HRC: World should stop Syria killings now

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC) has expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the mass killings and instances of rights abuses in Aleppo, Syria.

As the world and rights organizations marked the UN Human Rights Day under the slogan “Stand up for someone’s rights today!”, the HRC said that there is a genocide and war of extermination in Syria that shows no mercy to women, children or the elderly, with the “Syrian criminal regime using all sorts of weapons in violation of human rights charters under the nose of the international community.”

“The silence of the international community over the genocide suffered by the Syrian people will remain a testament to the double standard and politicization of human rights, which Saudi Arabia has long warned about,” an HRC statement said, adding that the conflict in Syria has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of defenseless women, children and other citizens amid the global silence that raises questions about the validity of international human rights charters.

The commission asked the international community and organizations, especially the United Nations Human Rights Commission, to perform their historical role to put a stop to the genocide suffered by the Syrian people, and to the war crimes committed by the Syrian regime in a flagrant violation of international charters and laws, moral and humanitarian principles and justice.