  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 min 25 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Chinese financial muscle a threat: Conte

Sports

Chinese financial muscle a threat: Conte

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

Antonio Conte — The Chinese market is a danger for all teams in the world. Not only for Chelsea, but all teams in the world. (AFP)

LONDON: The new-found spending power of Chinese clubs is a danger to teams all over the world, even the Premier League, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte warned on Friday.
The Italian, whose side will try to make it 11 league wins on the bounce against Crystal Palace on Saturday, made the remarks when asked about reports Chelsea’s Brazilian midfielder Oscar is to join Shanghai SIPG for an estimated £60 million ($76m, 71.5m euros).
The league leaders’ iconic but aging captain John Terry, who is out injured and like Oscar not first choice, has also been linked with a move to China, where teams are snapping up foreign players on mammoth wages.
Conte believes that means Chinese clubs could entice the best players.
“I don’t know exactly the amount or the situation,” said Conte of Oscar. “But now we have to wait. I think when it will be the moment, you’ll know Oscar’s situation.
“The Chinese market is a danger for all teams in the world. Not only for Chelsea, but all teams in the world.”
Conte, 47, who made his name as a manager with Juventus, for whom he also played with distinction as a combative midfielder, said China may have the money but the quality remained in the Premier League.
“I think that this league is fantastic and to play in this league is a great opportunity, a great honor,” said Conte, who will have Belgian star Eden Hazard back this weekend after he missed the midweek 1-0 victory over Sunderland because of a knee injury.
“You must be very proud to play in this league because I think now it’s the best league in the world.”
Oscar is one of three big South American names to be linked to a move to China this week.
Veteran Argentine striker Carlos Tevez has been courted by Shanghai Shenhua while Manuel Pellegrini told The Sun he would welcome with open arms compatriot Alexis Sanchez.
Sanchez is locked in protracted contract talks with present club Arsenal and could expect to be paid £500,000 a week by Pellegrini’s Hebei China Fortune.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Philippe Chiappe claims third successive F1H20 world title; Carella loses third place to Selio

SHARJAH Frenchman Philippe Chiappe clinched his third successive UIM F1 H2O World Championship...

Croc alert for Ronaldo in Club World Club final

YOKOHAMA Japan s Kashima Antlers plan to unleash a secret weapon to strike terror into Spanish...

Ali ton gives England opening day honors against India

CHENNAI Joe Root urged centurion Moeen Ali and the rest of the England batsmen to put India under...

Aussies decimate Pakistan to take charge

BRISBANE A withering spell of fast bowling backed up by exceptional catching had Pakistan on...

Panik scores winner in 3rd, Blackhawks rally past Isles 5-4

NEW YORK Richard Panik scored the tiebreaking goal with 6 13 left in the third period to lift the...

FBI kept tabs on Muhammad Ali in 1966 during Nation of Islam probe

LOS ANGELES The FBI kept tabs on the late boxer Muhammad Ali in 1966 including his divorce and...

Warriors play keep away with undermanned Knicks

LOS ANGELES Klay Thompson scored a game high 25 points as the Golden State Warriors posted their...

Zahideen, Kashif, Zakir, Ches shine in RCA’s SAIB cricket tourney

RIYADH A fine all round performance by Shaib Zahideen enabled Lahore Badshah Green get past...

Top teams have it easy in RCL T20 Youm Al-Watani Cup

RIYADH Mehran Khalili Stars Run Riderz Eleven Stars Evergreen Konkan Green and Pak won their...

Football: China in ‘bubble’ warning as spending tops $1 billion

BEIJING China s state media warned a bubble had developed in Chinese football on Friday after...

Ronaldo posts 500th goal milestone in Real Madrid victory

YOKOHAMA Japan Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 500th club goal Thursday as Real Madrid eased past...

Saudi legend Noor handed four-year doping ban

LAUSANNE Saudi footballing star Mohammed Noor s hopes of signing off his career against Atletico...

Luis Suarez agrees to new Barcelona contract until 2021

BARCELONA Luis Suarez has agreed to a new contract with Barcelona keeping him at the Camp Nou...

Smith ton puts Australia in command

BRISBANE Skipper Steve Smith scored a hundred and rookies Matt Renshaw and Peter Handscomb half...

Danish delight as Conrad-Petersen and Kolding cruise to second straight victory

DUBAI Mads Conrad Petersen and Mads Pieler Kolding played some of their best badminton in recent...

England’s Cook shrugs off captaincy criticism

CHENNAI India England s Alastair Cook on Thursday shrugged off criticism of his captaincy ahead...

Around Arab News

Putin, Abe signal no resolution on island dispute

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin wrapped up two days...

Secretary of State nominee’s environmental track record

PORTLAND Maine US President elect Donald Trump this week tapped ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson to...

Dutch govt approves draft law to ratify Ukraine pact

Dutch government approves draft law to ratify Ukraine pact Agence France Presse THE HAGUE The...

South Sudan: Opposition moves to restore peace

JUBA South Sudan s opposition on Friday welcomed President Salva Kiir s call for national...

Tanzania charges whistleblower website owner with obstructing police

DAR ES SALAAM Tanzania on Friday charged the co founder of a website where people can post...

Between guilt and outrage, West looks helpless over Aleppo

BERLIN The fall of Aleppo has unleashed a mixture of outrage and impotence in the West in which...

Syrian evacuees tell of pain and dreams of returning

KHAN AL ASSAL Syria It was the final time I saw Aleppo Among a sea of sobbing men and hungry...

Coalition strike destroys Daesh-seized weapons near Palmyra

WASHINGTON US led coalition aircraft have destroyed heavy weaponry seized by Daesh terrorists...

Brown calls for ‘new deal’ for kids in conflict zones

UNITED NATIONS Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown on Thursday called for a new deal for...

EU prepares for Brexit talks

BRUSSELS European Union leaders agreed on Thursday how they will organize negotiations with...

Gold holds near 10-1/2 month low

LONDON Gold steadied on Friday but held near a 10 1 2 month low due to the higher dollar after...

Investors build on rally sparked by US rate hike

LONDON Global stock markets firmed Friday as investors built on a rally sparked by the US Federal...

Oil rises on signs of producers’ compliance with output cuts

LONDON Oil rose on Friday edging closer to new 17 month highs as producers showed signs of...

Petro-Logistics: OPEC supply still opaque despite more data

LONDON The first supply cut deal of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries OPEC in...

How terrorist groups use women as suicide bombers

At the age of 16 Sana a Mehaidli who had four brothers and a sister blew up herself and a truck...

Tillerson brings impressive credentials to State Department

After several weeks of speculation US President elect Donald Trump nominated Rex Tillerson chief...