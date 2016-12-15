  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 37 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Democrats cite govt: Trump must divest from DC hotel

World

Democrats cite govt: Trump must divest from DC hotel

Associated Press |

The government says President-elect Donald Trump must divest all financial interests in his splashy new Washington hotel or be in breach of his lease the moment he becomes president next month. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON: The government says Donald Trump must divest all financial interests in his splashy new Washington hotel or be in breach of his lease the moment he becomes president next month, House Democrats said Wednesday.
An official from the US General Services Administration, which holds the lease on the Trump International Hotel, said in a Dec. 8 briefing to members of Congress that “Mr. Trump must divest himself not only of managerial control, but of all ownership interest as well,” the top Democrats on the House oversight and transportation committees said in a letter they made public.
The letter suggests the government concurs with experts who say Trump’s lease requires him to give up his stake in the newly opened hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Trump advisers told reporters Wednesday that Trump will hold a news conference in January to discuss the matter, but they otherwise refused comment. The General Services Administration said it would be releasing a statement on the matter later Wednesday.
Government ethics experts have been urging Trump to follow the precedent of most recent presidents by selling off his holdings and putting the money in a blind trust overseen by a manager without ties to him. Trump tweeted Monday that he plans to hand managerial control of his business to two of his children along with executives, leaving open the possibility that he will retain his ownership stake.
Divesting could present difficulties and take time. The Trump Organization has interests in about 500 companies around the world, though many appear to be companies set up for legal and tax purposes with little business operations. In addition to hotels, Trump has interests in resorts, golf clubs, office and retail space and residential buildings. Many properties are not owned by him but bear his name under licensing deals.
The Trump Organization won the right to lease the Old Post Office building on Pennsylvania Avenue in 2012, beating out several groups. Trump and the GSA took more than a year to hammer out a 60-year lease for its use.
At issue are 43 words of the lease’s clause 37.19 on top of page 103, which has been interpreted by some experts on government contracting law — and Trump critics — to force the president-elect to unload his equity stake in the government-owned building near the White House. The document’s key part: No “elected official of the Government of the United States” shall be “admitted to any share or part of this Lease.”
The GSA has concluded that means Trump must dump all of his financial interest before he takes office Jan. 20, according to the House Democrats.
The Democrats wrote to GSA Administrator Denize Roth that Ivanka Trump, the president-elect’s daughter, has been the chief contact for the agency and this raises “obvious” conflicts of interest.
The hotel has been a focus of criticism by government ethics experts. In addition to any breach of the lease, they worry that foreign governments will try to curry favor with the president-elect by booking rooms for their officials and hosting events there.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Duterte’s admission he killed criminals an impeachable offense, says ally

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte risks impeachment after he admitted personally...

UN says Gambia’s Jammeh must go

BANJUL Gambia The UN s West Africa envoy says Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh must step down when his...

Human rights expert calls for troops, court to stop S. Sudan genocide

GENEVA World powers can stop a Rwanda like genocide in South Sudan if they immediately deploy a 4...

Italy OKs new govt, now the election battle starts

ROME Italy s Parliament on Wednesday endorsed a new government tipped to be so short lived that...

Trump meets with tech execs, including his critics

NEW YORK US President elect Donald Trump sat down late Wednesday with top tech executives...

Chinese Muslim website shuttered after Xi Jinping petition

BEIJING One of China s most popular online communities for Muslims has been shuttered after...

India’s top court orders action on child drug abuse

NEW DELHI India s top court on Wednesday ordered the government to come up with a plan to tackle...

Trump team disavows survey seeking names of climate workers

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump s transition team on Wednesday disavowed a survey sent to...

Macedonian opposition leader contests election defeat

SKOPJE Macedonia Macedonia s opposition leader on Tuesday challenged the official results of the...

UK will do what is needed to prevent business disruption -Brexit minister

LONDON Britain wants a smooth exit from the European Union and will do what it is necessary to...

Putin is world’s most powerful man, Trump in second: Forbes

NEW YORK Vladimir Putin was the world s most powerful person for a fourth straight year in 2016...

British PM May’s Brexit plan: secret strategy or muddle?

LONDON If Prime Minister Theresa May has a detailed Brexit plan it is very secret Since the June...

France hits out at Trump’s bullish tone with China

PARIS France s top diplomat on Wednesday slammed the bullish tone taken by President elect Donald...

Crimea treasures must be returned to Ukraine: Dutch court

THE HAGUE A Dutch court ruled Wednesday that priceless Crimean art treasures loaned to an...

Trump taps ex-Texas governor Perry as energy secretary

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump tapped former Texas governor Rick Perry who once famously...

Strike keeps Eiffel Tower shut for a second day

PARIS Striking workers kept the Eiffel Tower shut for a second day Wednesday in protest over an...

Around Arab News

Democrats cite govt: Trump must divest from DC hotel

WASHINGTON The government says Donald Trump must divest all financial interests in his splashy...

Duterte’s admission he killed criminals an impeachable offense, says ally

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte risks impeachment after he admitted personally...

Saudi Arabia and Harvard join forces to fight diabetes

RIYADH Harvard University will train Saudi health workers in the use of the latest method of...

Kuwait urged to end kafala system

KUWAIT CITY A Kuwaiti rights group Wednesday called on the country to abolish its kafala system...

UN livid as Israel implies school glorifies ‘terror’

JERUSALEM UN officials reacted furiously on Wednesday after a spokesman for Israel s prime...

Doha denies involvement in Cairo church attack

DOHA Qatar has denied any link with a Cairo church bombing that killed 25 people and accused...

CAR: Daesh-made weapons in Mosul up to military standards

IRBIL Daesh has been producing weapons on a scale and sophistication which matches national...

Exiled Abbas rival handed 3 years for corruption

RAMALLAH An exiled rival to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was sentenced in absentia to...

Prince Miteb launches King Abdullah Research Award

RIYADH Minister of the National Guard Prince Miteb bin Abdullah launched the King Abdullah...

OIC to draw up media strategy to counter Islamophobia

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia will host a conference of the information ministers of the Organization of...

New Saudi currency will go into circulation on Dec. 26

RIYADH The Kingdom s newly designed currency will go into circulation on Dec 26 in denominations...

King: Terror peddlers won’t be allowed to exploit youth

RIYADH In his annual speech at the opening ceremony of the Shoura Council Custodian of the Two...

UN: Aleppo assault likely a war crime

ALEPPO Plans to evacuate besieged opposition districts of Aleppo were under threat on Wednesday...

11 headless bodies found in Aden

ADEN Eleven headless bodies have been dumped in a nature reserve in the southern Yemeni port city...

Top innovators win Arab Creativity Awards

ABU DHABI The Arab Thought Foundation s annual conference FIKR15 wrapped up Tuesday its three...