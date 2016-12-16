  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 22 min 46 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Meet the Lebanese designer in vogue with Madonna

Fashion

Meet the Lebanese designer in vogue with Madonna

Nagmani, [email protected] |

Beirut has always been the center of fashion in the Middle East. And no one can dispute this legacy, as its influence on global couture continues to reign in spectacular forms. Today, the spotlight is on Lebanese couturier Shady Zeineldine, who has been making his country proud with his designer dresses that are popular with celebs including singer and fashion icon Madonna.
Zeineldine’s leaning toward becoming a couturier came to fruition partly because, from a young age, he was obsessed with glamor and high-end couture. And so it was natural for him to go in that direction. As someone who got into design at the age of 20, his indomitable spark is clear.
Couture has always been Zeineldine’s first passion, and without a doubt, it means something bigger to him.
“Designing haute couture for me is nothing but creating spirals of incredible art. And like all forms of art, it has a story and an aura that draws one’s attention,” he said.
Zeineldine, who is currently based in Kuwait, never turns away from the principle of mixing and matching, but in doing so creates glamorously harmonious items out of chaos. This, he said, is what makes his designs so influential.
When it comes to designing couture gowns, the most demanding part, according to Zeineldine, is being able to create a dress that every woman dreams of wearing, especially bridal gowns, where that specific dress becomes part of a woman’s dream.
For Zeineldine, making couture dresses is a meticulous process. “It’s delicate in a way that has to be perfect; anything less than perfect isn’t taken as haute couture,” he said. “And it can be very delicate to give the dress an impression, an attitude and beauty while still maintaining this ‘haute couture perfection.’”
Not only this, he also believes it is very important to visualize a woman’s figure before he creates a dress. In the end, it becomes the undeniably strong basis of the garment.
There is no one type of woman who can add her own particular magic to his dresses. It could be any woman who is unique and one-of-a-kind. “I would say a woman who is elegant, yet bold,” Zeineldine said.
Zeineldine’s spectacular designs continue to appeal to Middle Eastern women, and he emphasizes that there is an insatiable appetite for fashion among them.
More so, his collections are infused with a lot of Middle Eastern heritage in the pattern designs of the dresses and even in their textures — but in general they reflect both Western and Eastern designs. “I mostly work with lace, zibeline, silk guipure and dentelle,” he said.

Designing for Madonna
When Zeineldine was summoned by Madonna’s team to design her an elegant costume for an onstage performance, he couldn’t believe that it was really happening. This breakthrough made him a much sought-after designer for dressing women for grand events.
“It was such an honor to create a dress for one of the biggest fashion icons in history,” Zeineldine said.
“It was absolutely amazing. All I can say is that it was no less a big break for me when it came to having a stronghold in the industry.”

Beirut state of mind
Though he is currently based in Kuwait, Zeineldine said he found the experience of living in Beirut riveting. The city has always been the capital of fashion in the Middle East, even through war and political turmoil. And it will always be a city of culture, fashion and art.
“You can’t find that liveliness anywhere else. I don’t know where you can experience that even when circumstances are dismal,” Zeineldine said.
It’s no surprise that Zeineldine’s latest collection, titled “A Beryth”, is inspired by the old Beirut, a tribute to his beloved country.
“I wanted to dedicate the collection to the glory of old Beirut encapsulated in sheer style,” he said. “I find inspiration from everything around me, from nature to people.” There are many things he has in store for the future. But Zeineldine just wants to keep them as a delightful surprise until then.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Fashion

Michael Cinco: Designer of haute couture for the stars

Filipino designers are putting their stamp on the global fashion industry Their designs often...

Nuun Jewels brings Saudi sparkle to world

While many Arab countries bask in the glory of their tradition of fine jewelry design Saudi...

Instagram’s craziest fashion and beauty trends

Fashionistas and makeup artists around the world have taken to social media to showcase their...

Why NC Rocks is on a roll

There are many great examples of mother daughter teams making their mark in a range of arenas and...

