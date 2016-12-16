  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 min 44 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Explosion in Damascus, casualties reported: monitor

Middle-East

Explosion in Damascus, casualties reported: monitor

Agence France Presse |

An explosion happened in a southeastern neighborhood of Damascus. (Google Maps)

BEIRUT: An explosion rocked a southeastern neighborhood of Syria’s capital on Friday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The Britain-based monitor said it was unclear what had caused the blast in the Midan district of Damascus.
Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP that one woman was killed in the blast, but it remained unclear whether she was a suicide bomber or a bystander.
Although rebel groups have fired rockets and mortar rounds into the capital, explosions inside the city itself are rare.
Syrian state news agency SANA said there were preliminary reports about a “terrorist explosion at the Midan police station in Damascus.”
According to pro-government daily Al-Watan, the blast left “the female suicide bomber dead and wounded three police officers from the station.”
In early 2012, a suicide bomber killed 26 people when he blew himself up in Midan.
More than 310,000 people have died since Syria’s conflict broke out in 2011.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Obama: Assad, Russia and Iran have blood on hands

WASHINGTON US President Barack Obama declared Friday that Bashar Assad s Syrian regime and its...

NGOs: Russia likely behind 304 attacks ‘that may constitute war crimes’

NEW YORK Four Syrian organizations say Russia bears a high likelihood of responsibility for 304...

Putin says working with Turkey to start new Syria peace talks

MOSCOW ISTANBUL President Vladimir Putin said he and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan are...

Aleppo evacuation suspended, leaving thousands trapped

ALEPPO The Syrian regime suspended the evacuation of civilians and fighters from the last...

Netanyahu welcomes Trump’s choice for envoy to Israel

JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday joined settlers in welcoming US...

Trump taps Israel envoy, eyes moving embassy to Jerusalem

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump has announced that he will nominate attorney David...

Aleppo evacuation halted without explanation — WHO

GENEVA The evacuation of wounded and civilians from eastern enclaves of Aleppo was aborted on...

Turkey to set up camp for Aleppo evacuees in Syria, take in wounded

ANKARA Turkey will set up a camp in Syria to host people evacuated from the city of Aleppo but...

Explosive traces found on EgyptAir 804 victims

CAIRO Traces of explosives have been found on victims remains from an EgyptAir plane that crashed...

Kerry: Assad regime attacks in Aleppo ‘nothing short of a massacre’

WASHINGTON ALEPPO US Secretary of State John Kerry accused the Syrian regime of Bashar Assad of...

Illegal Israeli settlers reject relocation offer, eviction looms

AMONA OUTPOST Palestinian Territories Residents of a wildcat Jewish settlement in the occupied...

Iraqi children battle trauma after life under Daesh rule

HASANSHAM CAMP Iraq Years of life under terror rule and war have left thousands of Iraqi children...

Yemen Al-Qaeda flays ‘deviant’ Daesh rivals

ADEN Al Qaeda in Yemen has labeled the rival Daesh group deviant and distanced itself from a...

Mass rally in Ankara to protest against Russia, Iran

ANKARA Hundreds marched through Ankara on Thursday in protest at Russian and Iranian involvement...

Gulf states rebuke Assad over violence in Aleppo

CAIRO Gulf Arab countries condemned the Syrian government s handling of a cease fire and...

Aleppo opposition evacuation under way after cease-fire deal

ALEPPO BEIRUT An operation to evacuate thousands of civilians and fighters from the last...

Around Arab News

Gold holds near 10-1/2 month low

LONDON Gold steadied on Friday but held near a 10 1 2 month low due to the higher dollar after...

Investors build on rally sparked by US rate hike

LONDON Global stock markets firmed Friday as investors built on a rally sparked by the US Federal...

Oil rises on signs of producers’ compliance with output cuts

LONDON Oil rose on Friday edging closer to new 17 month highs as producers showed signs of...

Petro-Logistics: OPEC supply still opaque despite more data

LONDON The first supply cut deal of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries OPEC in...

How terrorist groups use women as suicide bombers

At the age of 16 Sana a Mehaidli who had four brothers and a sister blew up herself and a truck...

Tillerson brings impressive credentials to State Department

After several weeks of speculation US President elect Donald Trump nominated Rex Tillerson chief...

Preventing NATO-Russian escalation

After expressing skepticism of the NATO alliance during his campaign US President elect Donald...

Japan PM’s adviser: Weak yen positive for economy

TOKYO A weak yen is positive for Japan s economy as it helps companies boost wages and investment...

Yahoo hack shows data’s use for information warfare

WASHINGTON The 2013 hack affecting a billion Yahoo users shows how seemingly innocuous bits of...

Foreign banks in Britain pay fraction of tax rate

LONDON Some of the biggest foreign investment and commercial banks operating in Britain paid an...

Divided we fall

With Bashar Assad s Aleppo victory the death knell has been sounded for the West and its hegemony...

Menacing elements

The terrorizing Daesh is in trouble Multiple ground assaults and a deluge of airstrikes have...

UBS slashing nearly two dozen jobs in Asia to cut costs

HONG KONG UBS Group AG is cutting nearly two dozen jobs in its Asian investment banking business...

China cedes top US creditor crown to Japan as yuan struggles

BEIJING China has been dethroned by Japan as the top holder of US government debt as the Chinese...

Honeywell forecasts 2017 earnings largely below expectations

NEW YORK Aerospace parts maker Honeywell International Inc said on Friday it expected fourth...

Novatek signs new gas agreements

TOKYO Novatek Russia s second biggest gas producer said on Friday it had signed agreements with...