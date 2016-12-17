Saudi specialized clinics treat hundreds of Syrian refugees in Jordan

ZAATARI CAMP: The Saudi specialized clinics provided medical care to 2,721 Syrian refugees at the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan last week.

The medical director of the clinics, Dr. Hamid Al-Mufalani, said that out of the total number of patients treated, 990 were treated at the pediatric clinic, 60 at the heart clinic, 132 at the gynecological clinic and 414 patients received treatment at the general medicine clinic.

Al-Mufalani added that the surgical clinic dealt with 32 cases, the orthopedic clinic received 140 patients and the dermatology clinic handled 211 cases and gave the needed medicines to the patients. The number of patients who visited the ENT clinic reached 115, while 126 children received vaccines.

The laboratory division conducted 94 medical analysis and tests.

Dr. Badr bin Abdul Rahman Al-Samhan, regional director of the Saudi National Campaign for Syrian refugees, said that as part of the campaign, Syrians are offered help in all areas of relief, especially medical aid, which is the most important and the one strongly recommended by the government of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.

Al-Samhan said that the Saudi Specialized Clinics are a role model in terms of providing necessary medicines and medical supplies on a regular basis. This is particularly noteworthy as the winter in the Levant is severe, which increases chances of seasonal diseases and hence the need for treatment.