Saudi Arabia

Saudis denounce massacre in Aleppo

RASHID HASSAN |

Sick people wait to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria, on Friday. (REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail)

RIYADH: All segments of the Saudi society on Friday condemned the “criminal massacre” of civilians by the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad in Allepo. They called on world leaders to come to the rescue of civilians and save humanity in Syria.
Condemning the ongoing mass murder, Abdullah Inayat, co-founder and media relations director of W7 Communications, said that the unwillingness of the Assad regime to stop the slaughter of its own people, makes it the ugliest crime in modern history.
“It is high time world leaders intervened and came forward to stop the brutality by the regime,” he added.
Terming the deteriorating situation in Aleppo as “heartbreaking,” Zeyad Mohammed, an event manager in Riyadh, said it is deeply disturbing to know that Assad is hell bent on continuing a reign of terror with indiscriminate and savage brutality against his own people for the sake of clinging to power. He also urged the Islamic world to come to the rescue of fellow Muslims in Syria.
Wael Al-Qasim, a Riyadh-based businessman, condemned the criminal massacre by the regime in the “strongest words,” calling on world leaders to save humanity in Aleppo.
Talal Al-Otaibi, a media consultant, expressed outrage over the ugliest crimes in Aleppo, urging international organizations to come to the rescue of civilians in Syria.
The top religious body in the Kingdom has also condemned the massacres by the Syrian regime, and called on the Islamic world to help save fellow Muslims and rise in support of them.
“The Syrian regime has committed the ugliest crimes in a way unknown in modern history, where the bodies of the dead fill the streets and lie under the rubble of destroyed buildings,” said the Council of Senior Scholars in a statement.
“The savage bombardment harvests lives everywhere, including in hospitals and houses of worship, while the international community is helpless or ineffective to take any decision to deter this criminal machine,” the statement added.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation will hold an emergency meeting Thursday of the executive committee at the level of foreign ministers at the request of Kuwait to discuss the tragic situation in Aleppo.

