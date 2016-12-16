  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 38 min 51 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Arab tourism ministers adopt charter for protection of architectural heritage

Saudi Arabia

Arab tourism ministers adopt charter for protection of architectural heritage

ARAB NEWS |

Prince Sultan bin Salman with tourism ministers of Arab states at the conclusion of a conference in Muscat.

RIYADH: Prince Sultan bin Salman, chairman of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTNH), said that the Kingdom will witness a revival of its tourism and national heritage sector in the next two years due in large part to the state’s ongoing support of large development projects in the sector.
Prince Sultan’s remarks came during a press conference after the conclusion of the 19th session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Tourism, which was chaired by Omani Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Mahrazi, and attended by tourism ministers of Arab States. The meeting was also attended by the head of the Arab Organization for Tourism, Bandar Al-Fahaid, on Wednesday night in the Omani capital of Muscat.
Prince Sultan said the Kingdom relies on tourism, which has become one of the main tracks in the National Transformation Program to establish a sustainable economic sector.
He pointed to a number of large-scale projects in the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for Care of National Heritage in the Kingdom, which is personally monitored and supported by King Salman. He said a budget was approved for the first phase of the project, which has reached nearly SR4 billion ($1.06 billion). SR1.3 billion has been allocated to the 2017 budget. He said tourism today is a social reality, not a luxury.
Prince Sultan also highlighted the partnership between the tourism and private sectors, as well as the private sector’s support for the main objectives, and launch of new tourism projects. He said the Kingdom recommended hosting a forum for tourism investors and an exhibition for tourism projects in the Arab world during the 20th session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Tourism meeting.
During the session, participants discussed a number of issues related to enhancing tourism cooperation between Arab states. The session saw the approval and adoption of the working regulations of the Technical Committee for Arab Tourism, which will play a role in pushing forward joint Arab action in the field of tourism. Also adopted was the charter for the protection of architectural heritage in Arab states, and the development of the Economic and Social Council.
Participants reviewed the report of the monitoring and implementation committee of the Arab tourism strategy.
The council welcomed the decision of the Arab League to adopt the charter for the protection of architectural heritage in Arab states. The meeting also addressed putting in place quality standards for tourism in the field of media and travel, and tourism agencies, to be supervised by the Arab Organization for Tourism. This would help monitor developments and support the advancement of the Arab tourism sector, as well as help exchange ideas and successful experiences.
In addition, the council welcomed the proposal of the Arab Organization for Tourism to benefit from an agreement with the Islamic Corporation for Instance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) to promote investment policies in Arab countries and urged Arab states to benefit from this insurance to attract more tourism investment.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Foreigners marrying Saudi women to undergo drug tests

RIYADH As part of a move to impose tighter restrictions on foreigners willing to marry Saudi...

Ministers, economists and Shoura members commend king’s speech

RIYADH Government leaders and economists said Thursday that the speech of Custodian of the Two...

Low visibility as sandstorm envelops Riyadh

RIYADH A heavy sandstorm blanketed the Saudi capital on Thursday making visibility 0 5 meter at...

Search-and-rescue drill tests Border Guards’ preparedness

AL KHAFJI The General Directorate of the Border Guards on Thursday conducted the annual Search...

Al-Toraifi: Promoting culture is Saudi government policy

TUNIS Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Al Chahed on Thursday inaugurated a conference of Arab...

Prince Khaled Al-Faisal: Feature of Arab renaissance visible

ABU DHABI Abdel Aziz Aluwaisheg assistant secretary general for foreign affairs at the Gulf...

Saudi Arabia and Harvard join forces to fight diabetes

RIYADH Harvard University will train Saudi health workers in the use of the latest method of...

Prince Miteb launches King Abdullah Research Award

RIYADH Minister of the National Guard Prince Miteb bin Abdullah launched the King Abdullah...

OIC to draw up media strategy to counter Islamophobia

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia will host a conference of the information ministers of the Organization of...

New Saudi currency will go into circulation on Dec. 26

RIYADH The Kingdom s newly designed currency will go into circulation on Dec 26 in denominations...

King: Terror peddlers won’t be allowed to exploit youth

RIYADH In his annual speech at the opening ceremony of the Shoura Council Custodian of the Two...

Saudi women in municipal councils: One year on

JEDDAH A year ago more than 130 000 Saudi women out of 1 48 million eligible citizens registered...

King administers oath to Shoura members

RIYADH Members of Saudi Arabia s Majlis Al Shura Shoura Council including Speaker Abdullah bin...

Judge disappears in mysterious circumstances in Qatif

JEDDAH Security authorities in the Eastern Province are investigating the mysterious...

Kenya seeks Saudi expertise to combat terrorism

RIYADH Kenya seeks to learn from Saudi Arabia s experience in combating terrorism Kenyan...

MiSK Foundation receives Arab Social Media Influencers prize

RIYADH The Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Foundation MiSK Foundation won the Arab Social...

Around Arab News

Explosive traces found on EgyptAir 804 victims

CAIRO Traces of explosives have been found on victims remains from an EgyptAir plane that crashed...

Foreigners marrying Saudi women to undergo drug tests

RIYADH As part of a move to impose tighter restrictions on foreigners willing to marry Saudi...

Ministers, economists and Shoura members commend king’s speech

RIYADH Government leaders and economists said Thursday that the speech of Custodian of the Two...

Low visibility as sandstorm envelops Riyadh

RIYADH A heavy sandstorm blanketed the Saudi capital on Thursday making visibility 0 5 meter at...

Kerry: Assad regime attacks in Aleppo ‘nothing short of a massacre’

WASHINGTON ALEPPO US Secretary of State John Kerry accused the Syrian regime of Bashar Assad of...

Search-and-rescue drill tests Border Guards’ preparedness

AL KHAFJI The General Directorate of the Border Guards on Thursday conducted the annual Search...

Turkey’s women-only gym chain fit for expansion

It all started a decade ago with contemplation about a new model for women s empowerment via...

Al-Toraifi: Promoting culture is Saudi government policy

TUNIS Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Al Chahed on Thursday inaugurated a conference of Arab...

Arab tourism ministers adopt charter for protection of architectural heritage

RIYADH Prince Sultan bin Salman chairman of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National...

US sanctions on Iran renewed without Obama’s signature

WASHINGTON The renewal of the US Iran Sanctions Act ISA went into effect Thursday despite a...

For spiritual Italian artist, life and work are one

WHEN the Italian multimedia artist Ma mouna Guerresi began traveling in North Africa she was...

Bob Dylan, the enigmatic genius

The Nobel Committee for Literature prompted surprise on Oct 13 2016 when it awarded the prize in...

‘First Women’ gives peek inside White House life

This book is like a smoothie slick and cool and easy to read A plethora of stories about US first...

Meet the Lebanese designer in vogue with Madonna

Beirut has always been the center of fashion in the Middle East And no one can dispute this...

White supremacist Dylann Roof found guilty on all counts in Charleston church massacre

CHARLESTON United States The jury in avowed white supremacist Dylann Roof s federal hate crimes...

Prince Khaled Al-Faisal: Feature of Arab renaissance visible

ABU DHABI Abdel Aziz Aluwaisheg assistant secretary general for foreign affairs at the Gulf...