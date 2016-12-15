  • Search form

Art & Culture

Tapestry from Hitler’s alpine retreat returning to Germany

JAMIE STENGLE | AP |

A 16th century tapestry at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans that had been in Adolf Hitler's retreat in the Bavarian Alps. . (HISTORY Canada & More4 via AP)

DALLAS: A 16th century tapestry that a US officer took from Adolf Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest retreat near the end of World War II is being returned to Germany.
The tapestry will be formally returned Friday in a ceremony in Munich, where it will eventually be displayed at the Bavarian National Museum.
Its journey back began after the officer’s daughter donated it to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. Experts there endeavored to find its rightful owner.
Robert Edsel, founder of Monuments Men Foundation for the Preservation of Art, helped untangle the mystery. The grandson of the Jewish gallery owner who sold the tapestry to Hitler’s architect in 1938 told Edsel he believed its sale was not forced, so it was decided to give it to the Bavarian State.

