  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 33 min 35 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Leaders must sort out Brexit negotiating stance, says Britain’s May

World

Leaders must sort out Brexit negotiating stance, says Britain’s May

Reuters |

Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel, Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attend a EU Summit at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS: Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday it was right for EU leaders to discuss Brexit without her over dinner, suggesting they needed time to sort out their position and prepare for Britain’s divorce negotiations.
At the start of a summit which EU leaders will follow by sharing a dinner without the British prime minister, May sought to reinforce her message that, while still a member, Britain will play a full part in discussions on European Union issues.
She held meetings with the Latvian and Lithuanian leaders and with European Parliament President Martin Schulz, who warned the summit that lawmakers could block a Brexit deal if leaders endorse a plan over dinner to exclude them from negotiations.
The emergence of the EU’s strategy, and the arguments over it, offered May a chance to deflect attention from wrangling in her own government about what kind of Brexit deal to ask for.
The prime minister said she welcomed the 27 meeting without her: “It’s right that the other leaders prepare for those negotiations as we have been preparing,” she said, reaffirming her plan to launch divorce proceedings by the end of March.
In Brussels, the delay in starting the process after the referendum in June is seen as reflecting a lack of preparation and understanding of the issues in Britain, as well arguments within May’s government. EU leaders say they are ready to start talks now and have been for a while.
But a British official told reporters the EU should do more: “There is work to do on both sides to prepare for these negotiations.
“We have been doing that obviously for several months and it’s important that the EU ... understand and decide how they are going to approach it.”
At a summit more focused on other matters, such as curbing migration from Africa and on building up defenses against Russia as Donald Trump prepares to enter the White House, May was keen to set a conciliatory tone and said she wanted a “smooth” exit.
“There will be complexities and difficulties along the way but we need to approach it in the right tone, need to find a viable solution for both sides,” the British official said.

Impatient
EU governments are pressing May to start talks. But they are also perplexed by what they see as unrealistic ideas in Britain about what can be achieved by a complex and unprecedented exit that even few of its supporters thought likely before the vote.
Some British ministers say they can secure a free trade deal with the EU by the time the two-year withdrawal process is over. Few EU leaders share that view and nor do many British officials. Typically such deals can take up to a decade.
The BBC quoted Britain’s envoy to Brussels on Thursday as warning the government about such a timeframe.
At the summit, the leaders will end dinner with a statement saying they are ready to begin talks with London and negotiate swiftly, to stick together to preserve the Union and to ensure Britain does not retain EU benefits, for instance on trade access, if it shirks obligations, such as accepting EU migrants.
A draft statement said the Council of EU leaders would give a negotiating mandate to the EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, while ensuring national governments were kept in the loop by officials named by summit chairman Donald Tusk to sit in on talks run by the Commission’s negotiator, Michel Barnier.
The European Parliament, which must sign off on any deal, would be kept informed, the draft says — angering lawmakers who want to be involved directly in the talks process.
The Parliament’s outgoing president, Martin Schulz, said this could scupper any deal in the latest fight for influence among EU institutions.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

From Trump and his new team, mixed signals on climate change

WASHINGTON He brushed it off as a Chinese hoax then called it the real deal and finally declared...

Germany launches disputed return program for Afghans

KABUL A group of 34 Afghan asylum seekers arrived in Kabul Thursday after being deported from...

French presidential candidate Fillon holds talks with Merkel

PARIS Francois Fillon the conservative candidate currently seen as most likely to win next year s...

US says aid package to Philippines withheld over rights concerns

MANILA The United States said Thursday it had withheld a major aid package to the Philippines...

Bomb kills five Somali soldiers in capital Mogadishu

MOGADISHU A bomb blast killed five soldiers and injured a dozen other people in the Somali...

Hatred spills beyond S. Sudan along with refugees

BIDI BIDI Uganda Besides bags blankets and tales of horror some of the thousands of refugees...

DR Congo orders social networks blocked as Kabila’s term expires

KINSHASA Authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo have ordered that social networks...

EU offers 610 million euros to Niger to curb migration

BRUSSELS The European Union offered 610 million euros 635 million to Niger on Thursday for...

34 deported Afghan asylum seekers return from Germany

KABUL Afghanistan A group of 34 Afghan asylum seekers returned home on Thursday after being...

Berlusconi trial sought over bunga bunga bribes

ROME Prosecutors in Milan on Thursday asked for Silvio Berlusconi to be sent for trial for...

Incoming UN chief names three women to top posts

UNITED NATIONS Incoming UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday announced his choice of...

British FM summons Russian, Iranian ambassadors over Aleppo

LONDON British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson summoned the Russian and Iranian ambassadors...

UK ‘doesn’t see a future’ for Assad in Syria

LONDON Bashar Assad has no future as president of Syria even if he overpowers rebel fighters in...

NATO to hold talks with Russia Monday: Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS NATO will hold a fresh round of formal talks with Russia on Monday to discuss European...

Trump names Montana Congressman Zinke to lead Interior Dept

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump on Thursday named US Representative Ryan Zinke of Montana...

Trump renews questions about US hacking tied to Russia

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump on Thursday raised more questions about Russia s...

Around Arab News

Search-and-rescue drill tests Border Guards’ preparedness

AL KHAFJI The General Directorate of the Border Guards on Thursday conducted the annual Search...

Prince Khaled Al-Faisal: Feature of Arab renaissance visible

ABU DHABI Abdel Aziz Aluwaisheg assistant secretary general for foreign affairs at the Gulf...

Illegal Israeli settlers reject relocation offer, eviction looms

AMONA OUTPOST Palestinian Territories Residents of a wildcat Jewish settlement in the occupied...

Iraqi children battle trauma after life under Daesh rule

HASANSHAM CAMP Iraq Years of life under terror rule and war have left thousands of Iraqi children...

Yemen Al-Qaeda flays ‘deviant’ Daesh rivals

ADEN Al Qaeda in Yemen has labeled the rival Daesh group deviant and distanced itself from a...

Mass rally in Ankara to protest against Russia, Iran

ANKARA Hundreds marched through Ankara on Thursday in protest at Russian and Iranian involvement...

Gulf states rebuke Assad over violence in Aleppo

CAIRO Gulf Arab countries condemned the Syrian government s handling of a cease fire and...

From Trump and his new team, mixed signals on climate change

WASHINGTON He brushed it off as a Chinese hoax then called it the real deal and finally declared...

Germany launches disputed return program for Afghans

KABUL A group of 34 Afghan asylum seekers arrived in Kabul Thursday after being deported from...

French presidential candidate Fillon holds talks with Merkel

PARIS Francois Fillon the conservative candidate currently seen as most likely to win next year s...

US says aid package to Philippines withheld over rights concerns

MANILA The United States said Thursday it had withheld a major aid package to the Philippines...

Tillerson’s boldness in business comes to play in politics

US President elect Donald Trump once again surprised the foreign policy and diplomatic...

Expo 2020: From Dubai to the world

Since The Great Exhibition of the Works of Industry of All Nations the first World Expo held in...

Head for the bunkers?

In August 2015 I tweeted that if Donald Trump were to be elected US president we would have to...

Japanese foreign policy in the Trump era

December will be a month of reconciliation for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as he meets...

How climate action can make America great

Climate change is the single biggest challenge facing humankind Yet the next president of the...