  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 41 min 16 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi specialized clinics treat hundreds of Syrian refugees in Jordan

Saudi Arabia

Saudi specialized clinics treat hundreds of Syrian refugees in Jordan

ARAB NEWS |

A Syrian refugee child is being examined by a doctor at one of the specialized heath clinics run by the Saudi National Campaign at the Zaatari camp in Jordan. (SPA)

ZAATARI CAMP: The Saudi specialized clinics provided medical care to 2,721 Syrian refugees at the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan last week.
The medical director of the clinics, Dr. Hamid Al-Mufalani, said that out of the total number of patients treated, 990 were treated at the pediatric clinic, 60 at the heart clinic, 132 at the gynecological clinic and 414 patients received treatment at the general medicine clinic.
Al-Mufalani added that the surgical clinic dealt with 32 cases, the orthopedic clinic received 140 patients and the dermatology clinic handled 211 cases and gave the needed medicines to the patients. The number of patients who visited the ENT clinic reached 115, while 126 children received vaccines.
The laboratory division conducted 94 medical analysis and tests.
Dr. Badr bin Abdul Rahman Al-Samhan, regional director of the Saudi National Campaign for Syrian refugees, said that as part of the campaign, Syrians are offered help in all areas of relief, especially medical aid, which is the most important and the one strongly recommended by the government of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.
Al-Samhan said that the Saudi Specialized Clinics are a role model in terms of providing necessary medicines and medical supplies on a regular basis. This is particularly noteworthy as the winter in the Levant is severe, which increases chances of seasonal diseases and hence the need for treatment.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Jeddah International Book Fair opens

JEDDAH Prince Khaled Al Faisal Makkah governor and adviser to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques...

Shoura begins working session next week

RIYADH The Shoura Council will start Monday its 7th working session by nominating members to its...

WIPO chief pledges cooperation to help Kingdom achieve NTP goals

RIYADH Director General of World Intellectual Property Organization WIPO Francis Gurry pledged to...

National ‘Talahom’ Week to combat extremism

JAZAN Jazan Gov Prince Mohammad bin Nasser will launch the National Talahom Week on Sunday This...

Academics discuss ways to promote Saudi-European cooperation

RIYADH King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies has held discussions with a delegation...

Arab League backs Gulf call for an urgent UN General Assembly meeting on Syria

CAIRO The Arab League has reaffirmed its support for the efforts exerted by Saudi Arabia the...

HRC: World should stop Syria killings now

RIYADH The Saudi Human Rights Commission HRC has expressed its condemnation and denunciation of...

Saudis denounce massacre in Aleppo

RIYADH All segments of the Saudi society on Friday condemned the criminal massacre of civilians...

Foreigners marrying Saudi women to undergo drug tests

RIYADH As part of a move to impose tighter restrictions on foreigners willing to marry Saudi...

Ministers, economists and Shoura members commend king’s speech

RIYADH Government leaders and economists said Thursday that the speech of Custodian of the Two...

Low visibility as sandstorm envelops Riyadh

RIYADH A heavy sandstorm blanketed the Saudi capital on Thursday making visibility 0 5 meter at...

Search-and-rescue drill tests Border Guards’ preparedness

AL KHAFJI The General Directorate of the Border Guards on Thursday conducted the annual Search...

Al-Toraifi: Promoting culture is Saudi government policy

TUNIS Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Al Chahed on Thursday inaugurated a conference of Arab...

Arab tourism ministers adopt charter for protection of architectural heritage

RIYADH Prince Sultan bin Salman chairman of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National...

Prince Khaled Al-Faisal: Feature of Arab renaissance visible

ABU DHABI Abdel Aziz Aluwaisheg assistant secretary general for foreign affairs at the Gulf...

Saudi Arabia and Harvard join forces to fight diabetes

RIYADH Harvard University will train Saudi health workers in the use of the latest method of...

Around Arab News

Egypt church bombing raises calls to uproot bigotry

CAIRO Growing up in Egypt Mina and other Copts remember all too well the anti Christian slurs...

Under pollution alert, Beijing orders 1,200 factories to shut or cut output

BEIJING Beijing s city government has ordered 1 200 factories near the Chinese capital including...

Dutch govt approves draft law to ratify Ukraine pact

Dutch government approves draft law to ratify Ukraine pact Agence France Presse THE HAGUE The...

Protests, looting erupt as Venezuelans fume over cash chaos

CARACAS Venezuela Venezuela became a country mostly without cash on Friday sparking scattered...

French UN ambassador: emergency meeting called on Syria

UNITED NATIONS An emergency meeting of the Security Council has been called to consider the...

Surgeon uses Snapchat Spectacles to teach medical procedures

JEDDAH A London based surgeon is changing the way medical training is done with an eye catching...

Jeddah International Book Fair opens

JEDDAH Prince Khaled Al Faisal Makkah governor and adviser to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques...

Shoura begins working session next week

RIYADH The Shoura Council will start Monday its 7th working session by nominating members to its...

WIPO chief pledges cooperation to help Kingdom achieve NTP goals

RIYADH Director General of World Intellectual Property Organization WIPO Francis Gurry pledged to...

National ‘Talahom’ Week to combat extremism

JAZAN Jazan Gov Prince Mohammad bin Nasser will launch the National Talahom Week on Sunday This...

Academics discuss ways to promote Saudi-European cooperation

RIYADH King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies has held discussions with a delegation...

Arab League backs Gulf call for an urgent UN General Assembly meeting on Syria

CAIRO The Arab League has reaffirmed its support for the efforts exerted by Saudi Arabia the...

HRC: World should stop Syria killings now

RIYADH The Saudi Human Rights Commission HRC has expressed its condemnation and denunciation of...

Saudi specialized clinics treat hundreds of Syrian refugees in Jordan

ZAATARI CAMP The Saudi specialized clinics provided medical care to 2 721 Syrian refugees at the...

Saudis denounce massacre in Aleppo

RIYADH All segments of the Saudi society on Friday condemned the criminal massacre of civilians...

Vine will live on as simpler video app for Twitter

NEW YORK Twitter s video app Vine will live on as a simpler tool for the micro messaging service...