeted.
The UN says there was no connection between the photos with the apparent fake guns and the new school.
One UN official, Roberto Valent, said the photos were taken in 2013 at a school not funded by the UN.
Robert Piper, UN humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, tweeted on Wednesday: “Appalled at these fabrications against the UN.
“Such misinformation from a Government about @UNICEF & @UNDP cannot stand.” Construction on the new school in question in Gaza has just begun, Piper added.
Gendelman had no immediate comment. He responded to Valent on Twitter by saying: “problem is that schools all over the Gaza Strip have weapons training programs for kids & celebrate terrorism.”
Jerusalem mayor
Jerusalem’s mayor said Tuesday that he is confident Donald Trump will move the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a break in US policy that is sure to anger Palestinians, who claim the eastern sector of the city for their future capital.
Mayor Nir Barkat said he has been in touch with Trump’s staff about the issue. While previous presidential candidates have made similar promises, Barkat said his conversations have led him to believe that Trump is serious about making the move.
“Naturally my intuition tells me that it’s different this time, knowing the people hearing his statements, where we are today,” Barkat said.
Transferring the embassy to Jerusalem would be a highly symbolic and politically charged act.
The fate of the east Jerusalem is at the heart of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. Virtually all embassies to Israel are located in or around Tel Aviv.

