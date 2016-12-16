  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 41 min 35 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines says won’t protest China actions in Spratly Islands

World

Philippines says won’t protest China actions in Spratly Islands

Reuters |

Vietnamese-held Ladd Reef, in the Spratly Island group in the South China Sea, July 19, 2016, in this Planet Labs handout photo received by Reuters on December 6, 2016. (Reuters)

MANILA: The Philippines would not protest China’s moves to militarise its man-made islands in the South China Sea, Foreign Minister Perfecto Yasay said on Friday, amid Manila’s efforts to improve ties with Beijing.
China has deployed anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems on the artificial islets it has built in the disputed Spratly Islands, the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI) at the Center for Strategic and International Studies said in findings reported by Reuters this week.
Speaking to reporters in Singapore during an official visit by President Rodrigo Duterte, Yasay said the government will not issue any diplomatic protest to China via a “note verbale.”
“We will make sure that there will be no further actions that will heighten the tensions between the two countries, particularly in the Scarborough Shoal,” Yasay said, referring to another group of disputed islets.
“Let them take whatever action is necessary in the pursuit of their national interest... and we will leave it at that, for the Philippines, we have our bilateral engagements with China,” he said, adding that other countries could deal with any issues.
Whereas the Scarborough Shoal was disputed solely by China and the Philippines, several countries, including China and the Philippines, have rival claims in the Spratly Islands.
Since his election six months ago, President Duterte has sought to strengthen previously strained relations with Beijing, while cooling ties with long-time ally, the United States.
Yasay’s remarks contrast with those of Defense Minister Delfin Lorenzana, who on Thursday described China’s latest actions in the Spratly Islands as a “big concern” for the international community .
Every year, about $5 trillion worth of maritime trade passes through the sea, which is believed to hold deposits of oil and gas.
Aside from China and the Philippines other countries with maritime claims in the sea include Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam.
“We cannot stop China... there is nothing that we can do about that now,” Yasay said, adding improving relations with Beijing had paid off because Filipino fishermen can now fish around Scarborough Shoal.
In Manila, coast guard officials from the Philippines and China concluded two-day of talks to draw up an action plan to cooperate in fishing, environmental protection and humanitarian assistance in the South China Sea.
Coast guard spokesman, Commander Armand Balilo, said the two sides also discussed joint law enforcement operations as well as adopting a set of protocols to avoid accidents.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Philippines’ president says he killed three people

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday killings he maintains he committed...

Feud suspected in deadly French migrant shelter fire

PARIS The fire that claimed the life of a man at a French home for migrant workers was probably...

Presidents and speakers: A crucial Washington relationship

WASHINGTON Smooth rocky or in between relationships between the leader in the White House and the...

Italian populists’ poster girl says sorry after official’s arrest

ROME Rome s mayor Virginia Raggi the poster girl for Italy s populist Five Star Movement M5S...

China holds first live-fire drills with aircraft carrier, warships

BEIJING China s military has carried out its first ever live fire drills using an aircraft...

Life in prison or death only options for Dylann Roof

CHARLESTON S C Dylann Roof will almost certainly spend the rest of his days in prison after being...

Taiwan eyes Trump’s China policy with mix of hope and fear

TAIPEI Taiwan As Taiwan becomes a contentious issue between China and US President elect Donald...

Last ruler of remote Buddhist kingdom dies in Nepal

KATMANDU The last king of the isolated Himalayan region of Upper Mustang died Friday in Katmandu...

S. Korea president’s lawyers say no grounds for impeachment

SEOUL The impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun Hye has no legal foundation her lawyers...

Obama vows retaliation for suspected Russian hacking

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama is promising that the US will retaliate against Russia for its...

Pakistan says children hurt, driver killed in Indian firing in Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD PAKISTAN A Pakistani school bus driver was killed and several children were wounded...

Japan, Russia agree on economic ties; stalemate on territory

TOKYO Russia and Japan agreed Friday to hold talks on joint economic development on four islands...

Obama says US will retaliate against Russian hacking

WASHINGTON Barack Obama on Thursday said the United States would retaliate against Russian...

US sanctions on Iran renewed without Obama’s signature

WASHINGTON The renewal of the US Iran Sanctions Act ISA went into effect Thursday despite a...

White supremacist Dylann Roof found guilty on all counts in Charleston church massacre

CHARLESTON United States The jury in avowed white supremacist Dylann Roof s federal hate crimes...

From Trump and his new team, mixed signals on climate change

WASHINGTON He brushed it off as a Chinese hoax then called it the real deal and finally declared...

Around Arab News

Chinese financial muscle a threat: Conte

LONDON The new found spending power of Chinese clubs is a danger to teams all over the world even...

Croc alert for Ronaldo in Club World Club final

YOKOHAMA Japan s Kashima Antlers plan to unleash a secret weapon to strike terror into Spanish...

Aleppo evacuation suspended, leaving thousands trapped

ALEPPO The Syrian regime suspended the evacuation of civilians and fighters from the last...

Philippines’ president says he killed three people

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday killings he maintains he committed...

Nintendo shares dumped after Super Mario release

TOKYO Nintendo shares dived Friday after the release of its Super Mario Run mobile phone game...

Netanyahu welcomes Trump’s choice for envoy to Israel

JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday joined settlers in welcoming US...

Explosion in Damascus, casualties reported: monitor

BEIRUT An explosion rocked a southeastern neighborhood of Syria s capital on Friday the Syrian...

Feud suspected in deadly French migrant shelter fire

PARIS The fire that claimed the life of a man at a French home for migrant workers was probably...

Chinese leaders set 2017 economy plans amid trade pressure

BEIJING Chinese leaders are meeting to set economic goals for 2017 amid pressure from US...

Ali ton gives England opening day honors against India

CHENNAI Joe Root urged centurion Moeen Ali and the rest of the England batsmen to put India under...

Presidents and speakers: A crucial Washington relationship

WASHINGTON Smooth rocky or in between relationships between the leader in the White House and the...

Italian populists’ poster girl says sorry after official’s arrest

ROME Rome s mayor Virginia Raggi the poster girl for Italy s populist Five Star Movement M5S...

Aussies decimate Pakistan to take charge

BRISBANE A withering spell of fast bowling backed up by exceptional catching had Pakistan on...

Panik scores winner in 3rd, Blackhawks rally past Isles 5-4

NEW YORK Richard Panik scored the tiebreaking goal with 6 13 left in the third period to lift the...

FBI kept tabs on Muhammad Ali in 1966 during Nation of Islam probe

LOS ANGELES The FBI kept tabs on the late boxer Muhammad Ali in 1966 including his divorce and...

Warriors play keep away with undermanned Knicks

LOS ANGELES Klay Thompson scored a game high 25 points as the Golden State Warriors posted their...