Last updated: 50 min 59 sec ago

  • Life in prison or death only options for Dylann Roof

Life in prison or death only options for Dylann Roof

JEFFREY COLLINS & MEG KINNARD | AP |

South Carolina church massacre shooting suspect Dylann Roof. (Handout via Reuters)

CHARLESTON, S.C.: Dylann Roof will almost certainly spend the rest of his days in prison after being convicted of hate crimes for killing nine black worshippers at a South Carolina church, but whether they’ll end in lethal injection has yet to be determined.
The same jury that convicted Roof on Thursday will return Jan. 3 to decide whether to impose a death sentence or life in prison for the June 2015 massacre at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston.
When that testimony starts, Roof will be his own attorney. Immediately after he was convicted of 33 counts, he again fired his defense lawyers.
Those attorneys have suggested in court papers that Roof doesn’t want them introducing embarrassing evidence that could spare his life.

