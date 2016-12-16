Meet the Lebanese designer in vogue with Madonna

Beirut has always been the center of fashion in the Middle East. And no one can dispute this legacy, as its influence on global couture continues to reign in spectacular forms. Today, the spotlight is on Lebanese couturier Shady Zeineldine, who has been making his country proud with his designer dresses that are popular with celebs including singer and fashion icon Madonna.

Zeineldine’s leaning toward becoming a couturier came to fruition partly because, from a young age, he was obsessed with glamor and high-end couture. And so it was natural for him to go in that direction. As someone who got into design at the age of 20, his indomitable spark is clear.

Couture has always been Zeineldine’s first passion, and without a doubt, it means something bigger to him.

“Designing haute couture for me is nothing but creating spirals of incredible art. And like all forms of art, it has a story and an aura that draws one’s attention,” he said.

Zeineldine, who is currently based in Kuwait, never turns away from the principle of mixing and matching, but in doing so creates glamorously harmonious items out of chaos. This, he said, is what makes his designs so influential.

When it comes to designing couture gowns, the most demanding part, according to Zeineldine, is being able to create a dress that every woman dreams of wearing, especially bridal gowns, where that specific dress becomes part of a woman’s dream.

For Zeineldine, making couture dresses is a meticulous process. “It’s delicate in a way that has to be perfect; anything less than perfect isn’t taken as haute couture,” he said. “And it can be very delicate to give the dress an impression, an attitude and beauty while still maintaining this ‘haute couture perfection.’”

Not only this, he also believes it is very important to visualize a woman’s figure before he creates a dress. In the end, it becomes the undeniably strong basis of the garment.

There is no one type of woman who can add her own particular magic to his dresses. It could be any woman who is unique and one-of-a-kind. “I would say a woman who is elegant, yet bold,” Zeineldine said.

Zeineldine’s spectacular designs continue to appeal to Middle Eastern women, and he emphasizes that there is an insatiable appetite for fashion among them.

More so, his collections are infused with a lot of Middle Eastern heritage in the pattern designs of the dresses and even in their textures — but in general they reflect both Western and Eastern designs. “I mostly work with lace, zibeline, silk guipure and dentelle,” he said.



Designing for Madonna

When Zeineldine was summoned by Madonna’s team to design her an elegant costume for an onstage performance, he couldn’t believe that it was really happening. This breakthrough made him a much sought-after designer for dressing women for grand events.

“It was such an honor to create a dress for one of the biggest fashion icons in history,” Zeineldine said.

“It was absolutely amazing. All I can say is that it was no less a big break for me when it came to having a stronghold in the industry.”



Beirut state of mind

Though he is currently based in Kuwait, Zeineldine said he found the experience of living in Beirut riveting. The city has always been the capital of fashion in the Middle East, even through war and political turmoil. And it will always be a city of culture, fashion and art.

“You can’t find that liveliness anywhere else. I don’t know where you can experience that even when circumstances are dismal,” Zeineldine said.

It’s no surprise that Zeineldine’s latest collection, titled “A Beryth”, is inspired by the old Beirut, a tribute to his beloved country.

“I wanted to dedicate the collection to the glory of old Beirut encapsulated in sheer style,” he said. “I find inspiration from everything around me, from nature to people.” There are many things he has in store for the future. But Zeineldine just wants to keep them as a delightful surprise until then.