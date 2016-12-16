  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 min ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Philippe Chiappe claims third successive F1H20 world title; Carella loses third place to Selio

Sports

Philippe Chiappe claims third successive F1H20 world title; Carella loses third place to Selio

ARAB NEWS |

Team Abu Dhabi's Alex Carella races with the stunning backdrop of Sharjah's Khaled Lagoon on Friday.

SHARJAH: Frenchman Philippe Chiappe clinched his third successive UIM F1 H2O World Championship title after a thrilling climax to the season at the Grand Prix of Sharjah on Khaled Lagoon on Friday afternoon.
Needing to finish inside the top 10, regardless of whether arch rival Shaun Torrente of the Victory Team won the race outright, Chiappe made a superb start and stormed passed pole sitter Jonas Andersson on the first lap. He eventually ceded the race win to Torrente and cruised to the finish in second place to claim a third title for the CTIC F1 Shenzhen China Team. Torrente’s win gave him the runner-up spot in the series rankings.
Team Abu Dhabi’s Alex Carella moved up gradually during the race, after missing out on the top six in qualifying, and the Italian looked set for third place until he pulled out with engine issues three laps from the end and handed double World Champion Sami Selio his position. Pole winner Jonas Andersson was fourth, fellow Swede Erik Stark finished fifth and rookie Grant Trask was an excellent sixth.
Team Abu Dhabi rookie Rashed Al-Qamzi climbed as high as 14th on his F1 H2O racing debut until he fell foul of technical issues on the 12th lap. Thani Al-Qamzi was running as high as seventh overall until he fell by the wayside on lap 32.
Team Abu Dhabi’s Mohammed Al-Mehairbi qualified second behind Jeremy Brisset for the last F4-S race of the season and shadowed the Frenchman and Finland’s Kalle Viippo to the end of a processional 22-lap finale to the championship to confirm sixth in the points’ standings. Brisset duly won his second race of the weekend by 2.06 seconds, but missed out on the runner-up spot in the series to Dutchman Ferdinand Zandbergen. Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al-Qamzi had won the title last weekend in Abu Dhabi.
Andersson began the race from pole, ahead of title rivals Chiappe and Torrente. The Team Abu Dhabi trio of Carella, Al-Qamzi and Al-Qamzi were seventh, 11th and 15th of the 20 starters at the start of the 45-lap race.
Chiappe made a superb start and passed Andersson to storm into the lead, as Torrente snatched second position and Selio slipped back to eighth. After two laps, Carella and the two Al-Qamzi cousins were sixth, 11th and 15th. Mike Szymura had already fallen by the wayside.
Torrente settled into second behind Chiappe, the Victory Team driver knowing that any technical issues for the Frenchman would give him the title. Jesper Forss withdrew with mechanical problems, as Chiappe took a 1.44-second lead into lap seven and began to come under pressure from a charging Torrente. Rashed Al-Qamzi climbed to 14th and then progressed to 12th before falling out of contention on lap 12, but Ahmed Al-Hameli had retired four laps earlier.
The yellow flag was raised on lap 15 when Ziwei Xiong turned his CTIC F1 Shenzhen China Team boat over at speed on the south-east of the course, with Chiappe leading from Torrente, Andersson, Stark, Carella and Bartek Marszalek. Action resumed on lap 20 and Torrente got the jump on Chiappe to snatch the race lead. The American began to pull away as Chiappe noticeably eased his pace to conserve his equipment to take into the remaining 23 laps.
Carella began to pressurise Stark in the battle for fourth and the Italian stormed through to take the position, as Thani Al-Qamzi moved up to eighth at the expense of Grant Trask. Torrente’s lead was 13.16 seconds through 30 laps, as Carella disposed of a slowing Andersson to move into third place, with Al-Qamzi also benefiting to snatch seventh place. Marszalek’s brave run ended on lap 29 and Al-Qamzi also withdrew with his own issues three laps later.
Torrente held on through the closing laps to record his first win since Doha last year, but it was not enough to prevent race runner-up Chiappe from claiming the world title for the third time in three years. Carella tried hard to overtake the Frenchman, but was forced to settle for third place after a frenetic tussle over the closing laps, with Selio nipping at his heels from fourth place. But Carella dramatically stopped with engine issues with three laps remaining and Selio moved into third.

Final Drivers’ Championship standings:

1. Philippe Chiappe (FRA) CTIC F1 Shenzhen China Team 97 pts
2. Shaun Torrente (USA) Victory Team 83 pts
3. Jonas Andersson (SWE) Team Sweden 66 pts
3. Sami Selio (FIN) Mad Croc Baba Racing 66 pts
5. Alex Carella (UAE) Team Abu Dhabi 54 pts
6. Filip Roms (FIN) Mad Croc Baba Racing 26 pts
6. Erik Stark (SWE) Emirates Racing Team 26 pts
8. Ahmed Al-Hameli (UAE) Emirates Racing Team 25 pts
8. Duarte Benavente (PRT) F1 Atlantic Team 25 pts
10. Marit Stromoy (NOR) EMIC Racing Team 17 pts

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Chinese financial muscle a threat: Conte

LONDON The new found spending power of Chinese clubs is a danger to teams all over the world even...

