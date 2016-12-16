Surgeon uses Snapchat Spectacles to teach medical procedures

JEDDAH: A London-based surgeon is changing the way medical training is done with an eye-catching technique.

Surgeon Shafi Ahmed is using cutting-edge technology to video broadcast operations to breach boundaries of distance and cost.

Ahmed has recently streamed a hernia repair procedure at the London Independent Hospital using Snapchat Spectacles – a pair of video-recording sunglasses fitted with a camera.

This revolutionary idea is expected to benefit thousands of students from poorer countries.

"We have inequalities in medical education in different countries - I'm looking for ways we can use cutting-edge technology in relatively low-cost gadgets to teach people everywhere," Ahmed told the BBC.

The spectacles’ tinted lenses were no challenge to Ahmed, as he rigorously tested them beforehand to see whether they impinged his view. “It was a superficial operation and the glasses didn't restrict me," he said.

This is not the first time Ahmed pushes the boundaries and integrates new technologies into his work, where he used a 360-degree camera to create a virtual reality film of a procedure (low-risk removal of a colon tumor) in April of 2016, where around 55,000 people watched it in 180 countries.

In May of 2014, he used Google Glass during a training session, where he reached 14,000 surgeons around the world.