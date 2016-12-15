  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 16 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Conte tells rampant Chelsea he wants more

Sports

Conte tells rampant Chelsea he wants more

AFP |

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates after the game Action. (Reuters)

UNITED KINGDOM: Antonio Conte told his Chelsea players to go and make it 11 league wins on the bounce with victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday as they threaten to run away with the title.
Rampant Chelsea are six points clear at the top of the Premier League following a 1-0 victory at Sunderland and face a Palace side on Saturday that is in deep trouble at the other end of the table.
Conte turned his mind to Palace within minutes of the final whistle on Wednesday.
“I am pleased for my players because they deserve this for their commitment and work-rate every day, in every training session, during the game,” he said.
“Now for sure we have to continue. In three days on Saturday we will have another tough game against Crystal Palace.
“I hope we recover very well after this battle to try to arrive at Christmas in an incredible position in the table.”
Chelsea may have a significant advantage over the other title contenders but they were not wholly convincing at the Stadium of Light and needed a 40th-minute goal from Cesc Fabregas to dispose of struggling Sunderland.
The Londoners are closing in on Arsenal’s record of 14 successive victories, achieved over two seasons, as they prepare for the trip to Palace and home games against Bournemouth and Stoke over Christmas.
They are matches that Chelsea will be expected to win, but the same was said about their visit to the Stadium of Light, where Sunderland have scored only 10 goals and now won just two of their eight home matches. 
“I prefer not to look at the top of the table,” Conte said, attempting to play down Chelsea title talk.
“We are doing something important up to now, but the league doesn’t finish today. There are still three games before the halfway stage of the season.”
Conte admitted Chelsea were not at their best but he was encouraged by the way they kept fighting to secure a tenth successive league victory.
Fabregas, still adapting to Chelsea’s 3-4-3 system, added: “The performance was really good and I felt we were very, very strong.
“Now we want to keep winning. Hopefully we can continue like this and send out a strong message.
“People forget that it’s only my second time in my career that I’ve played this system. My teammates have played it much more, but I’m getting used to it and feel very comfortable.”

David Moyes, the Sunderland manager, is facing a fight to avoid relegation, but he believes the strong showing against Chelsea provides hope for the future.
And they might have grabbed an equalizer at the death, but Thibaut Courtois saved brilliantly in stoppage time from Patrick van Aanholt.
“We can come off saying we have had a right go at a top team,” said Moyes. “We got better in the second half and finished strongly, but didn’t quite do enough to get something out of the game.
“Their keeper made two great saves and I thought Patrick’s shot at the end was in, but it was a really good save.
“You need a top keeper and a top striker and we have that here, but so have Chelsea and they are a real threat.
“It’s too early to say if they will be champions. We restricted them to a few scoring opportunities but we couldn’t stop them controlling the game.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Video penalty helps Japan’s Antlers reach final

OSAKA Japan Japan s Kashima Antlers shocked South American champions Atletico Nacional 3 0 on...

Argentine firm reaches $112.8 million deal with US in FIFA probe

NEW YORK US prosecutors on Tuesday announced an agreement allowing Argentine sports media Torneos...

Troubled Gabon says ready to host Africa Cup of Nations

LIBREVILLE Gabon insists it is ready to host the African Cup of Nations despite concern about the...

Olympic gold medalist Marin drops first match in World Superseries Finals

DUBAI Sun Yu won a dramatic opening match against Olympic champion Carolina Marin as the Dubai...

Beating Klitschko would make me a legend — Joshua

LONDON Britain s heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua says beating Ukrainian veteran...

Rampaging India looks to increase Cook’s woes

NEW DELHI A rampant India will look to create history in the fifth and final Test against England...

Hot Curry outguns Davis as Warriors top Pelicans

LOS ANGELES Stephen Curry scored 30 points to win his duel with Anthony Davis as the Golden State...

Woods to play PGA Tour event at Riviera in February

LOS ANGELES Tiger Woods on Tuesday confirmed plans to play in February s Genesis Open in Los...

Anisimov leads Blackhawks over Rangers 2-1

NEW YORK Artem Anisimov scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period to lead the Chicago...

Oakland, in bid to keep Raiders from Las Vegas, moves forward on new stadium talks

OAKLAND Officials in Oakland in a bid to keep their National Football League team the Raiders...

Ronaldo a rare breed, says Zidane before Japan clash

JAPAN Cristiano Ronaldo is itching to prove just why he deserved the Ballon d Or by leading Real...

Harden’s 36-point effort lifts Rockets past Nets

HOUSTON Texas A 36 point display from James Harden and a towering defensive performance from...

Crosby notches 21st goal as Penguins crush Coyotes 7-0

PITTSBURGH Sidney Crosby left briefly after taking a stick to the face then returned and picked...

Hartley to learn his Six Nations fate today

LONDON England captain Dylan Hartley will discover on Wednesday if his latest disciplinary...

CAS expecting flood of Russian doping appeals

GENEVA The Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS is expecting a flood of appeals once athletes...

Rams’ honeymoon over as team slumps, coach fired

LOS ANGELES When the Rams confirmed their return to Los Angeles in January it seemed like a match...

Around Arab News

British FM summons Russian, Iranian ambassadors over Aleppo

LONDON British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson summoned the Russian and Iranian ambassadors...

UK ‘doesn’t see a future’ for Assad in Syria

LONDON Bashar Assad has no future as president of Syria even if he overpowers rebel fighters in...

Woman has baby in UK from ovary frozen in childhood

LONDON A woman in London has become the first to give birth after having her fertility restored...

Six percent of Zika pregnancies result in birth defects: study

MIAMI About six percent of babies born in the United States to mothers infected with the mosquito...

NATO to hold talks with Russia Monday: Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS NATO will hold a fresh round of formal talks with Russia on Monday to discuss European...

Trump names Montana Congressman Zinke to lead Interior Dept

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump on Thursday named US Representative Ryan Zinke of Montana...

Leaders must sort out Brexit negotiating stance, says Britain’s May

BRUSSELS Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday it was right for EU leaders to discuss...

Trump renews questions about US hacking tied to Russia

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump on Thursday raised more questions about Russia s...

Final arguments start in Charleston church shooting trial

CHARLESTON S C As closing arguments got underway in the hate crimes trial of Dylann Roof US...

Aleppo opposition evacuation under way after cease-fire deal

ALEPPO BEIRUT An operation to evacuate thousands of civilians and fighters from the last...

Heavy sandstorm envelopes Riyadh

RIYADH A heavy sandstorm blanketed Saudi Arabia s capital on Thursday reducing visibility at...

Explosive traces found on EgyptAir 804 victims

CAIRO Traces of explosives have been detected on remains of victims of an EgyptAir plane crash...

21st Century Fox announces $14.8 bn deal to take over Sky

NEW YORK 21st Century Fox said Thursday that Sky had agreed to a takeover offer worth 14 8...

Conte tells rampant Chelsea he wants more

UNITED KINGDOM Antonio Conte told his Chelsea players to go and make it 11 league wins on the...

Yahoo says hackers stole information from over 1B accounts

NEW YORK Yahoo says it believes hackers stole data from more than one billion user accounts in...

Putin, Abe hold talks on Japan-Russia territorial dispute

NAGATO JAPAN The leaders of Russia and Japan held talks at a hot springs resort in western Japan...