Croc alert for Ronaldo in Club World Club final

YOKOHAMA Japan s Kashima Antlers plan to unleash a secret weapon to strike terror into Spanish...

Ali ton gives England opening day honors against India

CHENNAI Joe Root urged centurion Moeen Ali and the rest of the England batsmen to put India under...

Aussies decimate Pakistan to take charge

BRISBANE A withering spell of fast bowling backed up by exceptional catching had Pakistan on...

Panik scores winner in 3rd, Blackhawks rally past Isles 5-4

NEW YORK Richard Panik scored the tiebreaking goal with 6 13 left in the third period to lift the...

FBI kept tabs on Muhammad Ali in 1966 during Nation of Islam probe

LOS ANGELES The FBI kept tabs on the late boxer Muhammad Ali in 1966 including his divorce and...

Warriors play keep away with undermanned Knicks

LOS ANGELES Klay Thompson scored a game high 25 points as the Golden State Warriors posted their...

Zahideen, Kashif, Zakir, Ches shine in RCA’s SAIB cricket tourney

RIYADH A fine all round performance by Shaib Zahideen enabled Lahore Badshah Green get past...

Top teams have it easy in RCL T20 Youm Al-Watani Cup

RIYADH Mehran Khalili Stars Run Riderz Eleven Stars Evergreen Konkan Green and Pak won their...

Football: China in ‘bubble’ warning as spending tops $1 billion

BEIJING China s state media warned a bubble had developed in Chinese football on Friday after...

Ronaldo posts 500th goal milestone in Real Madrid victory

YOKOHAMA Japan Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 500th club goal Thursday as Real Madrid eased past...

Saudi legend Noor handed four-year doping ban

LAUSANNE Saudi footballing star Mohammed Noor s hopes of signing off his career against Atletico...

Luis Suarez agrees to new Barcelona contract until 2021

BARCELONA Luis Suarez has agreed to a new contract with Barcelona keeping him at the Camp Nou...

Smith ton puts Australia in command

BRISBANE Skipper Steve Smith scored a hundred and rookies Matt Renshaw and Peter Handscomb half...

Danish delight as Conrad-Petersen and Kolding cruise to second straight victory

DUBAI Mads Conrad Petersen and Mads Pieler Kolding played some of their best badminton in recent...

England’s Cook shrugs off captaincy criticism

CHENNAI India England s Alastair Cook on Thursday shrugged off criticism of his captaincy ahead...

Around Arab News

Jeddah International Book Fair opens

JEDDAH Prince Khaled Al Faisal Makkah governor and adviser to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques...

Shoura begins working session next week

RIYADH The Shoura Council will start Monday its 7th working session by nominating members to its...

WIPO chief pledges cooperation to help Kingdom achieve NTP goals

RIYADH Director General of World Intellectual Property Organization WIPO Francis Gurry pledged to...

National ‘Talahom’ Week to combat extremism

JAZAN Jazan Gov Prince Mohammad bin Nasser will launch the National Talahom Week on Sunday This...

Academics discuss ways to promote Saudi-European cooperation

RIYADH King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies has held discussions with a delegation...

Arab League backs Gulf call for an urgent UN General Assembly meeting on Syria

CAIRO The Arab League has reaffirmed its support for the efforts exerted by Saudi Arabia the...

HRC: World should stop Syria killings now

RIYADH The Saudi Human Rights Commission HRC has expressed its condemnation and denunciation of...

Saudi specialized clinics treat hundreds of Syrian refugees in Jordan

ZAATARI CAMP The Saudi specialized clinics provided medical care to 2 721 Syrian refugees at the...

Saudis denounce massacre in Aleppo

RIYADH All segments of the Saudi society on Friday condemned the criminal massacre of civilians...

Trump’s Israel ambassador seen as shift from status quo

WASHINGTON DC There are many reasons to justify why US President elect Donald Trump has picked...

Palestinians to approach ICC if Israel goes ahead with ‘land grab’

JEDDAH The Israeli legislation that aims to legalize Israeli outposts in the West Bank is the...

Daesh shows no sign of weakening as Mosul battle enters third month

BAGHDAD Daesh militants have stepped up counterattacks on Iraqi forces in Mosul amid bad weather...

Carter confident US will remain key to anti-Daesh coalition

LONDON US Defense Secretary Ash Carter expressed confidence Thursday that under the Trump...

Houthi rebels blocking aid to Yemen, says Al-Assiri

LONDON ABU DHABI While Yemeni people continue to face severe food shortage Houthis are blocking...

Putin, Abe signal no resolution on island dispute

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin wrapped up two days...

Secretary of State nominee’s environmental track record

PORTLAND Maine US President elect Donald Trump this week tapped ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson to...