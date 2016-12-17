  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 42 min 14 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • HRC: World should stop Syria killings now

Saudi Arabia

HRC: World should stop Syria killings now

ARAB NEWS |

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC) has expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the mass killings and instances of rights abuses in Aleppo, Syria.
As the world and rights organizations marked the UN Human Rights Day under the slogan “Stand up for someone’s rights today!”, the HRC said that there is a genocide and war of extermination in Syria that shows no mercy to women, children or the elderly, with the “Syrian criminal regime using all sorts of weapons in violation of human rights charters under the nose of the international community.”
“The silence of the international community over the genocide suffered by the Syrian people will remain a testament to the double standard and politicization of human rights, which Saudi Arabia has long warned about,” an HRC statement said, adding that the conflict in Syria has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of defenseless women, children and other citizens amid the global silence that raises questions about the validity of international human rights charters.
The commission asked the international community and organizations, especially the United Nations Human Rights Commission, to perform their historical role to put a stop to the genocide suffered by the Syrian people, and to the war crimes committed by the Syrian regime in a flagrant violation of international charters and laws, moral and humanitarian principles and justice.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Jeddah International Book Fair opens

JEDDAH Prince Khaled Al Faisal Makkah governor and adviser to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques...

Shoura begins working session next week

RIYADH The Shoura Council will start Monday its 7th working session by nominating members to its...

WIPO chief pledges cooperation to help Kingdom achieve NTP goals

RIYADH Director General of World Intellectual Property Organization WIPO Francis Gurry pledged to...

National ‘Talahom’ Week to combat extremism

JAZAN Jazan Gov Prince Mohammad bin Nasser will launch the National Talahom Week on Sunday This...

Academics discuss ways to promote Saudi-European cooperation

RIYADH King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies has held discussions with a delegation...

Arab League backs Gulf call for an urgent UN General Assembly meeting on Syria

CAIRO The Arab League has reaffirmed its support for the efforts exerted by Saudi Arabia the...

Saudi specialized clinics treat hundreds of Syrian refugees in Jordan

ZAATARI CAMP The Saudi specialized clinics provided medical care to 2 721 Syrian refugees at the...

Saudis denounce massacre in Aleppo

RIYADH All segments of the Saudi society on Friday condemned the criminal massacre of civilians...

Foreigners marrying Saudi women to undergo drug tests

RIYADH As part of a move to impose tighter restrictions on foreigners willing to marry Saudi...

Ministers, economists and Shoura members commend king’s speech

RIYADH Government leaders and economists said Thursday that the speech of Custodian of the Two...

Low visibility as sandstorm envelops Riyadh

RIYADH A heavy sandstorm blanketed the Saudi capital on Thursday making visibility 0 5 meter at...

Search-and-rescue drill tests Border Guards’ preparedness

AL KHAFJI The General Directorate of the Border Guards on Thursday conducted the annual Search...

Al-Toraifi: Promoting culture is Saudi government policy

TUNIS Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Al Chahed on Thursday inaugurated a conference of Arab...

Arab tourism ministers adopt charter for protection of architectural heritage

RIYADH Prince Sultan bin Salman chairman of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National...

Prince Khaled Al-Faisal: Feature of Arab renaissance visible

ABU DHABI Abdel Aziz Aluwaisheg assistant secretary general for foreign affairs at the Gulf...

Saudi Arabia and Harvard join forces to fight diabetes

RIYADH Harvard University will train Saudi health workers in the use of the latest method of...

Around Arab News

Egypt church bombing raises calls to uproot bigotry

CAIRO Growing up in Egypt Mina and other Copts remember all too well the anti Christian slurs...

Under pollution alert, Beijing orders 1,200 factories to shut or cut output

BEIJING Beijing s city government has ordered 1 200 factories near the Chinese capital including...

Dutch govt approves draft law to ratify Ukraine pact

Dutch government approves draft law to ratify Ukraine pact Agence France Presse THE HAGUE The...

Protests, looting erupt as Venezuelans fume over cash chaos

CARACAS Venezuela Venezuela became a country mostly without cash on Friday sparking scattered...

French UN ambassador: emergency meeting called on Syria

UNITED NATIONS An emergency meeting of the Security Council has been called to consider the...

Surgeon uses Snapchat Spectacles to teach medical procedures

JEDDAH A London based surgeon is changing the way medical training is done with an eye catching...

Jeddah International Book Fair opens

JEDDAH Prince Khaled Al Faisal Makkah governor and adviser to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques...

Shoura begins working session next week

RIYADH The Shoura Council will start Monday its 7th working session by nominating members to its...

WIPO chief pledges cooperation to help Kingdom achieve NTP goals

RIYADH Director General of World Intellectual Property Organization WIPO Francis Gurry pledged to...

National ‘Talahom’ Week to combat extremism

JAZAN Jazan Gov Prince Mohammad bin Nasser will launch the National Talahom Week on Sunday This...

Academics discuss ways to promote Saudi-European cooperation

RIYADH King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies has held discussions with a delegation...

Arab League backs Gulf call for an urgent UN General Assembly meeting on Syria

CAIRO The Arab League has reaffirmed its support for the efforts exerted by Saudi Arabia the...

HRC: World should stop Syria killings now

RIYADH The Saudi Human Rights Commission HRC has expressed its condemnation and denunciation of...

Saudi specialized clinics treat hundreds of Syrian refugees in Jordan

ZAATARI CAMP The Saudi specialized clinics provided medical care to 2 721 Syrian refugees at the...

Saudis denounce massacre in Aleppo

RIYADH All segments of the Saudi society on Friday condemned the criminal massacre of civilians...

Vine will live on as simpler video app for Twitter

NEW YORK Twitter s video app Vine will live on as a simpler tool for the micro messaging service...