Jewelry from India shines again

The jewelry market is full of fine specimens from across the globe and among the most sparkling...

When art and fashion collide

While the highly revered fashion names from Lebanon have entertained the fashion world for years...

The SR100 styling challenge: Are you game for it?

Most fashionistas today be they celebrities style icons or bloggers can afford practically every...

The art of making people look beautiful

Najla Zainy is a certified Saudi makeup artist who trained at the Makeup Forever Academy in Paris...

Portuguese ballerina turned shoe designer shows nothing is impossible

The external beauty of a woman is somehow closely linked to shoes that she wears But not any type...

Anya Hindmarch has designs on you!

The fashionable crowd of Riyadh celebrated with style the launch of Anya Hindmarch s first ever...

Comfort is key in Egyptian designer Amina’s dresses

For someone from the younger generation the mention of Egyptian designs brings to mind clothing...

Adidas Originals ‘reinterpreted’ by local artists at Saudi Design Week

From Oct 6 to 9 Saudi Design Week transformed the luxurious Al Faisaliah resort in Riyadh into...

Saudi stylist reviews London Fashion Week

The London Fashion Week LFW is one of the most sought out shows of the year LFW is an annual...

Tiffany & Co. on a mission: Educating Saudi women

Tiffany Co and Dar Al Hekma University launched the Keys for a Cause initiative aimed at raising...

Makeup expert Julie Taing reveals best kept beauty secrets

When it comes to makeup no one knows more than Sephora We are talking here about the latest...

Arabian fashion celebrated in the heart of London

Arabian fashion came to the heart of London for the Ziryab Fashion show held in the stunning...

Around Arab News

Explosive traces found on EgyptAir 804 victims

CAIRO Traces of explosives have been found on victims remains from an EgyptAir plane that crashed...

Foreigners marrying Saudi women to undergo drug tests

RIYADH As part of a move to impose tighter restrictions on foreigners willing to marry Saudi...

Ministers, economists and Shoura members commend king’s speech

RIYADH Government leaders and economists said Thursday that the speech of Custodian of the Two...

Low visibility as sandstorm envelops Riyadh

RIYADH A heavy sandstorm blanketed the Saudi capital on Thursday making visibility 0 5 meter at...

Kerry: Assad regime attacks in Aleppo ‘nothing short of a massacre’

WASHINGTON ALEPPO US Secretary of State John Kerry accused the Syrian regime of Bashar Assad of...

Search-and-rescue drill tests Border Guards’ preparedness

AL KHAFJI The General Directorate of the Border Guards on Thursday conducted the annual Search...

Turkey’s women-only gym chain fit for expansion

It all started a decade ago with contemplation about a new model for women s empowerment via...

Al-Toraifi: Promoting culture is Saudi government policy

TUNIS Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Al Chahed on Thursday inaugurated a conference of Arab...

Arab tourism ministers adopt charter for protection of architectural heritage

RIYADH Prince Sultan bin Salman chairman of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National...

US sanctions on Iran renewed without Obama’s signature

WASHINGTON The renewal of the US Iran Sanctions Act ISA went into effect Thursday despite a...

For spiritual Italian artist, life and work are one

WHEN the Italian multimedia artist Ma mouna Guerresi began traveling in North Africa she was...

Bob Dylan, the enigmatic genius

The Nobel Committee for Literature prompted surprise on Oct 13 2016 when it awarded the prize in...

‘First Women’ gives peek inside White House life

This book is like a smoothie slick and cool and easy to read A plethora of stories about US first...

Meet the Lebanese designer in vogue with Madonna

Beirut has always been the center of fashion in the Middle East And no one can dispute this...

White supremacist Dylann Roof found guilty on all counts in Charleston church massacre

CHARLESTON United States The jury in avowed white supremacist Dylann Roof s federal hate crimes...

Prince Khaled Al-Faisal: Feature of Arab renaissance visible

ABU DHABI Abdel Aziz Aluwaisheg assistant secretary general for foreign affairs at the Gulf...