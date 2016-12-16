  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Ministers, economists and Shoura members commend king’s speech

ARAB NEWS |

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman with the crown prince, deputy crown prince and Shoura Council members at the inauguration of the seventh session of the rst year of the council in Riyadh on Wednesday. (SPA)

RIYADH: Government leaders and economists said Thursday that the speech of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman at the Shoura Council a day earlier provided a “road map” to the achievements of the Kingdom’s domestic and foreign affairs.
Education Minister Ahmed Al-Isa described the king’s speech as comprehensive and one that provides a road map for development and prosperity. He expressed optimism over the achievement of prosperity under the leadership of the king, the crown prince and deputy crown prince.
Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said the achievements and works accomplished by the Shoura Council would enhance the Kingdom’s domestic and foreign affairs.
Housing Minister Majid Al-Hogail said the king’s speech was clear enough on laying down legislations and regulations that will serve citizens in their future march. He said the royal speech was full of optimistic spirit for a better future for citizens and country.
Justice Minister Walid Al-Samaani said the royal address stressed the Kingdom is a country of institutions and the Shoura approach is the Kingdom’s approach, which is based on Shariah.
Economy and Planning Minister Adel Fakeih said the speech has key importance as it stressed coordination between the minsters and council, which will facilitate things for citizens.
Shoura Council member Hanan Al-Ahmadi said the royal address has come at a time when the Kingdom is on the threshold of a big national transformation program where citizens are weighing their hopes and aspirations on it.
Mastourah Al-Shammari, another Shoura member, said the speech denounced extremism, called for moderation in religion, supported citizens, and pushed forward the wheel of economy through Vision 2030.
She appreciated the role of the Shoura's women members in the 6th session that had paved the way for new members in the 7th session.
New Shoura member Lina Al-Maeena said the royal address dealt with domestic and foreign affairs, extremism and called for moderation as well as cooperation with sisterly countries.
Mouda Al-Khalaf, another Shoura member, said the allocation of 20 percent of Shoura seats for women reflects the desire of the country's leadership to empower women.
Economists said the royal address has drawn up economic, political and social features of the Kingdom.
Fahad bin Juma, Shoura Council member and economist, said the king's address has stressed that the country is eager to diversify its economy. He said the Kingdom would depend on three non-oil sources of revenue: mineral resources, technology and investment.
Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Maghlouth, member of the Investment and Securities Committee at the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said the king’s address has drawn up the Kingdom’s policy in terms of security, stability, diversification of income sources and upgrading productivity.
The rector of Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University, Sheikh Suleiman Aba Al-Khail, hailed the king’s speech and termed it as comprehensive and clear.
Hamdan bin Abdullah Al-Samrin, board chairman of the Council of Saudi Chambers, said the Saudi business sector shares the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ optimistic vision of the Kingdom’s future in light of economic decisions taken by the government whose positive impact will be clearly felt by the Saudi citizen.

