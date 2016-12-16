  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 11 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines’ president says he killed three people

World

Philippines’ president says he killed three people

Reuters |

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said he killed three men when he was mayor. (Reuters)

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday killings he maintains he committed while mayor of a southern city, sometimes cruising the streets on a motor bike looking for “encounters to kill,” were part of legitimate operations against drug pushers.
Speaking to Filipino journalists traveling with him in Singapore, Duterte said he had killed three men during a hostage-taking incident in Davao City where he was mayor for more than 20 years.
“It was not because I was walking around that I killed,” he said. “It was actually an event that was covered by the TV...I said I killed about three of them. I didn’t really know how many bullets from my gun went through inside their bodies.”
The firebrand leader told a gathering of business leaders at the presidential palace on Monday he had “personally” killed criminals and that he was prowling the city’s streets on a big bike looking for “encounters to kill.”
Senators have warned Duterte risks impeachment because of his statements about personally killing criminals in Davao.
Josh Earnest, a White House spokesman, said in Washington Duterte’s statement about looking for chances to kill criminals while riding a bike were “deeply troubling.”
“The United States continues to be concerned by the widespread reports of extrajudicial killings by, or at the behest of, government authorities in the Philippines,” he said.
During the election campaign early this year, the 71-year-old former prosecutor referred to the hostage-taking incident in Davao City to demonstrate toughness in fighting drug dealers.
“NOT GENOCIDE“
Duterte said he was only after criminals and would not murder because of race, religion or political belief. “It’s not genocide, it’s about crime. It’s not covered under the charter of the International Criminal Court,” he said.
“If you are fighting drug addicts and criminal, I can go as many as I want and for as long as there are drug pushers in the streets in my country... this campaign will go on until the last day of my term.”
He said of anyone who would destroy the country, “I would not have second thought about cutting your head off,” ordering the police to go out and hunt the drug peddlers and kill those who resist.
More than 2,000 people have died in anti-drug police operations since Duterte came to power on July 1, with another 3,000 killed by masked men on motor cycles or vigilantes.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Brown calls for ‘new deal’ for kids in conflict zones

UNITED NATIONS Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown on Thursday called for a new deal for...

EU prepares for Brexit talks

BRUSSELS European Union leaders agreed on Thursday how they will organize negotiations with...

FBI backs CIA conclusion on Russian hacking motive: Official

WASHINGTON The FBI is supporting the CIA s conclusion that Russia interfered in the presidential...

Feud suspected in deadly French migrant shelter fire

PARIS The fire that claimed the life of a man at a French home for migrant workers was probably...

Presidents and speakers: A crucial Washington relationship

WASHINGTON Smooth rocky or in between relationships between the leader in the White House and the...

Italian populists’ poster girl says sorry after official’s arrest

ROME Rome s mayor Virginia Raggi the poster girl for Italy s populist Five Star Movement M5S...

China holds first live-fire drills with aircraft carrier, warships

BEIJING China s military has carried out its first ever live fire drills using an aircraft...

Life in prison or death only options for Dylann Roof

CHARLESTON S C Dylann Roof will almost certainly spend the rest of his days in prison after being...

Philippines says won’t protest China actions in Spratly Islands

MANILA The Philippines would not protest China s moves to militarise its man made islands in the...

Taiwan eyes Trump’s China policy with mix of hope and fear

TAIPEI Taiwan As Taiwan becomes a contentious issue between China and US President elect Donald...

Last ruler of remote Buddhist kingdom dies in Nepal

KATMANDU The last king of the isolated Himalayan region of Upper Mustang died Friday in Katmandu...

S. Korea president’s lawyers say no grounds for impeachment

SEOUL The impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun Hye has no legal foundation her lawyers...

Pakistan says children hurt, driver killed in Indian firing in Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD PAKISTAN A Pakistani school bus driver was killed and several children were wounded...

Japan, Russia agree on economic ties; stalemate on territory

TOKYO Russia and Japan agreed Friday to hold talks on joint economic development on four islands...

Obama says US will retaliate against Russian hacking

WASHINGTON Barack Obama on Thursday said the United States would retaliate against Russian...

US sanctions on Iran renewed without Obama’s signature

WASHINGTON The renewal of the US Iran Sanctions Act ISA went into effect Thursday despite a...

Around Arab News

Brown calls for ‘new deal’ for kids in conflict zones

UNITED NATIONS Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown on Thursday called for a new deal for...

EU prepares for Brexit talks

BRUSSELS European Union leaders agreed on Thursday how they will organize negotiations with...

Gold holds near 10-1/2 month low

LONDON Gold steadied on Friday but held near a 10 1 2 month low due to the higher dollar after...

Investors build on rally sparked by US rate hike

LONDON Global stock markets firmed Friday as investors built on a rally sparked by the US Federal...

Oil rises on signs of producers’ compliance with output cuts

LONDON Oil rose on Friday edging closer to new 17 month highs as producers showed signs of...

Petro-Logistics: OPEC supply still opaque despite more data

LONDON The first supply cut deal of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries OPEC in...

How terrorist groups use women as suicide bombers

At the age of 16 Sana a Mehaidli who had four brothers and a sister blew up herself and a truck...

Tillerson brings impressive credentials to State Department

After several weeks of speculation US President elect Donald Trump nominated Rex Tillerson chief...

Preventing NATO-Russian escalation

After expressing skepticism of the NATO alliance during his campaign US President elect Donald...

Japan PM’s adviser: Weak yen positive for economy

TOKYO A weak yen is positive for Japan s economy as it helps companies boost wages and investment...

Yahoo hack shows data’s use for information warfare

WASHINGTON The 2013 hack affecting a billion Yahoo users shows how seemingly innocuous bits of...

Foreign banks in Britain pay fraction of tax rate

LONDON Some of the biggest foreign investment and commercial banks operating in Britain paid an...

Divided we fall

With Bashar Assad s Aleppo victory the death knell has been sounded for the West and its hegemony...

Menacing elements

The terrorizing Daesh is in trouble Multiple ground assaults and a deluge of airstrikes have...

UBS slashing nearly two dozen jobs in Asia to cut costs

HONG KONG UBS Group AG is cutting nearly two dozen jobs in its Asian investment banking business...

China cedes top US creditor crown to Japan as yuan struggles

BEIJING China has been dethroned by Japan as the top holder of US government debt as the Chinese...